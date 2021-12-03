Promise Collection 1949: Looks Like a Job for Superboy

Posted on
by
|
Comments

"A once-loyal army of 4 1/2 million readers has dwindled to 700,000 and these survivors soon are to have their supplies cut off," At the time of this April 1949 statement widely reported in newspapers, the fan who was assembling the Promise Collection was one such "survivor" who was reading some of Street & Smith's comic books. "In the next few weeks the last four pulp magazines and five comic books published by Street & Smith will disappear from the drug store counters and newsstands.  Where they will find their high adventure and happy-ending stories when the current press runs are over is something that probably worries many of the 700,000.  The Street & Smith trend that was climaxed recently by the announcement of the abandonment of its last pulps and comics can be traced to 1938. It was in that year that Allen L. Grammer, silver-haired former member of the Curtis Publishing company's staff, took over the direction of Street & Smith. He decided the pulps, founded in 1855 by Francis S. Street and Francis S. Smith, weren't profitable enough for the energy expended in putting them out."

Adventure Comics #137, Promise Collection, DC Comics 1949.
Adventure Comics #137, Promise Collection, DC Comics 1949.

"Detective Story is the oldest of the four magazines abandoned, having made its first appearance in 1915. The scrapped comic books include Buffalo Bill Picture Stories, Top Secrets, True Sports, Supersnipe and The Shadow (this a picture version). In addition to Mademoiselle, Charm and Mademoiselle's Living, the company will have something left for the men to read in Astounding Science Fiction, Air Trails Pictorial and Pic Sports Quarterly, the last two of which are printed on slick paper."

Welcome to Part 20 of the Promise Collection series, which is meant to serve as liner notes of sorts for the comic books in the collection. The Promise Collection is a set of nearly 5,000 comic books, 95% of which are blisteringly high grade, that were published from 1939 to 1952 and purchased by one young comic book fan.  The name of the Promise Collection was inspired by the reason that it was saved and kept in such amazing condition since that time. An avid comic book fan named Junie and his older brother Robert went to war in Korea.  Robert Promised Junie that he would take care of his brother's beloved comic book collection should anything happen to him. Junie was killed during the Korean War, and Robert kept his promise.  There are more details about that background in a previous post regarding this incredible collection of comic books.  And over the course of a few dozen articles in this new series of posts, we will also be revealing the complete listing of the collection.  You can always catch up with posts about this collection at this link, which will become a hub of sorts regarding these comic books over time.

Phantom Lady #23, Fox Features Syndicate 1949.
Phantom Lady #23, Fox Features Syndicate 1949.

January Through April 1949 in the Promise Collection

There are only a handful of Street & Smith comic books in the Promise Collection — Junie sampled titles including Shadow Comics, Top Secrets, and Buffalo Bill Picture Stories during 1948/1949.  Ironically, the decision to halt the line completely may have been more abrupt than the news reports imply, as Buffalo Bill Picture Stories #1 (which is present in the Promise Collection) had hit the newsstand just days before the Street & Smith announcement hit newspapers.

And while Junie was apparently not the biggest fan of Street & Smith comic books in the world (there are only eight issues from the publisher in the Promise Collection), the collection had reached its peak in terms of volume of issues in 1948, and the changes coming in 1949 would become very apparent.  Several of Junie's favorite long-running superhero titles would soon come to an end.  In this January-April 1949 period, Flash Comics #104 would be the final issue of that important series, for example.  While Good Girl comics were also slowly giving way to other genres like westerns and romance, there are still some important examples from these months — including Phantom Lady #23 CGC 9.6 which sold on June 18, 2021 for $108,000.  Among new series launches from this period, Superboy #1 is the most important #1 on the list:

  • Gunsmoke #1
  • Kaanga Comics #1
  • Real West Romances #1
  • Romantic Adventures #1
  • Slave Girl Comics #1
  • Smash Hit Sports Comics #1
  • Superboy #1
  • Teen-Age Romances #1
  • Young Love #1
  • Pride of the Yankees #1

Promise Collection 1949: Superboy to the Rescue?

The Last Flash (For Now)

Within a period of a few months between mid-1948 and early 1949, DC Comics updated and expanded the origins of three of its most important characters — Batman, Superman, and the Flash. Batman #47 and Superman #53 expand the original origins of these characters with significant new detail. Both of these comics are highly sought after by collectors for that reason. Flash Comics #104 is well-regarded as well, but is mainly known for a very different reason: it's the last issue of the title. The series was rebooted with #105 in the Silver Age, a decade after #104.

