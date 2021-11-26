Promise Collection 1948: Riddles and Unknowns

"So you think funny books are a bad influence on youngsters? Ha, scoffs 12-year-old Jackie." A few years younger than the fan who assembled the Promise Collection at this point, Jackie's interview was part of the growing push-back against comic book industry critics as 1948 drew to a close.  "How about the grown-ups who read'em? Don't mention my name Jackie warned, "or my folks'll whale the daylights out of me, but they read Superman, Batman, Mr. Marvel, Submariner and all the rest of 'em just as much as I do. In fact, declares Jackie, (the Jackie being a nom de plume for the youngster's protection) they sometimes read the same ones twice. Jackie admits having about 300 unread funny books piled up under his bed. He figures he'll have them all read before spring rolls around with its velvet green carpet of grass and balmy weather. My  biggest problem states Jackie, is to keep my older brother and my folks from swiping them on me before I'm ready to trade em."

While such sentiments represented in the media were no doubt welcome by the industry and its fans after a rough 1948 for the comic book business, one wonders if the Bennington Evening Banner reporter was playing a little fast and loose with his quotes. Though the notions behind the interview might have some basis in reality, he may have made some of this dialog up out of whole cloth (the "Mr. Marvel" reference suggests a lack of attention to the details at best).  If so, one can hardly blame him.  Newspapers had been full of incredibly exaggerated claims against the industry throughout the year, including one of my all-time favorite news stories from this overheated moment in comics industry history, when newspapers across the country reported that a pair a pre-teen kids had stolen and plane and were able to fly it 120 miles — because they learned how to do that from comic books.  But in an underappreciated moment in this history, the AP was forced to retract this claim when one of the kids came forward to flatly deny it.

Welcome to Part 19 of the Promise Collection series, which is meant to serve as liner notes of sorts for the comic books in the collection. The Promise Collection is a set of nearly 5,000 comic books, 95% of which are blisteringly high grade, that were published from 1939 to 1952 and purchased by one young comic book fan.  The name of the Promise Collection was inspired by the reason that it was saved and kept in such amazing condition since that time. An avid comic book fan named Junie and his older brother Robert went to war in Korea.  Robert Promised Junie that he would take care of his brother's beloved comic book collection should anything happen to him. Junie was killed during the Korean War, and Robert kept his promise.  There are more details about that background in a previous post regarding this incredible collection of comic books.  And over the course of a few dozen articles in this new series of posts, we will also be revealing the complete listing of the collection.  You can always catch up with posts about this collection at this link, which will become a hub of sorts regarding these comic books over time.

The first appearance of the Riddler in Detective Comics #140, the Promise Collection, 1948.
October Through December 1948 in the Promise Collection

Compared to the enormous number of new series #1's represented in the Promise Collection of 1948 up to now (and particularly the incredible 28 new series launches in the collection from Q3 1948), the seven new series launches of the final three months of 1948 represents something of a downturn.  And indeed, as we'll see in the few weeks to come, 1948 was the peak year of the collection.  The steady, long runs of titles ranging from Batman and Detective Comics to Modern Comics, Wonder Woman, and everything in between continued unabated through the end of this year.  Detective Comics #140 CGC 9.6 featuring the first appearance of The Riddler recently sold for a record $456,000.00.  Just as importantly, the new series launches of this moment foreshadow the changing tides of the industry as it closes out the decade of the 1940s: the more Westerns, the decline of crime comics, and the Pre-Code Horror era getting underway in earnest with Adventures Into the Unkown.

  • Adventures Into The Unknown #1
  • Dead-Eye Western Comics #1
  • Firehair Comics #1
  • Humphrey Comics #1
  • Northwest Mounties #1
  • On the Spot #1
  • Western Adventures #1
Adventures into the Unknown #2, 1948.
Adventures into the Unknown #2, 1948.

