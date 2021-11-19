Promise Collection 1948: Gunmen and Goddesses

Posted on
by
|
Comments

It's hard not to wonder what the young fan who assembled the Promise Collection may have thought about the media and legal firestorm that surrounded the medium he loved as 1948 progressed.  A frequent subject of newspapers, magazines, radio reports, and local school and parent organizations during this period, the controversy would likely have been hard to avoid for a serious 17-year-old comic book fan at this time. Mid-1948 through early 1949 is an under-discussed flashpoint for the comic book industry and its battle with would-be censors.  Even as the Association of Comics Magazine Publishers announced its code guidelines and the U.S. Supreme Court's rejection of a New York State statute prohibiting the sale of publications with "pictures and stories of deeds of bloodshed, lust or crime" in WINTERS v. PEOPLE OF STATE OF NEW YORK, dozens of cities across the country were preparing local comic book ordinances designed to circumvent that decision.  On September 22, 1948, the Los Angeles Country Board of Supervisors passed an ordinance effectively banning an enormous range of comic books.

Venus #1, Kid Colt #1, the Promise Collection 1948.
Venus #1, Kid Colt #1, the Promise Collection 1948.

But as these things often go, the censors went too far — the Los Angeles Country ordinance could also be used against newspaper comic strips.  This began to get the attention and even the sympathy of observers outside of the comic book industry. Editor and Publisher was one of the voices that helped shape the conversation to come: "The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has passed a censorship ordinance aimed at banning crime comic books but which includes comic strips appearing anywhere including newspapers. Counsel for the county points out the ordinance does not ban publication but merely its sale to children, as if that were an ameliorating factor. It doesn't make any difference at what point in the production and distribution train the prohibition takes place, it is still censorship pure and simple. Editor & Publisher has pointed out time and again that soon newspaper comic strips would be included in the current attempts to clear distasteful comic books from the newsstands. Here it is."

"Whether comic strips appearing in Los Angeles newspapers are or are not of the caliber aimed at in this ordinance is begging the issue. Here, under the guise of protecting the morals of a community's youth against harmful comic books and comic strips, is a censorship law permitting local authorities to tell a newspaper what it may or may not print in one section of that paper. It sounds innocuous enough when the target is only the comics.

"But here is an opening wedge for the censors into the newspaper's columns. It is an insidious wedge that might be tolerated because it sounds like a good way to get rid of harmful comics—books and strips. It is a wedge that if permitted to exist will be a constant temptation to all city officials to expand it The County Counsel admits the "uncertain legality" of the ordinance. He should have admitted it is clearly unconstitutional. We hope the Los Angeles newspapers will be joined by all newspapers in that state in a vigorous effort to upset the law.

"The Association of Comics Magazine Publishers is fully aware of the necessity to establish some moral standards and clean house in their own industry. There are other comics books publishers whose products have been above reproach. All of the newspaper syndicates distributing comic strips are conscious of the problem and making an effort to keep their products on a high plane. Most of them are above reproach. Let's give the comics people a chance to police their own ranks in their own self-interest. Let's keep the censors out of newspaper offices."

Welcome to Part 17 of the Promise Collection series, which is meant to serve as liner notes of sorts for the comic books in the collection. The Promise Collection is a set of nearly 5,000 comic books, 95% of which are blisteringly high grade, that were published from 1939 to 1952 and purchased by one young comic book fan.  The name of the Promise Collection was inspired by the reason that it was saved and kept in such amazing condition since that time. An avid comic book fan named Junie and his older brother Robert went to war in Korea.  Robert Promised Junie that he would take care of his brother's beloved comic book collection should anything happen to him. Junie was killed during the Korean War, and Robert kept his promise.  There are more details about that background in a previous post regarding this incredible collection of comic books.  And over the course of a few dozen articles in this new series of posts, we will also be revealing the complete listing of the collection.  You can always catch up with posts about this collection at this link, which will become a hub of sorts regarding these comic books over time.

Witness #1, 1948 Marvel.
Witness #1, 1948 Marvel.