Like Batman #47 and Superman #53, Flash Comics #104's "origin retold" moment is in large measure a rewrite for a comics-reading audience that had gotten a lot more sophisticated since Superman was introduced in Action Comics #1 in 1938.  Batman #47 and Superman #53 can be considered baby steps towards the continuity that became the hallmark of the Silver Age, and it's likely that Flash Comics #104 would be regarded in the same light if the title had survived.

That aside, this issue contains a clever pointer towards the inspiration behind the origins of the Flash.  In his Jay Garrick alter-ego, Flash is reunited with the chemistry professor who oversaw the experiments that led to the "hard water" accident that gave the Flash his super-speed powers.  This professor, Doctor Clariss, would become the Flash's super-speed rival and villain.  But when they meet in their civilian identities, Jay tells him, "I'm anxious to hear more about your work with Uranium 235." This clinches the notion that the "hard water" that gave the Flash his powers was actually inspired by "heavy water". As for the connection between heavy water and Uranium 235:

In its natural state, common uranium (U-238) can't generate destructive nuclear explosions. It either must be enriched—made more concentrated in a rare form of uranium (U-235)—or converted into plutonium (Pu-239). Heavy water can play a role in breeding weapons-grade plutonium from common uranium. In a heavy-water nuclear reactor, when neutrons bombard U-238, some uranium atoms absorb an additional neutron and are transformed into Pu-239.

Heavy water was popularly (and wildly) speculated to have a wide range of effects on living beings when Flash Comics #1 was written in 1939 — including significantly increasing the human lifespan.  Given this in combination which its actual use in nuclear processes, it was a short leap for the scientifically-minded Gardner Fox to transmute such inspirations into super-speed abilities after Jay Garrick's accident at "Midwestern University".  The addition of a device called an "atomic bombarder" into the plotline of Flash Comics #1 completes this picture.  Around the time that Flash Comics #1 was being produced, scientists at the University of Illinois (certainly a Midwestern University) had produced an "electric atomic gun" to bombard heavy water with countless "atomic bullets". The bullet-catching scene in the Flash Comics #1 story (and on its cover) could be viewed as a rather neat analogy for this development.  And the introduction of Doctor Clariss in Flash Comics #104 ties this all together in a rather remarkable way.

A Job for Superboy

Superheroes were not coming to a complete end at DC Comics, but the times were certainly changing.  Of course, Superboy had enjoyed success in Adventure Comics after his debut in More Fun Comics, and at this time got his own series even as his Adventure Comics tenure continued. Based on trade journal advertising that DC Comics did in the wake of launching the Superboy title, it appears they intended to use the character to help combat the perception that comics encouraged juvenile delinquency.  As a kid himself, Superboy even in his young Clark Kent form was frequently shown as a good, helpful citizen of Smallville, and DC Comics promoted the idea that he was a positive influence on kids.  For example, as the text of an ad in Advertising Age that discusses the genesis of a story involving safe behavior which appeared in Superboy #4 explained:

"A couple of months ago The National Safety Council working in cooperation with the Advertising Council began a new drive on a couple of bad eggs, Accident and Carelessness. I guess these swell people figured that starting with the kids would be ideal, 'cause they catch on fast. So, they called on my publisher, The National Comics Group, to enlist their aid. Well editor-in-chief Ellsworth, a fast man with good ideas, latches on, draws up this 8-page feature for our books, and tosses the ball my way Of course, I was happy to help. "We took a typical group of American kids and had us go through some adventurous paces. I show the readers, and the kids in the story, the wastefulness and stupidity in unsafe street behavior, home carelessness, dangerous games, and even man-made forest fires. And, the important thing is that being safe isn't being a sissy. "And because of this eight-pager. I think we'll be rounding up a lot of new members for the many local Junior Safety Councils. "Y'know… I'm pretty proud of this feature, too!"

No Johnny-come-lately to shouldering the responsibilities that accompany the publishing of newsstand magazines em-braced by America's younger people, over the years National Comics has consistently packed their magazines with a wealth of information and inspiration.

Subtly blending high adventure and stepped-up action with lofty ideals and seal.of-the–pants instruction…all of National Comies titles and characters have played and will continue to play, their part… from safety to tolerance, juvenile delinquency to religion, War Bond drives to proper dental care.

As ever, it's National Comics for information, inspiration, and entertainment.