Heading into the Unknown

Although Eerie #1 is usually considered the first true horror comic book, Adventures into the Unknown from publisher ACG (American Comics Group) is a vastly underrated comic book series in this regard. Considered the first ongoing American comic book horror series, the title lasted 174 issues from Fall 1948 to August 1967 — several months before other publishers began to ease into horror-focused titles, and about a year and a half before EC Comics' horror titles began in earnest.  Adventures into the Unknown is underrated from a creative standpoint as well. The series maintained a high standard for stories and art throughout, under the editorship of industry pioneer Richard E. Hughes. And most of the debut issue's stories were written by horror and science fiction legend Frank Belknap Long.

Frank Belknap Long began writing for pulps in 1924 with Weird Tales.  He became a close friend of H.P. Lovecraft and made early contributions to the Cthulhu Mythos.  Long had expanded his range to science fiction by the 1930s, in pulp titles such as Astounding Science Fiction and others.  By the late 1940s, Long was also writing comic books and contributed the scripts for most of the stories of the first two issues of Adventures into the Unknown, as well as stories for several other early issues.

Long's stories for Adventures into the Unknown #1 include a fascinating mix of horror tales from historical to modern.  One interesting choice for this issue is his brief but effective adaptation of Horace Walpole's The Castle of Otranto:

The Castle of Otranto, by Horace Walpole, is generally viewed as the first Gothic novel. Its first edition, published in 1764, claimed to be a translation of a work printed in Naples in 1529 and newly discovered in the library of 'an ancient Catholic family in the north of England'. It tells the story of Manfred, the prince of Otranto, who is keen to secure the castle for his descendants in the face of a mysterious curse.

Artists collaborating with Long on these early issues include Fred Guardineer, Edvard Moritz, Max Elkan, King Ward, and Al Ulmer.

Modern Comics #78, 1948.
Modern Comics #78, 1948.

Opera and Operation Vengeance

While comic books may not have taught a pair of teenagers to pilot an airplane in 1948, it's undeniable that they often contained a wealth of real-world references just waiting to be unraveled.  Blackhawk included such historical touchstones from the very beginning.  The Blackhawks' plane was modeled after a real-life aircraft called the Grumman XF5F Skyrocket. The Grumman Skyrocket was part of a massive media blitz in newspapers and magazines across the country from 1940 to 1942, which generally touted the aircraft as the fastest and most deadly war machine to ever take flight. The XF5F never made it past the testing stage, but a successor model was later put into production.  This is far from the only such real-world historical reference in Golden Age Blackhawk comics, and Modern Comics #78 cover-dated October 1948 from Quality Comics is another fascinating example from the Promise Collection of this period.

Modern Comics #78 was written by William Woolfolk and drawn by Reed Crandall. Both creators had a longtime association with Blackhawk.  Crandall served in the U.S. Air Force during World War II, while Woolfolk served in the Army.  Interestingly, while Woolfolk apparently didn't have a direct connection to the Air Force, he did continue his editorial association with the kind of aerospace technology that often appeared in later-era Blackhawk comics when he launched the aerospace industry magazine Space World in 1960.  Space World was published by Woolfolk, with fellow comics great Otto Binder as his editor.

The magazine's contributors included a number of aerospace industry heavy hitters, including Wernher von Braun in the debut issue. In another intriguing twist, Woolfolk later sold Space World to Raymond Palmer.  Palmer, the inspiration for the secret identity of the Silver Age version of diminutive DC Comics hero the Atom, was also a longtime friend of Otto Binder and DC Comics editors and writers such as Julius Schwartz and Mort Weisinger.  Palmer later became a pulp and magazine editor and publisher of note and was investigated by the FBI for his apparent role in helping to kickstart the UFO phenomenon. In short, Space World can be seen as a fascinating sort of continuation of Woolfolk's work on Blackhawk.

