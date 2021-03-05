Punisher Returns With Four More Heroes Reborn One-Shots From Marvel

Marvel Comics PR folk having been very generously handing out exclusive reveals of more one-shots in their summer Heroes Reborn event, with Marvel characters existing in a different world, where the Avengers never existed, because Mephisto no longer did whatever he did to create them. And Bleeding Cool brings them all together like some very strange TV show about long-lost relatives.

Gamesradar gets Heroes Reborn: American Knights #1 by Paul Grist and Christopher Allen, cover by Chris Sprouse.

Backed by the Squadron Supreme, commissioner Cage thinks he's bulletproof. He's dead wrong, And it'll take a Saint to prove it. Someone is cleaning up criminals who've escaped justice – and leaving a bloody trail in their wake. This is the Squadron's world, and the age of vigilantes is over. Police Commissioner Luke Cage has one job: Find the scum and eliminate them – before ambition takes them beyond the city streets. This new Saint is Daredevil.

AIPT gets Heroes Reborn: Weapon X and the Final Flight #1 by Ed Brisson and Roland Boschi, cover by Tony S. Daniel, and includes Wolverine, Aurora, Guardian, Sasquatch, and Shaman.

THEY'RE THE BEST THERE IS AT WHAT THEY DO. In a world without the Avengers, the Squadron Supreme protects and defends the interests of America! But where does that leave a country like Canada? The Great White North is now a wasteland. Their forests are scorched. Their provinces annexed. Their people barely surviving. Who will stand up and protect them from the supremacy of the Squadron? Weapon X and Final Flight, that's who!

Screen Rant has Heroes Reborn: Marvel Double Action #1 by Tim Seeley and Dan Jurgens. Part of the great DC exodus? And cover by Dave Johnson that parallels "The Night Gwen Stacy Died" from Amazing Spider-Man.

A TALE FROM THE SQUADRON'S PAST! Years ago, Nighthawk and his trusted partner, the Falcon, patrolled the streets of Washington, DC, from the vile criminals that lurked in the dark. But that all changed one fateful night… Re-presenting for the first time ever: the Night Sam Wilson died!

ComicBook has Heroes Reborn: Squadron Savage #1 by Ethan Sacks and Luca Pizzari, cover by Stephen Segova which includes Cloak, Crossbones, Elektra, The Punisher, and a new character called Murder Hornet.

"ELEKTRA LEADS A TEAM OF THE WORLD'S DEADLIEST HEROES AND

VILLAINS – WITH ALL OF REALITY HANGING IN THE BALANCE!

There are some threats that require a more savage approach than the Squadron Supreme of America can offer. For those missions, the Department of Defense has put together a team consisting of Elektra, the Punisher, Crossbones, Cloak and the enigmatic Murder Hornet. They must fight their way through a team of super-powered terrorists known as the Redeemers—if they don't kill one another first! Prepare for twists, turns, double crosses and action aplenty!"

I wonder if the Punisher will still have his skull design? It's not present amid the designs that follow, including for new character Murder Hornet.