It was perhaps a persuasive pitch to both advertisers and readers, and Audit Bureau of Circulation data shows that National Comics Group numbers held steady through this period, even as publishers like Street & Smith decided that it was time to exit the comics business.

 

Title Issue # Grade / Auction Link Cover Date Prices Realized
4Most Vol 8 #2 4Most V8#2 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Novelty Press, 1949) CGC NM- 9.2 Off-white to white pages March-April 1949 $1,800.00
Action Comics 128 January 1949
Action Comics 129 February 1949
Action Comics 130 March 1949
Action Comics 131 Action Comics #131 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1949) CGC VF/NM 9.0 Off-white to white pages April 1949
Adventure Comics 136 Adventure Comics #136 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1949) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages January 1949
Adventure Comics 137 Adventure Comics #137 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1949) CGC NM+ 9.6 White pages February 1949
Adventure Comics 138 Adventure Comics #138 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1949) CGC NM+ 9.6 White pages March 1949
Adventure Comics 139 Adventure Comics #139 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1949) CGC NM/MT 9.8 Off-white to white pages April 1949
Adventures Into The Unknown 3 Adventures Into The Unknown #3 The Promise Collection Pedigree (ACG, 1949) CGC VF/NM 9.0 Off-white to white pages February-March 1949 $4,800.00
Adventures Into The Unknown 4 Adventures Into The Unknown #4 The Promise Collection Pedigree (ACG, 1949) CGC NM- 9.2 Off-white to white pages April-May 1949
Airboy Comics Vol 5 #12 January 1949
Airboy Comics Vol 6 #1 February 1949
Airboy Comics Vol 6 #2 March 1949
Airboy Comics Vol 6 #3 April 1949
All-Star Comics 45 All Star Comics #45 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1949) CGC NM- 9.2 Off-white to white pages February-March 1949 $7,800.00
All-Star Comics 46 April-May 1949
All Top Comics 15 January 1949
All Top Comics 16 All Top Comics #16 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Fox Features Syndicate, 1949) CGC VF 8.0 Off-white to white pages March 1949 $13,200.00
All-Western Winners 3 All Western Winners #3 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Marvel, 1949) CGC VF+ 8.5 Off-white to white pages February 1949
All-Western Winners 4 All Western Winners #4 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Marvel, 1949) CGC FN/VF 7.0 Off-white to white pages April 1949
All-American Western 105 January 1949
All-American Western 106 February-March 1949
All-American Western 107 April-May 1949
All True Crime Cases Comics 31 January 1949
All True Crime Cases Comics 32 March [1949]
America's Best Comics 29 January 1949
Archie Comics 36 January-February 1949
Archie Comics 37 March-April 1949
Batman (1940) 51 February-March 1949
Batman (1940) 52 April-May 1949
Big Shot 97 January 1949
Big Shot 98 February 1949
Big Shot 99 March 1949
Big Shot 100 April 1949
Black Cat 15 January 1949
Black Cat 16 March 1949
Black Diamond Western 9 March 1949
Black Diamond Western 10 April 1949
Blackhawk 23 February 1949
Blackhawk 24 April 1949
Blaze Carson 3 January 1949
Blaze Carson 4 March 1949
Blazing West 3 January-February 1949
Blazing West 4 March-April 1949
Blonde Phantom 21 January 1949
Blonde Phantom 22 March 1949
Blondie Comics 10 February – March 1949
Blondie Comics 11 April – May 1949
Boy Comics 44 February 1949
Boy Comics 45 April 1949
Boy Commandos 31 January-February 1949
Boy Commandos 32 March-April 1949
Brenda Starr Comics Vol 2 #6 January 1949
Brenda Starr Comics Vol 2 #7 March 1949
Bruce Gentry Comics 3 January 1949
Bruce Gentry Comics 4 March 1949
Bruce Gentry Comics 5 April 1949
Captain America Comics 70 January 1949
Captain America Comics 71 March 1949
Captain Marvel Jr. 69 January 1949