As for Modern Comics #78, the villain of the issue, Madame Butterfly, was obviously inspired by the opera of the same name, which was enjoying a resurgence in America around the time that this issue was written.  Based on various clues in story, the setting of this tale is the Maldives, a nation spanning 1192 islands in the Indian Ocean.  But most interestingly of all is this line from Madam Butterfly in the issue:

You see, I too, once loved a man! He was Mitsamo, chief of the Japanese Secret Intelligence! He died in the flaming plane of Admiral Yamamoto, killed in a Yankee sky ambush!

This is an obvious reference to Operation Vengeance, the retaliation against Admiral Isoroku Yamamoto, commander in chief of the Japanese Navy, who had planned the attack on Pearl Harbor.  Interestingly, one can also plausibly say that his assassination was made possible by a security failure on the part of Japanese Signal Intelligence.

Brenda Starr Vol 2 #5, 1948.
Brenda Starr Vol 2 #5, 1948.

Big-Time, Big-City Journalism

While Blackhawk made his way through the post-War era by keeping up with the progress of technology and politics, other titles stayed current by tracking the cultural forces in play throughout this era. Sort of a version of Lois Lane a bit more grounded in the real world, daring reporter character Brenda Starr got her name from 1930s socialite Brenda Frazier and her persona, fashion sense, and looks from Hollywood actress Rita Hayworth.  A character whose rise mirrored the shifting roles of women in the workforce and the culture at large during WWII and beyond, Brenda Starr eventually attained popularity across comic strips, comic books, film, and merchandise.

Although the character debuted as the star of her own comic strip in 1940, it's noteworthy that Brenda was originally designed with the comics format in mind: "About this time Marshall Field started a new newspaper in competition with the Chicago Tribune," Messick told Cartoonist Profiles in 1972.  "This was a period when comic books were big and so the Tribune decided to put a little supplement over the top of their regular funnies to look like a comic book to help beat the Field competition. They needed 8 comics for this extra section and Batch called me to alert me to the situation. Mollie Slott, then the syndicate editor, thought that only a woman could do Brenda Star, so this was how I started."

Messick had changed her name from Dalia to Dale to avoid submission editors' prejudices against female cartoonists, and used Brenda to push such boundaries for women in journalism.

While many praised Messick's work as pioneering, others criticized "Brenda Starr, Reporter" for its unrealistic portrayal of the journalism profession, since most female reporters were delegated to covering social events or city council meetings. But many of her female readers, especially little girls, looked forward to reading the comic strip to see a woman do things that during the early part of the 20th century were typically assigned to men. The Los Angeles Times' Claudia Luther wrote that CNN anchor Charlayne Hunter-Gault said in an interview that she "wanted nothing more than for her life to have the 'mystery and romance' she associated with Brenda's big-time, big-city journalism."

All of this makes Brenda Starr an underappreciated example of why comic books survived the peril of this period of history and other perils to come.  While Brenda Starr or Blackhawk might not exactly teach someone how to be a journalist or pilot, they can certainly inspire people to do so.

 

