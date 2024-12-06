Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Image, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Venom, X-Men | Tagged: printwatch, west coast avengers

PrintWatch: Uncanny X-Men Gets Third Print, All-New Venom Gets Seconds

PrintWatch: More printings for Uncanny X-Men, All-New Venom, West Coast Avengers, Amazing Spider-Man, Monsters and Hornby & Halo.

Article Summary Uncanny X-Men #1 hits third printing with a David Marquez variant cover.

All-New Venom #1 receives a second printing and an exclusive Humberto Ramos variant.

Image Comics' Hornsby & Halo #1 and Keenspot's Mark Spears' Monsters get second printings.

Second printings for West Coast Avengers #2 and Amazing Spider-Man #62 with special variants.

Printwatch: Uncanny X-Men #1 gets a third printing from Marvel Comics with seconds for All-New Venom #1, West Coast Avengers #2 and Amazing Spider-Man #62. While Image Comics has a second printing for Hornsby & Halo #1, and Keenspot has a second printing for Mark Spears' Monsters #2.

UNCANNY X-MEN #1 DAVID MARQUEZ 3RD PRINTING VARIANT

UPC:75960620917000113

Price: $5.99

FOC Date: 12/16/2024

On Sale: 02/05/2025

ALL-NEW VENOM #1 IBAN COELLO 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

ALL-NEW VENOM #1 HUMBERTO RAMOS RATIO VIRGIN 2ND PRINTING VARIANT (1:25)

UPC:75960621047300112

Price: $4.99

FOC Date: 12/16/2024

On Sale: 02/05/2025

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #62 ED MCGUINNESS 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #62 SKOTTIE YOUNG RATIO VIRGIN 2ND PRINTING VARIANT (1:25)

UPC:75960620200306212

Price: $4.99

FOC Date: 12/16/2024

On Sale: 02/05/2025

WEST COAST AVENGERS #2 BEN HARVEY 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

WEST COAST AVENGERS #2 DANNY KIM RATIO VIRGIN 2ND PRINTING VARIANT (1:25)

UPC:75960620969900212

Price: $3.99

FOC Date: 12/16/2024

On Sale: 02/05/2025

NOTE: #2 1st Ptg., OSD 12/26/25, is SOLD OUT

HORNSBY & HALO #1 2ND PTG

IMAGE COMICS

OCT248087

(W) Peter J. Tomasi (A) John Kalisz (A/CA) Peter Snejbjerg

SERIES PREMIERE It's Good vs. Evil from the minds of PETER J. TOMASI (Batman and Robin, Super Sons) and PETER SNEJBJERG (Starman, B.P.R.D.)! Keeping the cosmic peace isn't easy. But the opposing leaders of Heaven and Hell broker a deal that trades Zachary Halo, an angel child, to a demon family, and Rose Hornsby, a demon child, to an angel family, and hope this truce will halt the winds of war. It's Nature versus Nurture as the turbulence of adolescence comes crashing down on two teenagers who have no idea just who and what they truly are…yet.In Shops: Jan 01, 2025

Final Orders Due: Dec 08, 2024 SRP: $3.99

MARK SPEARS MONSTERS #2 2ND PTG CVR A BEHEADED

KEENSPOT ENTERTAINMENT

OCT247803

(W) Mark Spears (A/CA) Mark Spears

Second printing of the instant sellout SECOND issue, with two all-new covers! From award-winning artist Mark Spears (Spawn, Action Comics, Kneel Before Zod, Power Rangers, Rat City, and upcoming Spawn '77) comes all-new horror series Monsters! Based on his hit trading card series of the same name, Spears brings classic monsters to life with a modern twist. Set in the early 1980s, a retired Monster Slayer from a forgotten era learns that an old friend has disappeared, and a malevolent force from his past has resurfaced. Reluctantly, the mysterious Slayer is pulled back into the realm of the supernatural, determined to confront the ancient evil once again and prevent it from wreaking havoc on the world once more. Meanwhile, two seasoned detectives are investigating a series of grisly murders, and a group of kids embark on their own adventure after witnessing what they believe to be their recently deceased neighbor wandering the streets at night.In Shops: Jan 22, 2025

SRP: $5.99

And from the last Printwatch, the covers to The Moon Is Following Us #3 and Snotgirl #16 second printings….#

MOON IS FOLLOWING US #3 (OF 10) 2ND PTG (MR)

(W) Daniel Warren Johnson (A) Daniel Warren Johnson (CA) Mike Spicer (A/CA) Riley Rossmo

Sam and Duncan finally have the training and firepower they need to go on the assault against the Cascade. It's time to rescue their baby girl. LOCK AND LOAD.In Shops: Jan 01, 2025 SRP: $3.99

SNOTGIRL #16 2ND PTG

(W) Bryan Lee O'Malley (A/CA) Leslie Hung

NEW STORY ARC SNOTGIRL is back! Now that allergy-suffering fashion influencer Lottie Person is officially in a couple with Caroline, the girl of her dreams, what kind of trouble will they get into next? Find out in this long-awaited new issue, picking up where SNOTGIRL #15 left off! In Shops: Jan 01, 2025 SRP: $3.99