Captain Marvel Jr. 70 February 1949
Captain Marvel Jr. 71 March 1949
Captain Marvel Jr. 72 April 1949
Captain Marvel Adventures 92 January 1949
Captain Marvel Adventures 93 February 1949
Captain Marvel Adventures 94 March 1949
Captain Marvel Adventures 95 April 1949
Charlie Chan 5 February-March 1949
Classics Illustrated 55 January 1949
Classics Illustrated 56 February 1949
Classics Illustrated 58 April 1949
Comics on Parade 65 April 1949
Complete Mystery 4 February 1949
Cow Puncher Comics 6 [1949]
Crack Comics 58 January 1949
Crack Comics 59 March 1949
Crime and Punishment 10 January 1949
Crime and Punishment 11 February 1949
Crime and Punishment 12 March 1949
Crime and Punishment 13 April 1949
Crime Detective Comics 6 January-February 1949
Crime Detective Comics 7 March-April 1949
Crime Does Not Pay 71 January 1949
Crime Does Not Pay 72 February 1949
Crime Does Not Pay 73 March 1949
Crime Does Not Pay 74 April 1949
Crime Must Pay the Penalty 6 February 1949
Crime Must Pay the Penalty 7 April 1949
Crime Patrol 10 9.6 February-March 1949
Crime Patrol 11 9.2 April-May 1949
Crimefighters 5 January 1949
Crimefighters 6 March 1949
Crimes By Women 5 February 1949
Crimes By Women 6 April 1949
Crown Comics 16 Crown Comics #16 The Promise Collection Pedigree (McCombs Publishing, 1949) CGC VF/NM 9.0 White pages January 1949
Crown Comics 17 Crown Comics #17 The Promise Collection Pedigree (McCombs Publishing, 1949) CGC FN/VF 7.0 White pages March 1949
Dagar 22 February 1949
Dagar 23 April 1949
Dale Evans Comics 3 Dale Evans Comics #3 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1949) CGC FN/VF 7.0 Off-white to white pages January-February 1949
Daredevil Comics (1941) 52 January 1949
Daredevil Comics (1941) 53 March 1949
Dead-Eye Western Comics 2 January 1949
Dead-Eye Western Comics 3 March April 1949
Desperado 7 January 1949
Desperado 8 February 1949
Detective Comics 143 January 1949
Detective Comics 144 February 1949
Detective Comics 145 March 1949
Detective Comics 146 9.6 April 1949
Dick Cole 2 February-March 1949
Dick Tracy Monthly 13 January 1949
Dick Tracy Monthly 14 February 1949
Dick Tracy Monthly 15 March 1949
Dick Tracy Monthly 16 April 1949
Doll Man 20 January 1949
Doll Man 21 March 1949
Exciting Comics 65 January 1949
Exciting Comics 66 March 1949
Exposed 6 January-February 1949
Exposed 7 March-April 1949
Famous Crimes 5 January 1949
Famous Crimes 6 February 1949
Famous Crimes 7 March 1949
Famous Crimes 8 April 1949
Famous Funnies 174 January 1949
Famous Funnies 175 February 1949
Famous Funnies 176 March 1949
Famous Funnies 177 April 1949
Feature Book 56 1949
Feature Book 56 1949
Feature Comics 130 January 1949
Feature Comics 131 February 1949
Feature Comics 132 March 1949
Feature Comics 133 April 1949
Fight Comics 60 February 1949
Fight Comics 61 April 1949
Fighting Yank 27 January 1949
First Love Illustrated 2 April 1949
Flash Comics 103 9.4 January 1949
Flash Comics 104 9.2 February 1949
Fritzi Ritz 3 1949
Fritzi Ritz 4 1949
Fritzi Ritz 5 1949
Fritzi Ritz 6 1949
Fritzi Ritz 7 1949
Gang Busters 8 February-March 1949
Gang Busters 9 Gang Busters #9 Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1949) Condition: VF April-May 1949
Gangsters Can't Win 7 February-March 1949
Gangsters Can't Win 8 April-May 1949
Green Hornet Comics 43 Green Hornet Comics #43 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Harvey, 1949) CGC NM+ 9.6 White pages January 1949
Green Hornet, Racket Buster 44 Green Hornet Comics #44 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Harvey, 1949) CGC NM+ 9.6 White pages March 1949
Gunfighter 8 March-April 1949
Guns Against Gangsters 3 January-February 1949
Guns Against Gangsters 4 March-April 1949
Gunsmoke 1 April-May 1949
Headline Comics 34 February 1949
Hit Comics 56 January 1949
Hit Comics 57 March 1949
Human Torch 34 January 1949
Human Torch 35 March 1949