Title Issue # Grade/Auction Link Cover Date Price Realized
4Most v7 #6 4Most V7#6 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Novelty Press, 1948) CGC VF/NM 9.0 White pages November-December 1948 $1,800.00
Action Comics 125 October 1948
Action Comics 126 November 1948
Action Comics 127 December 1948
Adventure Comics 133 Adventure Comics #133 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1948) CGC NM/MT 9.8 Off-white pages October 1948
Adventure Comics 134 Adventure Comics #134 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1948) CGC NM/MT 9.8 Off-white to white pages November 1948
Adventure Comics 135 Adventure Comics #135 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1948) CGC NM+ 9.6 White pages December 1948
Adventures Into The Unknown 1 Adventures Into The Unknown #1 The Promise Collection Pedigree (ACG, 1948) CGC VF- 7.5 Off-white to white pages Fall 1948 $10,200.00
Adventures Into The Unknown 2 Adventures Into The Unknown #2 The Promise Collection Pedigree (ACG, 1948) CGC VF 8.0 Off-white to white pages December 1948 – January 1949 $5,040.00
Airboy Comics v5 #9 October 1948
Airboy Comics v5 #10 November 1948
Airboy Comics v5 #11 December 1948
All-Star Comics 43 October-November 1948
All-Star Comics 44 All Star Comics #44 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1948) CGC NM 9.4 Off-white to white pages December 1948-January 1949 $28,800.00
All Top Comics 14 All Top Comics #14 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Fox Features Syndicate, 1948) CGC VF/NM 9.0 White pages November 1948
All-Western Winners 2 All Western Winners #2 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Marvel, 1948) CGC NM 9.4 White pages Winter 1948 $6,600.00
All-American Comics 102 All-American Comics #102 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1948) CGC NM+ 9.6 Off-white to white pages October 1948
All-American Western 103 November 1948
All-American Western 104 December 1948
All True Crime Cases Comics 30 November 1948
America's Best Comics 28 November 1948
Archie Comics 34 September-October 1948
Archie Comics 35 November-December 1948
Authentic Police Cases 4 Authentic Police Cases #4 The Promise Collection Pedigree (St. John, 1948) CGC NM 9.4 Off-white to white pages October 1948 $3,120.00
Authentic Police Cases 5 Authentic Police Cases #5 The Promise Collection Pedigree (St. John, 1948) CGC VF/NM 9.0 Off-white to white pages October 1948 $2,400.00
Authentic Police Cases 6 Authentic Police Cases #6 The Promise Collection Pedigree (St. John, 1948) CGC NM 9.4 Off-white to white pages November 1948 $30,000.00
Batman (1940) 49 Batman #49 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1948) CGC NM+ 9.6 White pages October-November 1948 $132,000.00
Batman (1940) 50 Batman #50 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1948) CGC NM+ 9.6 White pages December 1948-January 1949 $60,000.00
Big Shot 94 October 1948
Big Shot 95 November 1948
Big Shot 96 December 1948
Black Cat 14 November 1948
Black Terror 25 December 1948
Blackhawk 21 October 1948
Blackhawk 22 December 1948
Blaze Carson 2 November 1948
Blazing West 2 November-December 1948
Blonde Phantom 20 November 1948
Blondie Comics 8 October – November 1948
Blondie Comics 9 December 1948 – January 1949
Boy Comics 42 October 1948
Boy Comics 43 December 1948
Boy Commandos 30 Boy Commandos #30 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1948) CGC NM+ 9.6 White pages November-December 1948 $4,080.00
Brenda Starr Comics v2 #5 Brenda Starr V2#5 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Superior Comics, 1948) CGC NM+ 9.6 White pages November 1948 $4,080.00
Broncho Bill 8 Broncho Bill #8 The Promise Collection Pedigree (United Feature Syndicate/Standard, 1948) CGC NM- 9.2 White pages November 1948 $720.00
Bruce Gentry Comics 2 Bruce Gentry #2 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Superior Comics, 1948) CGC NM+ 9.6 Off-white pages November 1948 $3,840.00
Captain America Comics 69 November 1948
Captain Marvel Jr. 66 October 1948