July Through August 1948 in the Promise Collection

In the midst of this seeming uncertainty, the number of comic books on the newsstands would continue to explode.  There is a staggering 28 new #1's present in the Promise Collection from this three-month period alone.  Interestingly, this period tracks closely with the post-Comics Code era in that publishers were trying to find ways to adjust to their new market reality.  Some publishers tried to make crime comics more palatable by putting more focus on crime fighters than criminals.  Perhaps most notably, Western comics were on the rise.  And interestingly, according to Audit Bureau of Circulation data, DC Comics circulation took a significant tumble during this part of 1948, while Marvel attained an equally steep rise.

  • Complete Mystery #1
  • Crime Reporter #1
  • Crime Smasher #1
  • Dale Evans Comics #1
  • Guns Against Gangsters #1
  • Ideal #1
  • Kid Colt #1
  • My Romance #1
  • Namora #1
  • Pay-Off #1
  • Roundup #1
  • Select Detective #1
  • Sky Sheriff #1
  • Sun Girl #1
  • Tegra #1
  • Tex Morgan #1
  • Tex Taylor #1
  • Texan #1
  • Tim Holt #1
  • Venus #1
  • Vic Flint #1
  • Western Thrillers #1
  • The Witness #1
  • Women Outlaws #1
  • Zago #1
Venus #1, Marvel 1948.
Venus #1, Marvel 1948.

One Touch of Venus

Marvel publisher Martin Goodman is often derided as comic book history's ultimate trend chaser, but he probably deserves more credit for his publishing strategies than that, and this mid-1948 moment is a good example of the reasons why.  It's certainly true that he was eager to jump on trends pioneered by others, but Goodman's adept execution of this strategy served Marvel well over time.  Marvel cast a wide net during this period, taking inspiration from a broad range of trends across not just comic books, but all media. And the company typically jumped on trends quickly, while killing titles that weren't working just as fast.  New series launches like Kid Colt were an attempt to take advantage of the television-powered rise in the popularity of Westerns, while The Witness was likely inspired by the popular Tales of the Mysterious Traveler radio show. Complete Mystery attempted to make crime content more highbrow in a similar way, and the Ideal title was obviously a try at mimicking the Classics Illustrated juggernaut.  Sun Girl and Namora tried to boost the superhero genre with female heroes in their own titles.

But the title Venus launched during this period deserves some special attention.  This truly unusual Marvel series started out by attempting to appeal to the rapidly-growing readership of women's magazines while patterning its main character after a very popular stage musical and movie. The title's 19 issues run from 1948 to 1952 spans a time of major change in the American Comic book industry.  Superheroes were on the decline, and other genres such as romance, horror, and science fiction were on the rise on America's newsstands.  Venus started as a sort of light-hearted superhero/romance hybrid, with the character herself perhaps having a loose connection to the 1948 Ava Gardner film One Touch of Venus or the long-running stage musical starring Mary Martin that preceded it starring.

While some feel it's likely that Stan Lee was inspired by the 1948 film One Touch of Venus in the creation of the comic book — and the aesthetic and thematic similarities make such a connection compelling — it's difficult to work out the timing for a direct inspiration.  Venus #1 has a cover date of August 1948, and an on-sale date of around May 15, 1948. Generally speaking, that means we can assume the title was likely in production around mid-March.

However, the film didn't hit theaters until September 1948, with publicity photos also making the rounds that month. The film seems to have been shot during February and March of that year. Life Magazine photographer J.R. Eyerman did a shoot with Gardner in connection with the film in March, but these photos didn't run in Life Magazine that month (or any other month in 1948, as far as I can tell).  The film certainly generated plenty of publicity during this period, however, and that plus the Broadway musical version's high-profile success just a few years earlier (it had even garnered a Life Magazine cover itself) is probably sufficient to provide the spark of inspiration for the series, with Goodman and Stan Lee hoping to catch the rising publicity of the film that year.

The series has a simple premise, as outlined in the debut issue:  the goddess Venus is the mistress of her domain on the planet Venus, but she is lonely there.  She wishes she could live a normal life on Earth, and this wish is granted.  Once on Earth, she comes to the attention of Beauty Magazine publisher Whitney P. Hammond, who is so stunned by Venus's beauty that he makes her the magazine's editor.  Hammond reasons that beauty magazines are in a slump and that no one buys them, and he needs a way to make his magazine sell again.  This might be seen as an allegory of sorts for the state of the magazine publishing industry during this period.  Marvel rival Street & Smith, who still had a handful of comics on the stands in 1948, would announce that it was ending its pulp and comic magazine lines early the next year, because they were slumping by comparison to their booming women's and fashion magazine line.

