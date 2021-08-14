Professor X Once Again Fails as a Parent in Way of X #5 [Preview]

Way of X #5 is in stores on Wednesday from Marvel Comics, and in this preview, we find Legion trying his hardest to prevent the inevitable rise of Onslaught. Apparently, Legion hasn't gotten the memo that Onslaught is due for a revival because there's no crossover event Marvel will not rehash. Plus, Hickman is leaving for Substack, and he's the guy that had all the ideas. Also in this preview, we find Professor Xavier being a dick, which isn't all that surprising, but this time he's being a dick to his own son… actually, you know what, that's not surprising either. Check out the preview below.

THIS IS THE WAY!

• What happens when the third law of Krakoa is broken?

• What happens when all other solutions have failed?

• What happens when Nightcrawler finally finds the Way?

