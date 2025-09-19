Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: cyclops, deadpool, new york comic con, NYCC, Psylocke, Shadows Of Tomorrow

PROOF: Cyclops, Psylocke: Ninja & Wade Wilson: Deadpool #1s For 2026

PROOF: Cyclops #1, Psylocke: Ninja #1 and Wade Wilson: Deadpool #1 from Marvel Comics for January 2026

Article Summary Marvel launches Cyclops #1 solo series in January 2026 after X-Men: Age Of Revelation finale

Psylocke: Ninja #1 and Wade Wilson: Deadpool #1 also debut as part of the new X-Men lineup

Confirmed cover artists include Clayton Crain, Adi Granov, Pablo Villalobos, and more fan favorites

Release dates and issue list revealed for January 2026, spotlighting Cyclops and key Marvel titles

Okay, so earlier today, Bleeding Cool reported that Marvel Comics would be launching a new Cyclops #1 solo series, a Psylocke #1 solo series and a Deadpool #1 solo series in January 2026, all launching in the wake of the finale of the X-Men: Age Of Revelation finale in December. And some folk, quite naturally and understandably, scoffed. There goes Bleeding Cool again, with these kinds of stories with no source as usual. I mean, no matter that such stories are usually bang on the money, apparently, reputation means nothing in these amnesiac times. So okay, fine. Here, with just a little watermark behind it for when it inevitably gets shared without a link, is the proof taken from Marvel Comics documentation.

Now, to be fair, that is all we have. And the cover variant details mentioned below, I pulled from… elsewhere, but if nothing, you know, have something more concrete to work with, Cyclops, Psylocke and Deadpool fans, okay? Please, stop hammering my inbox, it can only take so much punishment.

And yes, to repeat, while I don't know the creative teams, Cyclops #1 has covers by Clayton Crain, Edwin Galmon, and Netho Diaz (trading card variant). Waid Wilson: Deadpool #1 has covers by Adi Granov, Clayton Crain, and Fabrizio De Tommaso. And Psylocke Ninja #1 has covers by Pablo Villalobos, Nogi San, Artgerm, Skottie Young, Dike Ruan, and Juan Frigeri (trading card variant).

UPDATE: Oh and then Marvel Comics did a Rich Twitch and teased a couple of these for New York Comic Con although… Cyclops and Deadpool for February?

"IN THE WAKE OF AGE OF REVELATION, THE X-MEN'S DREAM IS DARKENED BY THE SHADOWS OF TOMORROW! Starting in January, SHADOWS OF TOMORROW, a new phase of X-Men storytelling, kicks off with both returning series and exciting new launches including UNCANNY X-MEN, X-MEN, WOLVERINE, CYCLOPS, and WADE WILSON: DEADPOOL. Learn about those five titles and many more next month at the Marvel Comics: X-Men Panel at New York Comic Con."

And maybe Psylocke: Ninja as well…

7th January 2026

ALL-NEW SPIDER-GWEN: THE GHOST-SPIDER #6

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #19

CYCLOPS #1

FANTASTIC FOUR #7

MARVEL RIVALS: THE CITIES OF HEAVEN #1

MARVEL/DC: SPIDER-BOY TEAM-UP #1 FACSIMILE EDITION

MARVEL: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD AND GUTS #4

NEW AVENGERS #8

NOVA: CENTURION #3

SPIDER-MAN NOIR #4

STAR WARS: HAN SOLO – HUNT FOR THE FALCON #5

ULTIMATE WOLVERINE #13

ULTIMATE X-MEN #23

WADE WILSON: DEADPOOL #1

WOLVERINE #14

VENOM #253

X-MEN #23

14th January 2026

UNCANNY X-MEN #22

KNULL #1

21st January 2026:

PSYLOCKE: NINJA #1

CIVIL WAR #6: FACSIMILE EDITION