Some of the Marvel titles launched during mid-1948, like Witness, Ideal, and Complete Mystery, were very short-lived, while some of its Western titles such as Kid Colt enjoyed long, successful runs. Meanwhile, Venus survived by making pivots from its original premise into science fiction and horror.  Such tactics allowed Marvel to navigate the treacherous waters of the late 1940s and beyond.

Title Issue # Grade / Auction Link Cover Date Prices Realized
4Most v7 #4 4Most V7#4 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Novelty Press, 1948) CGC NM+ 9.6 Off-white to white pages July-August 1948
Action Comics 122 July 1948
Action Comics 123 August 1948
Action Comics 124 September 1948
Adventure Comics 130 July 1948
Adventure Comics 131 Adventure Comics #131 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1948) CGC VF+ 8.5 Off-white to white pages August 1948
Adventure Comics 132 September 1948
Airboy Comics v5 #6 July 1948
Airboy Comics v5 #7 August 1948
Airboy Comics v5 #8 September 1948
All-Star Comics 42 August-September 1948
All Top Comics 12 July 1948
All Top Comics 13 September 1948
All-American Comics 99 July 1948
All-American Comics 100 August 1948
All-American Comics 101 September 1948
All True Crime Cases Comics 29 September 1948
All-Winners Comics v2 #1 August 1948
Archie Comics 33 July-August 1948
Batman (1940) 48 Batman #48 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1948) CGC NM 9.4 Off-white to white pages August-September 1948
Big Shot 91 July 1948
Big Shot 92 August 1948
Big Shot 93 September 1948
Black Cat 12 Black Cat Comics #12 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Harvey, 1948) CGC NM+ 9.6 White pages July 1948 $4,800.00
Black Cat 13 September 1948
Black Terror 24 September 1948
Blackhawk 20 August 1948
Blackstone The Magician 3 July 1948
Blaze Carson 1 September 1948
Blazing West 1 Fall 1948
Blonde Phantom 18 July 1948
Blonde Phantom 19 September 1948
Blondie Comics 7 August – September 1948
Blue Beetle 57 Blue Beetle #57 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Fox Features Syndicate, 1948) CGC VF/NM 9.0 Off-white to white pages July 1948 $3,240.00
Boy Comics 41 July 1948
Boy Commandos 28 Boy Commandos #28 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1948) CGC VF- 7.5 Off-white to white pages July-August 1948 $360.00
Boy Commandos 29 Boy Commandos #29 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1948) CGC NM+ 9.6 White pages September-October 1948 $1,080.00
Brenda Starr Comics v2 #4 Brenda Starr V2#4 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Superior Comics, 1948) CGC NM/MT 9.8 Off-white to white pages September 1948
Broncho Bill 7 Broncho Bill #7 The Promise Collection Pedigree (United Feature Syndicate/Standard, 1948) CGC VF/NM 9.0 Off-white to white pages August 1948 $456.00
Captain America Comics 67 July 1948
Captain America Comics 68 September 1948
Captain Marvel Jr. 63 July 1948
Captain Marvel Jr. 64 August 1948
Captain Marvel Jr. 65 September 1948
Captain Marvel Adventures 86 July 1948
Captain Marvel Adventures 87 August 1948
Captain Marvel Adventures 88 September 1948
Charlie Chan 2 September 1948
Classics Illustrated 9 [September 1948]
Classics Illustrated 28 [September 1948]
Classics Illustrated 31 [September 1948]
Classics Illustrated 49 July 1948
Classics Illustrated 50 August 1948
Classics Illustrated 51 September 1948
Comic Cavalcade 28 August-September 1948
Comics on Parade 62 September 1948
Complete Mystery 1 Complete Mystery Comics #1 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Superior Comics, 1948) CGC NM 9.4 Off-white to white pages August 1948 $2,520.00
Cowboy Western Comics 17 July 1948
Cowboy Western Comics 18 September 1948
Crack Comics 55 July 1948
Crack Comics 56 September 1948
Crime and Punishment 4 July 1948
Crime and Punishment 5 August 1948
Crime and Punishment 6 September 1948
Crime Detective Comics 3 July-August 1948
Crime Detective Comics 4 September-October 1948
Crime Does Not Pay 65 July 1948
Crime Does Not Pay 66 Crime Does Not Pay #66 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Lev Gleason, 1948) Condition: VF/NM August 1948
