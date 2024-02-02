Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Image, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: Moon Man, printwatch, ultimate black panther, ultimate spider-man

PrintWatch: Ultimate Black Panther Gets A Second Print Before First

PrintWatch: Marvel Comics is putting Ultimate Black Panther #1 to a second printing before the first printing is even published,.

Article Summary Marvel's Ultimate Black Panther #1 hits second printing before its initial release.

Wolverine #42 and Avengers: Twilight #2 also get second printings.

Star Wars: Thrawn Alliances #1 adaptation returns with a fresh printing.

Ultimate Spider-Man #1 receives a third printing with exclusive covers.

PrintWatch: Marvel Comics is putting Ultimate Black Panther #1 to a second printing before the first printing is even published, for the 13th of March, with a cover by R. B. Silva. Wolverine #42, out this week, is also getting a second printing for the same day, with a cover by Leinil Yu.

ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #1 2ND PTG SILVA VAR

MARVEL COMICS

DEC238188

(W) Bryan Hill (A) Stefano Caselli (CA) R. B. Silva

THE NEW ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER! In the wake of ULTIMATE INVASION, Khonshu and Ra – the force known together as Moon Knight – are seeking to expand their brutal control of the continent of Africa. In response, the lone bulwark against them, the isolated nation of Wakanda, will send forth its champion…its king…the Black Panther! From the creative minds of Bryan Hill (BLADE, KILLMONGER) and Stefano Caselli (X-MEN RED, AVENGERS) comes a bold new take on the world of Black Panther and Wakanda! Rated T+In Shops: Mar 13, 2024 Final Orders Due: Feb 11, 2024 SRP: $5.99 WOLVERINE #42 2ND PTG LEINIL YU VAR

MARVEL COMICS

DEC238189

(W) Ben Percy, Victor Lavalle (A) Smith, Cory (CA) Leinil Yu

SABRETOOTH WAR – PART 2! VICTOR CREED and the SABRETEETH have big plans for LOGAN. See the war escalate under the claws of the many Creeds!

PARENTAL ADVISORYIn Shops: Mar 13, 2024 Final Orders Due: Feb 11, 2024 SRP: $4.99

PrintWatch: Marvel Comics is also putting Avengers: Twilight #2 with an Alex Ross cover back to a second printing for the 13th of March. As is Star Wars: Thrawn Alliances #1 with this cover by Lee Garbett.

AVENGERS TWILIGHT #2 2ND PTG ALEX ROSS VAR

MARVEL COMICS

DEC238186

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Daniel Acuna (CA) Alex Ross

With the clock ticking to New Year's Day, and the world against him, CAPTAIN AMERICA must build an army to save America! Will his surviving friends sign up, or is he going to have to lead the ragtag group called THE DEFENDERS against the expert military marksman known as BULLSEYE?

RATED T+In Shops: Mar 13, 2024 Final Orders Due: Feb 11, 2024 SRP: $4.99 STAR WARS THRAWN ALLIANCES #1 2ND PTG LEE GARBETT VAR

MARVEL COMICS

DEC238187

(W) Jody Houser, Timothy Zahn (A) Andrea Di Vito, Pat Olliffe (CA) Lee Garbett

RETURN TO THE SAGA OF THRAWN WITH THE COMIC-BOOK ADAPTATION OF THRAWN: ALLIANCES!

• TIMOTHY ZAHN teams with STAR WARS veteran JODY HOUSER to bring THRAWN: ALLIANCES to the pages of comic books!

• Watch as ANDREA DI VITO & PAT OLLIFFE bring the action to life showcasing the tactical prowess of the galaxy's most dangerous mind!

RATED T In Shops: Feb 28, 2024 Final Orders Due: Feb 04, 2024 SRP: $5.99

PrintWatch: Moon Man #1 by Kid Cudi, Kyle Higgins and Marco Locati is getting a second printing for the 18th of February, with this cover by Marco Locati.

MOON MAN #1 2ND PTG

IMAGE COMICS BUY-SELL

(W) Kyle Higgins, Scott "Kid Cudi" Mescudi (A/CA) Marco Locati

Superstar musician SCOTT "KID CUDI" MESCUDI makes his comics debut alongside Eisner Award co-writer KYLE HIGGINS (RADIANT BLACK) and breakout artist MARCO LOCATI in the extra-length first issue of the biggest book of 2024! Ramon is ready for a quiet life. Whatever went wrong on that failed moon mission, whatever happened in the missing minutes the cameras didn't capture, all he really wants is to settle down back home. But those missing minutes hold an Earth-shattering secret-and, with all eyes turned to him, Ramon will soon find himself becoming something the world has never seen before

PrintWatch: We mentioned that Ultimate Spider-Man #1 was getting a third printing on the 6th of March, with a new cover by Sara Pichelli and a 1:25 variant cover from series artist Marco Checchetto, now we have the artwork to that as well!

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #1 SARA PICHELLI 3RD PRINTING VARIANT

UPC: 75960620796100113

Price: $5.99

FOC Date: 2/05/24 On Sale: 03/06/24

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #1 MARCO CHECCHETTO RATIO 3RD PRINTING VARIANT (1:25)

UPC: 75960620796100146

Price: $5.99

FOC Date: 2/05/24 On Sale: 03/06/24

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!