Savage Dragon To Sue Mickey Mouse For Assault

Erik Larsen has Malcolm and Maxine Dragon take on Mickey Mouse through the courts, over sexual assault in previous issues of Savage Dragon.

Article Summary Erik Larsen's Savage Dragon tackles Disney's Mickey Mouse on sexual assault claims with legal satire.

Mickey Mouse's public domain status leads to his controversial portrayal in Savage Dragon.

Maxine Dragon faces turmoil post-assault, reflecting evolving character dynamics in the series.

Savage Dragon blends superhero action with social critique, remaining a standout Image Comics title.

Previously in Savage Dragon, Mickey Mouse sexually assaulted Maxine, Malcolm Dragon's wife and mother to some of his children. That's what happens, it seems when Steamboat William goes public domain. What will Erik Larsen do next year with Popeye, I wonder? Savage Dragon #268 saw Mickey Mouse enter the storyline. And it turns out that Mickey Mouse a) exists in the Savage Dragon world and b) is a fan of Dragon.

…and also of Maxine. Things went south fast. And in the next issue, Mickey Mouse lived up to this new creepy reputation of his

A satirical critique of Disney, the executives that have worked there, a clash of the mores of different eras, or just an opportunity to throw abuse at the Mouse now that it can't sue? Savage Dragon #270 saw MAxine come to terms with what had just happened.

The character has been portrayed as a sex-positive, up-for-anything kind of woman, but she has also been used and abused, and is now plagued by self-doubt. While Mickey Mouse seems to be taking a similar journey, also suddenly plagued by doubt.

Though rather than listening to someone else's advice, he rejects any pushback, which is all about justifying his own outlook on the world. Mouse makes right.

He "can do anything". Familiar words, yes? And it's all coming to a head #271… as Malcolm Dragon goes up against the mouse. though he may need a little persuasion first.

And Erik Larsen does indeed know with whom he is messing.

A lot of people miss out on Savage Dragon. But with its mix of Kirby superheroism, slice-of-life realism, counter-culture seventies comics, sexual politics, real-life events, and pure daftness, this remains one of the best comics published today, and from an Image Comics founder no less. You owe it to yourself to at least try out what this comic book has, after thirty-two years, become.

SAVAGE DRAGON #272

IMAGE COMICS

MAY240560

(W) Erik Larsen (A/CA) Erik Larsen

"Those Who Would Destroy Us! "Malcolm Dragon faces the deadly Night-Dwellers-a nocturnal gang out to take control of the San Francisco underworld. Maxine Dragon is spiraling out of control, and her loving husband is out to save her. In Shops: Oct 09, 2024 SRP: $3.99

Originally scheduled for July, Savage Dragon #272 was published this week. Futue issues have also slipped with September's #273 rescheduled to November, #274 to January and #275… well still scheduled for November, I am sure they will get round to changing schedules soon.

SAVAGE DRAGON #273 CVR A LARSEN (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

JUL240540

(W) Erik Larsen (A/CA) Erik Larsen

"Bloodbath!" Banished to Earth from the Golden Realm, the deadly Demigods attempt to take the city of San Francisco for their own, and they'll slay anybody who stands in their way! Comes with our highest possible recommendation.In Shops: Nov 13, 2024

SRP: $3.99 SAVAGE DRAGON #274 CVR A LARSEN (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

AUG240576

(W) Erik Larsen (A/CA) Erik Larsen

"Back From the Dead!" The vicious despot from Dimension-X is revealed! Mr. Glum returns, and he has his eyes set on Angel Darling and the subjugation of all mankind! Meanwhile, Malcolm Dragon frantically tries to locate Glum's captive-Frank Darling, who may well be humanity's only hope! Comes with our highest possible recommendation!In Shops: Jan 01, 2025

SRP: $3.99 SAVAGE DRAGON #275 CVR A LARSEN (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

SEP240606

(W) Erik Larsen (A/CA) Erik Larsen

"Prisoner of the Reds!" Malcolm Dragon, SuperPatriot, Battle Girl, and Paul Dragon invade Russia to rescue an American prisoner! But things seldom go as planned! Also featuring the usual assortment of awe-inspiring back-up stories that readers have come to grudgingly tolerate! Comes with our highest possible recommendation!In Shops: Nov 27, 2024 SRP: $3.99

