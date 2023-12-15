Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: printwatch, transformers, Void rivals

PrintWatch: Transformers, Void Rivals & Beneath The Trees

PrintWatch: Image/Skybound has put Void Rivals #1 back for a sixth printing as well as new printings for Transformers #1 to #3.

Article Summary Void Rivals #1 returns for a 6th printing with exclusive variant covers.

Transformers comic series sees new printings for issues #1 to #3.

Giant-Sized Santos Sisters #1 hits a third printing on January 17, 2024.

Beneath The Trees #2 gets second printing set for February 7, 2024.

VOID RIVALS #1 6TH PTG

IMAGE COMICS

NOV237310

(W) Robert Kirkman (A) Lorenzo De Felici, Matheus Lopes (CA) Dylan Burnett

SERIES PREMIERE The blockbuster OBLIVION SONG team of ROBERT KIRKMAN & LORENZO DE FELICI debut the biggest new comic book series of 2023 with the launch of AN ALL-NEW SHARED UNIVERSE and a SURPRISE you won't see coming! War rages around the Sacred Ring, where the last remnants of two worlds have collapsed around a black hole in a never-ending war. However, when pilot Darak and his rival Solila both crash on a desolate planet, these two enemies must find a way to escape together. But are they alone on this strange planet? And what dark forces await that threaten the entire universe?

In Shops: Jan 24, 2024

SRP: $3.99 VOID RIVALS #6 2ND PTG (CA) Jason Howard

TRANSFORMERS #1 4TH PTG

IMAGE COMICS

NOV237312

(W) Daniel Warren Johnson (A) Mike Spicer (A/CA) Daniel Warren Johnson

Transformers #1 begins an all-new era for the iconic robots in disguise from superstar creator Daniel Warren Johnson (Extremity, Do a Powerbomb,DC's Wonder Woman: Dead Earth) and colorist Mike Spicer (Stillwater). Optimus Prime was supposed to have led the Autobots to victory. Instead, the fate of Cybertron is unknown, and his allies have crash-landed far from home, alongside their enemies-the Decepticons. As these titanic forces renew their war on Earth, one thing is immediately clear: the planet will never be the same. New alliances are struck. Battle lines are redrawn. And humanity's only hope of survival is Optimus Prime.In Shops: Jan 24, 2024 SRP: $4.99 TRANSFORMERS #2 3RD PTG

IMAGE COMICS

NOV237313

(W) Daniel Warren Johnson (A) Mike Spicer, Daniel Warren Johnson (CA) Gerald Parel, Fred Pham Chuong

THE SMASH-HIT SERIES CONTINUES! The Decepticons have been unleashed! As Optimus Prime and Autobots regroup, Starscream terrorizes humanity. This issue features a surprising first Energon Universe appearance!In Shops: Jan 24, 2024 SRP: $3.99

TRANSFORMERS #3 2ND PTG CVR A

IMAGE COMICS

NOV237314

(W) Daniel Warren Johnson (A) Mike Spicer, Daniel Warren Johnson (CA) Jason Howard

"**THE BIGGEST LAUNCH OF THE YEAR CONTINUES HERE! **Outnumbered and overpowered, it's time for the Autobots to stand their ground, as Optimus Prime goes toe to toe with Skywarp!In Shops: Jan 24, 2024 SRP: $3.99 TRANSFORMERS #3 2ND PTG CVR B

PrintWatch: Floating World is putting Giant-Sized Santos Sisters #1 to a third printing for 17th of January 2024.

GIANT SIZED SANTOS SISTERS #1

(W) GREG & FAKE, GRAHAM SMITH, DAVE LANDSBERGER AND MARC KOPRINAROV

(A/CA) GREG & FAKE

56 pages, full color $5.00 One day while combing the beach, the Santos Sisters discovered a pair of beautiful medallions. What happened next changed their lives, forever. Follow Ambar and Alana, the Santos Sisters, as they balance spicy superheroics with the drama of their everyday lives in this GIANT SIZED extravaganza offset printed on decadent newsprint. Coming in at a whopping 56 pages, the Santos Sisters will have you laughing from cover to cover as they fight crime, date guys, and just deal with day-to-day life as young women in the world. Printed in Buffalo Grove, Illinois, on classic newsprint with a 4 color web press, the Santos Sisters is sure to delight mature comic book fans, ages thirteen and up!

PrintWatch: IDW is putting the second issue of Patrick Horvath's Beneath The Trees Where Nobody Sees to a second printing for February 7th.

BENEATH TREES WHERE NOBODY SEES #2 2ND PTG

IDW

NOV237360

(W) Patrick Horvath (A/CA) Patrick Horvath

Horrified to learn that she's not the only serial killer in Woodbrook-and insulted, frankly, by the rookie's flare for the dramatic-Samantha hits the pavement to silence the competition before they ruin her quiet, perfectly curated life. But the insufferable latte-chugging local busybody Cherry Gherkins is poisoning the town with her own theories about the murder, and things are about to get messy.

Grab a cup of cocoa and curl up with the second chapter of Patrick Horvath's twisted tale of a cozy animal community in crisis!

In Shops: Feb 07, 2024

SRP: $3.99