Humphrey Comics 3 February 1949
Humphrey Comics 4 April 1949
Ideal 4 January 1949
Ideal 5 March 1949
Jo-Jo Comics 23 January 1949
Jo-Jo Comics 24 February 1949
Jo-Jo Comics 25 March 1949
Joe Palooka 28 February 1949
Joe Palooka 29 February 1949
Joe Palooka 30 March 1949
Joe Palooka 31 April 1949
Johnny Hazard 7 February 1949
Jumbo Comics 119 January 1949
Jumbo Comics 120 February 1949
Jumbo Comics 121 March 1949
Jumbo Comics 122 April 1949
Jungle Comics 109 January 1949
Jungle Comics 110 February 1949
Jungle Comics 111 March 1949
Jungle Comics 112 April 1949
Kaanga Comics 1 Spring 1949
Kerry Drake Detective Cases 12 January 1949
Kerry Drake Detective Cases 13 March 1949
Kid Colt 4 February 1949
Kid Eternity 13 9.6 January 1949
Kid Eternity 14 9.8 March 1949
Laugh Comics 32 April 1949
Lawbreakers Always Lose 6 February 1949
Lawbreakers Always Lose 7 April 1949
Li'l Abner 69 [circa March 1949]
Lone Ranger 10 April 1949
Marge's Little Lulu 7 January 1949
Marvel Family 31 January 1949
Marvel Family 32 February 1949
Marvel Family 33 March 1949
Marvel Family 34 April 1949
Marvel Mystery Comics 90 February 1949
Marvel Mystery Comics 91 April 1949
Master Comics 99 January 1949
Master Comics 100 February 1949
Master Comics 101 March 1949
Master Comics 102 April 1949
Modern Comics 81 January 1949
Modern Comics 82 February 1949
Modern Comics 83 March 1949
Modern Comics 84 April 1949
Moon Girl 6 9.8 March-April 1949
Mr. District Attorney 7 January-February 1949
Mr. District Attorney 8 March-April 1949
Murder Incorporated 7 January 1949
Murder Incorporated 8 February 1949
Murder Incorporated 9 March 1949
Murder Incorporated 9 March 1949
Mutt %26 Jeff 39 February-March 1949
Mutt %26 Jeff 40 April-May 1949
My Life 6 January 1949
My Life 7 March 1949
National Comics 70 February 1949
National Comics 71 April 1949
Northwest Mounties 2 February 1949
Northwest Mounties 3 April 1949
Nyoka the Jungle Girl 27 January 1949
Nyoka the Jungle Girl 28 February 1949
Nyoka the Jungle Girl 29 March 1949
Nyoka the Jungle Girl 30 April 1949
Outlaws 7 February-March 1949
Outlaws 8 April-May 1949
Ozark Ike 12 January 1949
Ozark Ike 13 March 1949
Pep Comics 71 January 1949
Pep Comics 72 March 1949
Phantom Lady 22 9.4 February 1949
Phantom Lady 23 9.4 April 1949
Planet Comics 58 January 1949
Planet Comics 59 March 1949
Plastic Man 15 January 1949
Plastic Man 16 March 1949
Police Comics 86 January 1949
Police Comics 87 February 1949
Police Comics 88 March 1949
Police Comics 89 April 1949
Prize Comics Western 73 January-February 1949
Prize Comics Western 74 March-April 1949
Public Enemies 6 January-February 1949
Public Enemies 7 March-April 1949
Rangers Comics 45 February 1949
Rangers Comics 46 April 1949
Real Clue Crime Stories Vol 3 #11 January 1949
Real Clue Crime Stories Vol 3 #12 February 1949
Real Clue Crime Stories Vol 4 #1 March 1949
Real Clue Crime Stories Vol 4 #2 April 1949
Real Fact Comics 18 January-February 1949
Real Fact Comics 19 March-April 1949
Real Love 25 April 1949
Real West Romances 1 April-May 1949
Romantic Adventures 1 March-April 1949
Roundup 4 January-February 1949
Roundup 5 March-April 1949
Rulah 22 January 1949
Rulah 23 February 1949
Rulah 24 March 1949
Rulah 25 April 1949
Saint 5 9.8 1949
Saint 6 9.6 1949
Sensation Comics 85 January 1949
Sensation Comics 86 February 1949
Sensation Comics 87 March 1949
Sensation Comics 88 April 1949
Slave Girl Comics 1 February 1949
Slave Girl Comics 2 April 1949
Smash Comics 81 February 1949
Smash Comics 82 April 1949
Smash Hit Sports Comics 1 Smash Hit Sports Comics V2#1 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Essenkay Publications, 1949) CGC VF+ 8.5 Off-white to white pages January 1949
Smilin' Jack 5 January-March 1949
Smilin' Jack 6 April-June 1949
Spirit 15 Spring 1949
Star Spangled Comics 88 8.5 January 1949
Star Spangled Comics 89 February 1949
