Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: i hate fairyland, mickey mouse

Public Domain Mickey Mouse Visits Skottie Young's I Hate Fairyland

Spoilers ahead… but mostly only what you see on the covers. Because this Wednesday sees the publication of I Hate Fairyland #19 by Skottie Young and Brett Bean. The penultimate issue in the current and potentially final arc is Happy Endgame. But also revealing why it is using that title, because of what it will set up for issue 20.

Just as Avengers: Endgame brought all the Marvel Cinematic Universe characters together for a final battle, so I Hate Fairyland reaches out across the multiverse and brings in versions of, well, the obvious, many we have seen before. Goldilocks and the Three Bears, Red Riding Hood, Alice and Wonderland, Cinderella, Rapunzel, Pinocchio, Peter Pan and more…

….but also Mickey Mouse. or at least the black-and-white Steamboat Willie version of him that has been public domain for a year.

Hopefully he will be just normal-violent, and not as sexually-violent as in the Savage Dragon comics…

I HATE FAIRYLAND #19

IMAGE COMICS

NOV240472

(W) Skottie Young (A/CA) Brett Bean

"Happy End Game," Part Four of Five. War is upon Gert and the Fairyland forces-and they are outnumbered! I mean, come on, they're facing an army of Fairylanders that Gert has killed, led by her oldest nemesis. That's A Big Number, and one evil Happy! Back in Kansas, Dorothy Gale is questioning her choice to stay out of the fight. The battle is on! In Shops: Jan 15, 2025SRP: $3.99 I HATE FAIRYLAND #20

IMAGE COMICS

DEC240505

(W) Skottie Young (A/CA) Brett Bean

End of Story Arc! Will Gert and her soldiers fall? Will Dorothy Gale and the Once Upon a Timers make it in time to stop Happy and her horde? Will anyone live happily ever after in the final issue of "Happy End Game"?!?! Find out in the dramatic conclusion to the biggest comic book event of whatever Wednesday this issue comes out! In Shops: Feb 12, 2025 SRP: $3.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!