Captain Marvel Jr. 67 November 1948
Captain Marvel Jr. 68 December 1948
Captain Marvel Adventures 89 October 1948
Captain Marvel Adventures 90 November 1948
Captain Marvel Adventures 91 December 1948
Charlie Chan 3 October-November 1948
Charlie Chan 4 December 1948-January 1949
Classics Illustrated 32 [November 1948]
Classics Illustrated 52 October 1948
Classics Illustrated 54 December 1948
Comic Cavalcade 29 October-November 1948
Comics on Parade 63 December 1948
Complete Mystery 2 Complete Mystery #2 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Marvel, 1948) CGC NM+ 9.6 White pages October 1948 $3,840.00
Complete Mystery 3 Complete Mystery #3 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Marvel, 1948) CGC VF+ 8.5 White pages December 1948 $1,920.00
Cow Puncher Comics 5 Cow Puncher Comics #5 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Avon, 1948) CGC NM/MT 9.8 Off-white to white pages 1948 $6,000.00
Cowboy Western Comics 19 Crime Reporter #2 The Promise Collection Pedigree (St. John, 1948) CGC NM 9.4 Off-white to white pages November 1948 $24,000.00
Crack Comics 57 November 1948
Crime and Punishment 7 October 1948
Crime and Punishment 8 November 1948
Crime and Punishment 9 December 1948
Crime Detective Comics 5 November-December 1948
Crime Does Not Pay 68 Crime Does Not Pay #68 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Lev Gleason, 1948) Condition: VF/NM October 1948
Crime Does Not Pay 69 November 1948
Crime Does Not Pay 70 December 1948
Crime Must Pay the Penalty 4 October 1948
Crime Must Pay the Penalty 5 December 1948
Crime Patrol 8 9.6 Fall 1948
Crime Patrol 9 9.6 Winter 1948
Crime Reporter 2 Crime Reporter #2 The Promise Collection Pedigree (St. John, 1948) CGC NM 9.4 Off-white to white pages October 1948 $24,000.00
Crime Reporter 3 Crime Reporter #3 The Promise Collection Pedigree (St. John, 1948) CGC NM+ 9.6 Off-white to white pages October 1948 $14,400.00
Crimefighters 4 November 1948
Crimes By Women 3 Crimes by Women #3 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Fox Features Syndicate, 1948) CGC NM+ 9.6 Off-white to white pages October 1948 $26,400.00
Crimes By Women 4 Crimes by Women #4 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Fox Features Syndicate, 1948) CGC NM- 9.2 White pages December 1948 $3,120.00
Crown Comics 15 Crown Comics #15 The Promise Collection Pedigree (McCombs Publishing, 1948) CGC VF+ 8.5 White pages November 1948
Dagar 20 Dagar, Desert Hawk #20 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Fox Features Syndicate, 1948) CGC NM 9.4 White pages October 1948 $2,640.00
Dagar 21 Dagar, Desert Hawk #21 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Fox Features Syndicate, 1948) CGC VF+ 8.5 Off-white to white pages December 1948 $2,520.00
Dale Evans Comics 2 Detective Comics #140 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1948) CGC NM+ 9.6 White pages November-December 1948 $456,000.00
Daredevil Comics (1941) 51 November 1948
Dead-Eye Western Comics 1 November-December 1948
Desperado 4 Desperado #4 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Lev Gleason, 1948) Condition: VF/NM October 1948
Desperado 5 Desperado #5 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Lev Gleason, 1948) Condition: NM November 1948
Desperado 6 Desperado #6 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Lev Gleason, 1948) Condition: NM December 1948
Detective Comics 140 Detective Comics #140 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1948) CGC NM+ 9.6 White pages October 1948 $456,000.00
Detective Comics 141 Detective Comics #141 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1948) CGC NM 9.4 White pages November 1948 $8,400.00
Detective Comics 142 Detective Comics #142 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1948) CGC VF 8.0 White pages December 1948 $11,400.00
Dick Tracy Monthly 10 October 1948
Dick Tracy Monthly 11 November 1948
Dick Tracy Monthly 12 December 1948
Doll Man 19 November 1948
