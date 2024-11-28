PrintWatch: Walking Dead, X-Men, WCA, Snotgirl & Moon Following Is Us

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image, Marvel Comics, Walking Dead, X-Men | Tagged: printwatch, Ultmate X-Men

PrintWatch: The Walking Dead #100, Ultimate X-Men #9, West Coast Avengers #1, Snotgirl #16, and The Moon Is Following Us #3 all get second printings. And we have covers for… most of them.

ULTIMATE X-MEN #9 2ND PTG PEACH MOMOKO VAR

ULTIMATE X-MEN #9 2ND PTG 25 COPY INCV DERRICK CHEW VIR VAR

(W) Peach Momoko (A/CA) Peach Momoko

MAYSTORM VS. SURGE IN A STATIC SKIRMISH! Lightning collides as Maystorm and Surge finally confront each other! But when Surge is left weak and drained of her power, Maystorm has even more questions… And must investigate the mysterious cult Surge is part of and its relationship to the mutants of the Ultimate Universe! Rated T+In Shops: Jan 15, 2025 SRP: $4.99

WEST COAST AVENGERS #1 ADAM HUGHES 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

WEST COAST AVENGERS #1 TODD NAUCK KILLERWATT RATIO VIRGIN 2ND PRINTING VARIANT (1:25)

UPC:75960620969900123

Price: $4.99

FOC Date: 12/09/2024

On Sale: 01/22/2025

MOON IS FOLLOWING US #3 (OF 10) 2ND PTG (MR)

(W) Daniel Warren Johnson (A) Daniel Warren Johnson (CA) Mike Spicer (A/CA) Riley Rossmo

Sam and Duncan finally have the training and firepower they need to go on the assault against the Cascade. It's time to rescue their baby girl. LOCK AND LOAD.In Shops: Jan 01, 2025

SRP: $3.99

SNOTGIRL #16 2ND PTG

(W) Bryan Lee O'Malley (A/CA) Leslie Hung

NEW STORY ARC SNOTGIRL is back! Now that allergy-suffering fashion influencer Lottie Person is officially in a couple with Caroline, the girl of her dreams, what kind of trouble will they get into next? Find out in this long-awaited new issue, picking up where SNOTGIRL #15 left off! In Shops: Jan 01, 2025

SRP: $3.99

WALKING DEAD DLX #100 2ND PTG (MR)

(W) Robert Kirkman (A) Charlie Adlard, Dave McCaig (CA) David Finch

SOMETHING TO FEAR CONTINUES!

This extra-sized chapter contains one of the darkest moments in Rick Grimes' life, and one of the most violent and brutal things to happen within the pages of this series-FINALLY IN COLOR!

This deluxe presentation in STUNNING FULL COLOR also features another installment of Cutting Room Floor and creator commentary.In Shops: Jan 01, 2025 SRP: $4.99