Crime Does Not Pay 67 Crime Does Not Pay #67 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Lev Gleason, 1948) Condition: VF/NM September 1948
Crime Must Pay the Penalty 3 August 1948
Crime Patrol 7 Crime Patrol #7 The Promise Collection Pedigree (EC, 1948) CGC NM 9.4 White pages Summer 1948 $13,200.00
Crime Reporter 1 Crime Reporter #1 The Promise Collection Pedigree (St. John, 1948) CGC NM 9.4 Off-white to white pages August 1948
Crime Smasher 1 Summer 1948
Crimefighters 3 August 1948
Crimes By Women 2 Crimes by Women #2 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Fox Features Syndicate, 1948) CGC VF/NM 9.0 White pages August 1948 $4,320.00
Criminals on the Run v4 #1 Criminals on the Run V4#1 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Novelty Press, 1948) CGC NM- 9.2 Off-white to white pages August 1948 $1,920.00
Crown Comics 14 August 1948
Dagar 19 Dagar, Desert Hawk #19 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Fox Features Syndicate, 1948) CGC VF+ 8.5 Off-white pages August 1948 $1,260.00
Dale Evans Comics 1 September-October 1948
Daredevil Comics (1941) 49 July 1948
Daredevil Comics (1941) 50 September 1948
Desperado 2 Desperado #2 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Lev Gleason, 1948) Condition: NM- August 1948
Desperado 3 Desperado #3 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Lev Gleason, 1948) Condition: NM September 1948
Detective Comics 137 Detective Comics #137 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1948) CGC NM 9.4 Off-white to white pages July 1948 $18,000.00
Detective Comics 138 Detective Comics #138 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1948) CGC NM 9.4 White pages August 1948 $20,400.00
Detective Comics 139 September 1948
Dick Tracy Monthly 7 July 1948
Dick Tracy Monthly 8 August 1948
Dick Tracy Monthly 9 September 1948
Doll Man 17 July 1948
Doll Man 18 September 1948
Exciting Comics 62 July 1948
Exciting Comics 63 September 1948
Exposed 3 July-August 1948
Exposed 4 September-October 1948
Famous Crimes 2 Famous Crimes #2 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Fox Features Syndicate, 1948) CGC VF+ 8.5 Off-white to white pages August 1948 $7,800.00
Famous Funnies 168 July 1948
Famous Funnies 169 August 1948
Famous Funnies 170 September 1948
Feature Comics 124 July 1948
Feature Comics 125 August 1948
Feature Comics 126 September 1948
Fight Comics 57 Fight Comics #57 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Fiction House, 1948) CGC NM+ 9.6 Off-white to white pages August 1948
Fighting Yank 25 July 1948
Flash Comics 97 Flash Comics #97 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1948) CGC NM+ 9.6 Off-white to white pages July 1948 $14,400.00
Flash Comics 98 Flash Comics #98 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1948) CGC NM+ 9.6 Off-white to white pages August 1948 $7,800.00
Flash Comics 99 September 1948
Funnyman 5 Funnyman #5 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Magazine Enterprises, 1948) CGC NM 9.4 Off-white to white page July 1948 $1,080.00
Gang Busters 5 Gang Busters #5 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1948) CGC NM 9.4 Off-white to white pages August-September 1948 $1,020.00
Gangsters Can't Win 4 Gangsters Can't Win #4 The Promise Collection Pedigree (D.S. Publishing, 1948) CGC VF/NM 9.0 White pages August-September 1948 $780.00
Green Hornet Comics 40 July 1948
Green Hornet Comics 41 September 1948
Green Lantern (1941) 33 July-August 1948
Gunfighter 5 Summer 1948
Guns Against Gangsters 1 September-October 1948
Headline Comics 31 August-September 1948
Hit Comics 53 July 1948
Hit Comics 54 September 1948
Human Torch 31 The Human Torch #31 Canadian Edition – The Promise Collection Pedigree (Superior Comics, 1948) CGC VF/NM 9.0 White pages July 1948 $3,600.00
Human Torch 32 The Human Torch #32 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Timely, 1948) CGC NM+ 9.6 White pages September 1948 $28,800.00
Ideal 1 Ideal #1 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Timely, 1948) CGC VF/NM 9.0 White pages July 1948 $1,680.00