Exciting Comics 64 Exciting Comics #64 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Nedor, 1948) CGC NM+ 9.6 White pages November 1948 $5,400.00
Exposed 5 November-December 1948
Famous Crimes 3 October 1948
Famous Crimes 4 December 1948
Famous Funnies 171 October 1948
Famous Funnies 172 November 1948
Famous Funnies 173 December 1948
Feature Comics 127 October 1948
Feature Comics 128 November 1948
Feature Comics 129 December 1948
Fight Comics 58 Fight Comics #58 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Fiction House, 1948) CGC NM- 9.2 Off-white to white pages October 1948 $690.00
Fight Comics 59 Fight Comics #59 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Fiction House, 1948) CGC NM/MT 9.8 Off-white to white pages December 1948 $4,560.00
Fighting Yank 26 October 1948
Firehair Comics 1 Firehair Comics #1 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Fiction House, 1948) CGC VF+ 8.5 Off-white to white pages Winter 1948-1949 $720.00
Flash Comics 100 Flash Comics #100 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1948) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages October 1948 $40,800.00
Flash Comics 101 Flash Comics #101 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1948) CGC NM+ 9.6 Off-white to white pages November 1948 $24,000.00
Flash Comics 102 Flash Comics #102 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1948) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages December 1948 $38,400.00
Four Color 204 December 1948
Four Color 207 December 1948
Gang Busters 6 October-November 1948
Gang Busters 6 October-November 1948
Gang Busters 7 December 1948-January 1949
Gangsters Can't Win 5 October-November 1948
Gangsters Can't Win 6 December 1948-January 1949
Green Hornet Comics 42 Green Hornet Comics #42 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Harvey, 1948) CGC NM/MT 9.8 Off-white to white pages November 1948
Gunfighter 6 Fall 1948
Gunfighter 7 Winter 1948
Guns Against Gangsters 2 November-December 1948
Headline Comics 32 October-November 1948
Heroic Comics 51 November 1948
Hit Comics 55 November 1948
Human Torch 33 November 1948
Humphrey Comics 1 October 1948
Humphrey Comics 2 December 1948
Ideal 3 November 1948
Joe Palooka 25 October 1948
Joe Palooka 26 November 1948
Joe Palooka 27 December 1948
Johnny Hazard 6 Johnny Hazard #6 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Pines, 1948) CGC NM+ 9.6 Off-white pages November 1948
Jumbo Comics 116 October 1948
Jumbo Comics 117 November 1948
Jumbo Comics 118 December 1948
Jungle Comics 106 October 1948
Jungle Comics 107 November 1948
Jungle Comics 108 December 1948
Justice 6 October 1948
Kerry Drake Detective Cases 11 November 1948
Kid Colt 2 October 1948
Kid Colt 3 December 1948
Kid Eternity 12 November 1948
Laugh Comics 29 October 1948
Laugh Comics 30 December 1948
Lawbreakers Always Lose 4 October 1948
Lawbreakers Always Lose 5 December 1948
Li'l Abner 66 [circa November 1948]
Lone Ranger 6 November-December 1948
Marvel Family 28 October 1948
Marvel Family 29 November 1948
Marvel Family 30 December 1948
Marvel Mystery Comics 88 October 1948
Marvel Mystery Comics 89 Marvel Mystery Comics #89 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Timely, 1948) CGC NM- 9.2 Off-white to white pages December 1948 $9,900.00
Master Comics 96 October 1948
Master Comics 97 November 1948
Master Comics 98 December 1948
Modern Comics 78 Modern Comics #78 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Quality, 1948) Condition: VF/NM October 1948 $960.00
Modern Comics 79 November 1948
Modern Comics 80 December 1948
Moon Girl 5 Fall 1948
Mr. District Attorney 6 November-December 1948
Murder Incorporated 6 November 1948
Mutt & Jeff 36 October-November 1948
Mutt & Jeff 37 October-November 1948
Mutt & Jeff 38 December 1948-January 1949
My Life 5 November 1948
My Romance 2 November 1948
Namora 2 October 1948
Namora 3 December 1948
National Comics 68 October 1948
National Comics 69 December 1948
Northwest Mounties 1 October 1948
Nyoka the Jungle Girl 24 October 1948
Nyoka the Jungle Girl 25 November 1948
