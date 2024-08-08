PrintWatch: X-Force, Uncanny X-Men, Venom War, Saga, Power Fantasy

Posted in: Avengers, Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image, Marvel Comics, Oni Press, X-Men | Tagged: Power Fantasy, Pringwatch, saga, uncanny x-men, x-force

PrintWatch: Marvel Comics is putting out second printings for X-Force #1, Uncanny X-Men #1 for the 11th of September, What If Donald Duck Was Wolverine #1, Avengers #17, Ghost Spider #3, Ultimate Spider-Man #7, and Venom War #1 on the 18th of September.

X-FORCE #1 Tony Daniel 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

X-FORCE #1 David Nakayama RATIO VIRGIN 2ND PRINTING VARIANT (1:25)

On Sale: 09/11/24

UNCANNY X-MEN #1 Ryan Stegman 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

UNCANNY X-MEN #1 David Marquez RATIO 2ND PRINTING VARIANT (1:25)

On Sale: 09/11/24

AVENGERS #17 Joshua Cassara 2ND PRINTING VARIANT [DPWX]

AVENGERS #17 J. SCOTT CAMPBELL DISCO DAZZLER RATIO VIRGIN 2ND PRINTING VARIANT [DPWX] (1:25)

On Sale: 09/18/24

MARVEL & DISNEY: WHAT IF…? DONALD DUCK BECAME WOLVERINE #1 Peach Momoko 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

MARVEL & DISNEY: WHAT IF…? DONALD DUCK BECAME WOLVERINE #1 Skottie Young RATIO VIRGIN 2ND PRINTING VARIANT (1:25)

On Sale: 09/18/24

SPIDER-GWEN: THE GHOST-SPIDER #3 Mark Brooks 2ND PRINTING VARIANT [DPWX]

On Sale: 09/18/24

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #7 Marco Checchetto 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

On Sale: 09/18/24

VENOM WAR #1 David Baldeon 2ND PRINTING VARIANT [VW]

VENOM WAR #1 Clayton Crain VENOM HORSE RATIO VIRGIN 2ND PRINTING VARIANT [VW] (1:25)

On Sale: 09/18/24

PrintWatch: Power Fantasy #1 by Kieron Gillen and Caspar Wijngaard is getting a second printing with two covers for September the 11th, the same day as issue 2 is out. With a presidential assassination storyline, it feels like they are really looking for trouble with that date. "We've been striving to make this as good as we can. To find the market respond to that? It's heartening," said Gillen. "We can't wait to get this into as many people's hands as possible. It's an explosive book, so it's great to see it explode like this."

PrintWatch: Saga #67, which kicked off a new story arc by Brian K. Vaughan and Fiona Staples has sold out and is going back to print for the 28th of August from Image Comics. "Fiona and I are so grateful to our retail partners for keeping us on their shelves for the past 12 years, to all the new readers who discovered our story in collections and decided to jump aboard the ongoing train, and to Image for getting out this second printing so quickly," said Vaughan. "August's Saga #68 is another very important chapter in our epic, so thanks for ordering accordingly!"

PrintWatch: Grommets #1 by Rick Remender, Brian Posehn and Brett Parson is getting a third printing from Image Comics, while Grommets #2 is getting a second printing with new cover art by Parson on the 4th of September.

PrintWatch: Cult Of The Lamb #2 by Alex Paknadel and Troy Little gets a second printing from Oni Press, for the 21st of August.

Boom Studios is sending Red Before Black #1 by Stephanie Phillips and Goran Sudžuka back to a second printing featuring new cover art by Tonči Zonjić, available on the 4th of September. "RED BEFORE BLACK #1 is just the beginning of Val and Leo's wild ride," said Maya Bollinger, Assistant Editor, Boom Studios. "We're overjoyed to see that fans and retailers have taken a liking to the extra-chaotic dynamic duo!"