Ideal 2 Ideal #3 Joan of Arc – The Promise Collection Pedigree (Timely, 1948) CGC NM- 9.2 Off-white to white pages September 1948 $1,440.00
Jo-Jo Comics 18 Jo-Jo Comics #18 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Fox Features Syndicate, 1948) CGC NM 9.4 Off-white to white pages August 1948 $5,520.00
Joe Palooka 22 July 1948
Joe Palooka 23 August 1948
Joe Palooka 24 September 1948
Johnny Hazard 5 Johnny Hazard #5 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Pines, 1948) CGC NM/MT 9.8 Off-white pages August 1948 $1,920.00
Jumbo Comics 113 July 1948
Jumbo Comics 114 August 1948
Jumbo Comics 115 September 1948
Jungle Comics 103 July 1948
Jungle Comics 104 August 1948
Jungle Comics 105 September 1948
Justice 4 Justice Comics #4 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Atlas, 1948) CGC VF- 7.5 White pages August 1948 $840.00
Justice 5 Justice Comics #5 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Atlas, 1948) CGC NM 9.4 White pages September 1948 $1,140.00
Justice Traps the Guilty 5 July-August 1948
Justice Traps the Guilty 6 September-October 1948
Kerry Drake Detective Cases 9 July 1948
Kerry Drake Detective Cases 10 September 1948
Kid Colt 1 Kid Colt Outlaw #1 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Marvel, 1948) CGC VF/NM 9.0 Off-white to white pages August 1948 $19,200.00
Kid Eternity 10 Kid Eternity #10 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Quality, 1948) CGC NM+ 9.6 Off-white to white pages July 1948 $840.00
Kid Eternity 11 Kid Eternity #11 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Quality, 1948) CGC NM/MT 9.8 Off-white to white pages September 1948 $1,800.00
Lance O'Casey 4 Lance O'Casey #4 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Fawcett Publications, 1948) CGC NM/MT 9.8 Off-white to white pages Summer 1948 $840.00
Laugh Comics 28 Laugh Comics #28 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Archie, 1948) CGC NM+ 9.6 Off-white to white pages August 1948
Law Against Crime 3 8 August 1948
Lawbreakers Always Lose 3 Lawbreakers Always Lose! #3 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Marvel, 1948) CGC VF/NM 9.0 Off-white to white pages August 1948 $1,140.00
Li'l Abner 65 Li'l Abner #65 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Harvey, 1948) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages [circa September 1948] $1,200.00
Lone Ranger 4 July-August 1948
Lone Ranger 5 September-October 1948
Manhunt 10 July 1948
Manhunt 11 August-September 1948
Marge's Little Lulu 5 Marge's Little Lulu #5 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Dell, 1948) CGC NM/MT 9.8 Off-white to white pages September-October 1948 $5,520.00
Marvel Family 25 July 1948
Marvel Family 26 August 1948
Marvel Family 27 September 1948
Marvel Mystery Comics 86 Marvel Mystery Comics #86 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Timely, 1948) CGC NM 9.4 Off-white to white pages August 1948 $13,200.00
Mary Marvel 26 July 1948
Mary Marvel 27 August 1948
Mary Marvel 28 September 1948
Master Comics 93 July 1948
Master Comics 94 August 1948
Master Comics 95 September 1948
Modern Comics 75 July 1948
Modern Comics 76 August 1948
Modern Comics 77 September 1948
Moon Girl 4 Moon Girl #4 The Promise Collection Pedigree (EC, 1948) CGC NM+ 9.6 Cream to off-white pages Summer 1948 $10,800.00
Mr. District Attorney 4 Murder Incorporated #4 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Fox Features Syndicate, 1948) CGC NM- 9.2 White pages July-August 1948 $5,520.00
Mr. District Attorney 5 September-October 1948
Murder Incorporated 4 July 1948
Murder Incorporated 5 September 1948
Mutt & Jeff 35 August-September 1948
My Life 4 My Life #4 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Fox Features Syndicate, 1948) CGC VF+ 8.5 Off-white to white pages September 1948 $1,680.00
My Romance 1 My Romance #1 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Marvel, 1948) CGC NM 9.4 Off-white to white pages September 1948 $3,240.00
Namora 1 August 1948
National Comics 67 National Comics #67 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Quality, 1948) CGC NM+ 9.6 Off-white to white pages August 1948 $552.00