Nyoka the Jungle Girl 26 December 1948
On the Spot 1 Fall 1948
Outlaws 5 October-November 1948
Outlaws 6 December 1948
Ozark Ike 11 November 1948
Pep Comics 70 November 1948
Phantom Lady 20 October 1948
Phantom Lady 21 December 1948
Planet Comics 57 November 1948
Plastic Man 14 November 1948
Police Comics 83 October 1948
Police Comics 84 November 1948
Police Comics 85 December 1948
Prize Comics Western 72 November-December 1948
Public Enemies 5 November-December 1948
Rangers Comics 43 October 1948
Rangers Comics 44 December 1948
Real Clue Crime Stories v3 #10 December 1948
Real Clue Crime Stories v3 #8 October 1948
Real Clue Crime Stories v3 #9 November 1948
Real Fact Comics 17 November-December 1948
Roundup 3 November-December 1948
Rulah 19 October 1948
Rulah 20 November 1948
Rulah 21 December 1948
Select Detective 2 October-November 1948
Sensation Comics 82 October 1948
Sensation Comics 83 November 1948
Sensation Comics 84 December 1948
Shadow Comics v8 #7 October 1948
Sheena, Queen of the Jungle 4 Fall 1948
Smash Comics 79 October 1948
Smash Comics 80 December 1948
Smilin' Jack 4 October-December 1948
Spirit 13 Autumn 1948
Star Spangled Comics 85 October 1948
Star Spangled Comics 86 November 1948
Star Spangled Comics 87 December 1948
Steve Roper 4 October 1948
Steve Roper 5 December 1948
Sub-Mariner Comics 28 October 1948
Sub-Mariner Comics 29 December 1948
Sun Girl 2 October 1948
Sun Girl 3 December 1948
Super-Mystery Comics v8 #2 November 1948
Superman (1939) 55 November-December 1948
Suzie Comics 65 October 1948
Suzie Comics 66 December 1948
Sweethearts 68 October 1948
Sweethearts 69 November 1948
Sweethearts 70 December 1948
Target Comics v9 #10 December 1948
Target Comics v9 #8 October 1948
Target Comics v9 #9 November 1948
Terry and the Pirates Comics 12 October 1948
Terry and the Pirates Comics 13 December 1948
Tex Morgan 2 October 1948
Tex Morgan 3 December 1948
Tex Taylor 2 November 1948
Texan 2 October 1948
The Barker 10 Winter 1948
Thrilling Comics 68 October 1948
Thrilling Comics 69 December 1948
Tim Tyler 11 November 1948
Two-Gun Kid 4 October 1948
Two-Gun Kid 5 December 1948
Underworld 5 October-November 1948
Underworld 6 December 1948-January 1949
Venus 2 October 1948
Venus 3 December 1948
Vic Flint 2 October 1948
Wambi, Jungle Boy 4 Fall 1948
Western Adventures 1 October 1948
Western Adventures 2 December 1948
Western Comics 6 Western Comics #6 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1948) CGC NM 9.4 Off-white to white pages November-December 1948
Western Fighters 4 October-November 1948
Western Killers 61 Western Killers #61 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Fox Features Syndicate, 1948) CGC NM 9.4 Off-white to white pages November 1948
Western Outlaws 18 November 1948
Western Thrillers 2 October 1948
Western Thrillers 3 December 1948
Western True Crime 3 December 1948
Western True Crime 16 October 1948
The Westerner Comics 16 The Westerner (Wild Bill Pecos) #16 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Toytown, 1948) CGC NM+ 9.6 White pages October 1948
The Westerner Comics 17 The Westerner (Wild Bill Pecos) #17 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Toytown, 1948) CGC NM+ 9.6 Off-white to white pages December 1948
Whiz Comics 102 October 1948
Whiz Comics 103 November 1948
Whiz Comics 104 December 1948
Whodunit 2 October-November 1948
Whodunit 3 December 1948-January 1949
Wilbur 22 December 1948
Wild Western 4 November 1948
Wings Comics 98 October 1948
Wings Comics 99 November 1948
Wings Comics 100 December 1948
Women Outlaws 3 November 1948
Wonder Comics 20 Wonder Comics #20 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Better Publications, 1948) CGC NM+ 9.6 Off-white to white pages October 1948
Wonder Woman (1942) 32 November-December 1948
World's Finest Comics 37 World's Finest Comics #37 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1948) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages November-December 1948
Zago 2 November 1948
Zegra 2 October 1948
Zegra 3 December 1948

