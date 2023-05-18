Professor X in the Very Rare Captain Flight Comics #1, at Auction Before the X-Men, Professor X was a criminology professor in Captain Flight Comics who knew everything there was to know about crime.

Captain Flight Comics is an 11-issue series that ran from 1944-1947 from Four Star Publications, an imprint of the Robert W. Farrell publishing empire. The series is best remembered for several distinctive L.B. Cole covers that finished out the run. The title character was a combination pilot, inventor, and spy in the pulp aviation mold. The cover of issue #1 appears to be by Charles M. Quinlan of Cat-Man Comics fame, with the debut Captain Flight story drawn by Bill Boynansky. But the most interesting feature in the series might be Professor X, Crime Doctor by Carl Pfeufer. Rare overall and impossible in high grade, there's the highest graded copy of Captain Flight Comics #1 (Four Star, 1944) CGC VG/FN 5.0 Off-white pages up for auction in the 2023 May 18 The War Comics Showcase Auction #40223 at Heritage Auctions.

Professor X was a criminology professor who knew everything there was to know about the history of crime and criminals. Each issue, he would narrate one of the most unusual (and often deranged) criminal cases in history. In Captain Flight Comics #1, Professor X relates the case of surgeon who kidnaps a woman in an attempt to transplant her legs onto her own daughter. It was a bizarre feature that might have been at home in the Pre-Code Horror era of a few years later, but Professor X was last seen in issue #2, replaced thereafter with more war-themed material.

For a series that is overall well-known and collected, the CGC census numbers are surprisingly low on this one. There are only five universal entries for the issue on the census, and incredibly, the highest graded copy is CGC 5.0.