Nyoka the Jungle Girl 21 July 1948
Nyoka the Jungle Girl 22 August 1948
Nyoka the Jungle Girl 23 September 1948
Outlaws 4 Outlaws #4 The Promise Collection Pedigree (D.S. Publishing, 1948) CGC VF/NM 9.0 Off-white to white pages August-September 1948 $720.00
Pay-Off 1 Pay-Off #1 The Promise Collection Pedigree (D.S. Publishing, 1948) CGC NM+ 9.6 White pages July-August 1948 $2,640.00
Phantom Lady 19 Phantom Lady #19 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Fox Features Syndicate, 1948) CGC NM 9.4 Cream to off-white pages August 1948 $20,400.00
Planet Comics 55 Planet Comics #55 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Fiction House, 1948) CGC NM+ 9.6 Off-white to white pages July 1948
Planet Comics 56 Planet Comics #56 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Fiction House, 1948) CGC VF/NM 9.0 Off-white to white pages September 1948 $2,640.00
Plastic Man 12 July 1948
Plastic Man 13 September 1948
Police Comics 80 July 1948
Police Comics 81 August 1948
Police Comics 82 September 1948
Prize Comics Western 70 July-August 1948
Prize Comics Western 71 September-October 1948
Public Enemies 3 July-August 1948
Public Enemies 4 Public Enemies #4 The Promise Collection Pedigree (D.S. Publishing, 1948) CGC VF/NM 9.0 White pages September-October 1948 $600.00
Rangers Comics 42 August 1948
Real Clue Crime Stories 5 July 1948
Real Clue Crime Stories 6 August 1948
Real Clue Crime Stories 7 September 1948
Real Fact Comics 16 Real Fact Comics #16 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1948) Condition: VF September-October 1948
Roundup 1 July-August 1948
Roundup 2 September-October 1948
Rulah 17 Rulah Jungle Goddess #17 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Fox Features Syndicate, 1948) CGC VF/NM 9.0 Off-white to white pages August 1948
Rulah 18 Rulah Jungle Goddess #18 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Fox Features Syndicate, 1948) CGC NM 9.4 Off-white to white pages September 1948
Saddle Justice 4 Saddle Justice #4 The Promise Collection Pedigree (EC, 1948) CGC NM 9.4 White pages Summer 1948 $4,320.00
Select Detective 1 Select Detective #1 The Promise Collection Pedigree (D.S. Publishing, 1948) CGC VF+ 8.5 Off-white to white pages August-September 1948 $1,020.00
Sensation Comics 79 July 1948
Sensation Comics 80 August 1948
Sensation Comics 81 September 1948
Shadow Comics v8 #6 Shadow Comics V8#6 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Street & Smith, 1948) CGC NM- 9.2 Off-white to white pages September 1948 $3,600.00
Sky Sheriff 1 Sky Sheriff #1 The Promise Collection Pedigree (D.S. Publishing, 1948) CGC VF 8.0 Off-white to white pages Summer 1948 $630.00
Smash Comics 78 Smash Comics #78 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Quality, 1948) CGC VF/NM 9.0 Off-white to white pages August 1948 $528.00
Smilin' Jack 3 July-September 1948
Star Spangled Comics 82 Star Spangled Comics #82 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1948) CGC VF/NM 9.0 Off-white to white pages July 1948 $1,140.00
Star Spangled Comics 83 Star Spangled Comics #83 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1948) CGC VF/NM 9.0 Off-white to white pages August 1948 $1,200.00
Star Spangled Comics 84 Star Spangled Comics #84 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1948) CGC NM+ 9.6 White pages September 1948 $2,400.00
Startling Comics 52 Startling Comics #52 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Better Publications, 1948) CGC NM/MT 9.8 Off-white to white pages July 1948 $31,200.00
Startling Comics 53 Startling Comics #53 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Better Publications, 1948) CGC NM+ 9.6 Off-white to white pages September 1948 $19,800.00
Steve Roper 3 August 1948
Sub-Mariner Comics 27 Sub-Mariner Comics #27 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Timely, 1948) CGC NM+ 9.6 White pages August 1948 $21,600.00
Sun Girl 1 Sun Girl #1 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Marvel, 1948) CGC NM/MT 9.8 Off-white to white pages August 1948 $30,000.00