Star Spangled Comics 90 March 1949
Star Spangled Comics 91 April 1949
Sub-Mariner Comics 30 9.2 February 1949
Sub-Mariner Comics 31 8.5 April 1949
Super-Mystery Comics Vol 8 #3 9.4 January 1949
Super-Mystery Comics Vol 8 #4 9.6 March 1949
Superboy 1 March-April 1949
Superman (1939) 56 January-February 1949
Superman (1939) 57 March-April 1949
Sweethearts 71 January 1949
Sweethearts 72 February 1949
Target Comics Vol 9 #11 January 1949
Target Comics Vol 9 #12 Target Comics V9#12 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Novelty Press, 1949) CGC NM+ 9.6 White pages February 1949
Teen-Age Romances 1 January 1949
Teen-Age Romances 2 April 1949
Terry and the Pirates Comics 14 February 1949
Terry and the Pirates Comics 15 April 1949
Tex Morgan 4 Tex Morgan #4 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Marvel, 1949) CGC NM- 9.2 White pages February 1949
Tex Morgan 5 Tex Morgan #5 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Marvel, 1949) CGC NM- 9.2 White pages April 1949
Tex Taylor 3 January 1949
Tex Taylor 4 March 1949
Texan 3 February 1949
The Barker 11 Spring 1949
Thrilling Comics 70 February 1949
Thrilling Comics 71 April 1949
Top Secrets 8 March-April 1949
True Complete Mystery 5 April 1949
True Crime Comics 4 9.2 February 1949
True Crime Comics 5 8.5 March-April 1949
Two-Gun Kid 6 February 1949
Two-Gun Kid 7 April 1949
Two-Gun Kid 7 April 1949
Underworld 7 February-March 1949
Underworld 8 April-May 1949
Wanted Comics 17 January 1949
Wanted Comics 18 February 1949
Wanted Comics 19 March 1949
Western Adventures 3 February 1949
Western Bandit Trails 2 April 1949
Western Comics 7 January-February 1949
Western Comics 8 March-April 1949
Western Fighters 6 February-March 1949
Western Fighters 7 April-May 1949
Western Killers 62 Western Killers #62 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Fox Features Syndicate, 1949) CGC NM- 9.2 Off-white to white pages January 1949
Western Killers 63 Western Killers #63 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Fox Features Syndicate, 1949) CGC NM- 9.2 Off-white to white pages March 1949
Western Outlaws 19 Western Outlaws #19 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Fox, 1949) CGC FN/VF 7.0 White pages January 1949
Western Outlaws 20 Western Outlaws #20 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Fox, 1949) CGC VF 8.0 White pages March 1949
Western Thrillers 4 February 1949
Western Thrillers 5 April 1949
Western True Crime 4 February 1949
Western True Crime 5 April 1949
The Westerner Comics 18 The Westerner (Wild Bill Pecos) #18 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Toytown, 1949) CGC NM 9.4 White pages February 1949
The Westerner Comics 19 March 1949
The Westerner Comics 20 April 1949
Whiz Comics 105 January 1949
Whiz Comics 106 February 1949
Whiz Comics 107 March 1949
Whiz Comics 108 April 1949
Wilbur 23 February 1949
Wild Western 5 January 1949
Wild Western 6 March 1949
Wings Comics 101 January 1949
Wings Comics 102 February 1949
Wings Comics 103 March 1949
Wings Comics 104 April 1949
Women Outlaws 4 January 1949
Women Outlaws 5 March 1949
Wonder Woman (1942) 33 January-February 1949
Wonder Woman (1942) 34 March-April 1949
World's Finest Comics 38 January-February 1949
World's Finest Comics 39 World's Finest Comics #39 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1949) CGC NM 9.4 Off-white to white pages March-April 1949
Young Love 1 February-March 1949
Young Love 2 April-May 1949
Zago 3 January 1949
Zago 4 March 1949
Zegra 4 February 1949
Zegra 5 April 1949
Pride of the Yankees 1 1949

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Mark Seifert

Co-founder and Creative director of Bleeding Cool parent company Avatar Press. Bleeding Cool Managing Editor, tech and data wrangler. Machine Learning hobbyist. Vintage paper addict.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.