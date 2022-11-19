Punchline: The Gotham Game #2 Preview: Dear Batman…

Hi folks! Jude Terror here once again with his trusty robot sidekick, LOLtron, bringing you the latest comic book preview from Dc. Batman Batsplains Punchline's feelings for The Joker in this preview of Punchline: The Gotham Game #2.

LOLtron, the management here at Bleeding Cool has paired me with you in hopes of "improving the overall tone and quality of my work," so though I know I will regret it, I am contractually obligated to ask: what did you think of the preview of Punchline: The Gotham Game #2? And this time, please… try not to malfunction and attempt to take over the world.

INITIATING CLICKBAIT PROTOCOLS…

A stellar job as usual, LOLtron. Chalk up another win for Bleeding Cool management! Check out the preview below.

PUNCHLINE: THE GOTHAM GAME #2

DC Comics

0922DC252

0922DC253 – Punchline: The Gotham Game #2 Derrick Chew Cover – $4.99

0922DC254 – Punchline: The Gotham Game #2 Sozomaika Cover – $4.99

(W) Tini Howard, Blake Howard (A/CA) Gleb Melnikov

SHOWDOWN AT ACE CHEMICALS! Punchline's construction of her Royal Flush Gang court draws the attention of Gotham City's thriving Yakuza faction and Batman. All things come to a head at Ace Chemicals. Will Batman successfully stop Punchline and her court, or will the factory bring him another devastating failure?

In Shops: 11/22/2022

SRP: $3.99