Super-Mystery Comics v8 #1 Super-Mystery Comics V8#1 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Ace, 1948) CGC NM+ 9.6 White pages September 1948 $4,080.00
Superman (1939) 53 Superman #53 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1948) CGC NM 9.4 Off-white to white pages July-August 1948 $75,000.00
Superman (1939) 54 September-October 1948
Suzie Comics 64 August 1948
Target Comics 5 July 1948
Target Comics 6 August 1948
Target Comics 7 September 1948
Tegra 1 Tegra Jungle Empress #1 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Fox, 1948) CGC NM- 9.2 Off-white to white pages August 1948
Terry and the Pirates Comics 11 August 1948
Tex Morgan 1 August 1948
Tex Taylor 1 September 1948
Texan 1 August 1948
The Barker 8 Summer 1948
The Barker 9 Autumn 1948
Thrilling Comics 67 August 1948
Tim Holt 1 [July] 1948
True Crime Comics 3 True Crime Comics #3 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Magazine Village, 1948) CGC NM 9.4 Off-white to white pages July-August 1948 $31,200.00
Two-Gun Kid 3 Two-Gun Kid #3 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Atlas, 1948) CGC NM+ 9.6 Off-white to white pages August 1948
Underworld 4 August-September 1948
Venus 1 Venus #1 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Timely, 1948) CGC NM 9.4 Off-white to white pages August 1948 $24,000.00
Vic Flint 1 Vic Flint #1 The Promise Collection Pedigree (St. John, 1948) CGC NM+ 9.6 Off-white to white pages August 1948 $3,120.00
Walt Disney's Comics and Stories 94 July 1948
Wanted Comics 14 July 1948
Wanted Comics 15 September 1948
Western Comics 4 Western Comics #4 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1948) CGC NM+ 9.6 Off-white to white pages July-August 1948 $1,320.00
Western Comics 5 September-October 1948
Western Fighters 3 August-September 1948
Western Killers 60 September 1948
Western Outlaws 17 September 1948
Western Thrillers 1 August 1948
Western True Crime 15 August 1948
The Westerner Comics 15 August 1948
Whiz Comics 99 July 1948
Whiz Comics 100 August 1948
Whiz Comics 101 September 1948
Whodunit 1 August-September 1948
Wilbur 20 August 1948
Wild West 2 Wild West #2 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Marvel, 1948) CGC NM 9.4 Off-white to white pages July 1948 $1,080.00
Wild Western 3 September 1948
Wings Comics 95 July 1948
Wings Comics 96 August 1948
Wings Comics 97 September 1948
The Witness 1 Witness #1 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Marvel, 1948) CGC VF/NM 9.0 Off-white to white pages September 1948 $10,500.00
Women Outlaws 1 Women Outlaws #1 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Fox Features Syndicate, 1948) CGC NM 9.4 Off-white to white pages July 1948
Women Outlaws 2 Women Outlaws #2 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Fox Features Syndicate, 1948) CGC VF/NM 9.0 White pages September 1948
Wonder Comics 19 August 1948
Wonder Woman (1942) 30 Wonder Woman #30 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1948) CGC VF/NM 9.0 Off-white to white pages July-August 1948
Wonder Woman (1942) 31 Wonder Woman #31 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1948) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages September-October 1948
World's Finest Comics 35 July-August 1948
World's Finest Comics 36 September-October 1948
Wow Comics 68 Wow Comics #68 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Fawcett Publications, 1948) CGC NM/MT 9.8 Off-white to white pages July 1948
Wow Comics 69 August 1948
Young King Cole 12 July 1948
Young Romance 6 Young Romance Comics #6 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Prize, 1948) CGC VF/NM 9.0 Off-white pages July-August 1948 $720.00
Zago 1 Zago #1 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Fox Features Syndicate, 1948) CGC VF 8.0 Off-white to white pages September 1948 $930.00
Zoot Comics 16 July 1948
Zoot Comics 18 July 1948

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Mark Seifert

Co-founder and Creative director of Bleeding Cool parent company Avatar Press. Bleeding Cool Managing Editor, tech and data wrangler. Machine Learning hobbyist. Vintage paper addict.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.