Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Crisis, Current News, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: Gotham War, Knight Terrors

Purple Skies Crossovers of the Week's Knight Terrors Events (Spoilers)

The DC Comics sleepytime event Knight Terrors comes to an end this Tuesday with Knight Terrors #4.... except it doesn't. Spoilers...

The DC Comics sleepytime event Knight Terrors comes to an end this Tuesday with Knight Terrors #4…. except it doesn't. Because Knight Terrors: Nights End is to come. And there are five other tie-in titles across the other books, to bring them all to an end, with just Nights End next week. We've previously looked at which Knight Terrors tie-ins have the potential to matter to the main Knight Terrors narrative and which are "Purple Skies" crossovers that don't seem to have any further implications regarding their place in Knight Terrors but may impact their own ongoing series in different ways. Spoilers ahead, of course.

Knight Terrors: Action Comics #2 sees the world waking up. Though not everyone finds it so easy.

Knight Terrors: Harley Quinn #2 sees Harley tries to fridge herself to wake herself up without joy, as her life becomes even more comic book than usual. And while this seems to have no impact on Knight Terrors at all… it sets up more for Harley Quinn to come.

Harley Quinn, warrior for the Multiverse. Aquaman will never be safe.

Knight Terrors #4 itself looks at what made Insomniac the monster he is today. And it is his family destroyed by superheroes who were then not there for him. Basically, he's Hughey from The Boys. And if you are looking for more symbolism…

Knight Terrors: Detective Comics #2 gives you all the symbolism you need for a Gotham viewed by Jim Gordon, including clocks that are running out of time and a Gotham that may no longer exist.

And does a Doctor Who job to Batman asking, "doesn't he look tired?" He probably needs a good long sleep… ahead of a Gotham War coming. So no impact to Knight Terrors save for a tease and a look forward for Batman.

With Insomniac showing his motivation. Beats joining up with Butcher and taking them down one by one. He's turning the world against them.

Angel Breaker breaks things up by being totally obsessed with her own issues, needs and wants…

… but having no impact on reality at all. Buyt at least giving us a time stamp for how long everyone was asleep for.

With Insomniac tying it all into the events of a previous event, Death Metal, with all the varied Dark Dimensional Batmen taking to the skies.

So while superheroes dream of new friends who have been their friends all alone,

Everyone else is getting a rude awakening. Superman knows the truth in Knight Terrors: Action Comics #2, as the purple skies start to turn back to blue…

…ore remaining purple in some places. Clearly, there are atmospheric conditions still at play.

While Knight Terrors #4 ends in a way you may have already read…

That is if you read last week's Batman: Knight Terrors #2 that is.

Take it away, Damian, Wesley Dodds' gas gun suits you…

KNIGHT TERRORS #4 (OF 4) CVR A IVAN REIS & DANNY MIKI

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Giuseppe Camuncoli, Stefano Nesi, Caspar Wijngaard (CA) Ivan Reis,Danny Miki

LEARN WHY INSOMNIA HATES OUR HEROES! Insomnia searches the nightmares of all the heroes for his precious Nightmare Stone and keeps on coming up empty-clawed! Wesley Dodds, Batman, and I must return to the haunted Arkham Tower to confront Insomnia, but…now I know why Insomnia hates the heroes. And I gotta be honest: I'm having a hard time not relating. Maybe Insomnia is owed his revenge.

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 08/22/2023 KNIGHT TERRORS ACTION COMICS #2 (OF 2) CVR A RAFA SANDOVAL

(W) Leah Williams, Phillip Kennedy Johnson (A) Vasco Georgiev, Mico Suayan (CA) Rafa Sandoval

HUNTED BY CYBORG SUPERMAN! Reality bites! With her perfect nightmare world slowly showing its cracks, Power Girl searches for answers, hoping to find a villain to punch and a way out. Little does she know a threat from her past is here to control her future. Plus, in the Nightmare Realm, a hideously transformed Cyborg Superman is consuming the Super-Family one by one! Who will be the final El? And can the powerless Super-Twins find a way to fight back before Cyborg Superman claims them all?! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 08/22/2023 KNIGHT TERRORS ANGEL BREAKER #2 (OF 2) CVR A MATTEO LOLLI

(W) Tim Seeley (A) Acky Bright (CA) Matteo Lolli

PROTECTING THE WAKING WORLD! Angel Breaker and Raptor are trapped in a Kobra Cult lab while the world sleeps. No one is coming to their rescue. Unable to trust even each other, they must now somehow protect teenagers from the horrific Nanny Gillo–a legendary slasher pulled directly from Angel Breaker's deepest, darkest fears.

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 08/22/2023 KNIGHT TERRORS DETECTIVE COMICS #2 (OF 2) CVR A RICCARDO FEDERICI

(W) Dan Watters (A/CA) Riccardo Federici

WAKE UP, JIM GORDON! After seeing diamonds violently pour out of a woman's mouth and the metal of his old Batman robo-suit soldered onto someone's flesh to wear around Gotham…Jim Gordon slowly realizes that the good people of Gotham being represented by monstrous ideations of power, wealth, and knowledge…aren't very good people at all. Jim's investigation leads him to a mysterious clock, and he goes to Oracle for help to trace who or what is causing this nightmare…but whether he is able to wake up from it at all will be up to more than just himself.

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 08/22/2023 KNIGHT TERRORS HARLEY QUINN #2 (OF 2) CVR A HAYDEN SHERMAN

(W) Tini Howard, Leah Williams (A) Hayden Sherman, Ben Templesmith (CA) Hayden Sherman

HARLEY'S SURREAL SLUMBER! What unseen horrors lurk beyond the borders of the known and the klown? A whispered secret from the elbow of a garden gnome, a parking-lot pass that was lost under the antediluvian car seat from hell, and a nihilistic grease trap that does taxes incorrectly–all of these things and more…are not in this comic. It's Harls again! Part two of this story is just as weird and wacked-out to the max as the last one. This time we'll reveal the one true secret origin of Harley Quinn, and I'll go toe-to-toe-to-toe with one of Superman's greatest foes! Plus, my best pals Leah Williams and Ben Templesmith are turning the clocks backward and forward in the conclusion of their chrono-detective cosmic mystery dream story. Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 08/22/2023 KNIGHT TERRORS TITANS #2 (OF 2) CVR A YANICK PAQUETTE

(W) Andrew Constant (A) Scott Godlewski (CA) Yanick Paquette

TITANS TOGETHER…IN TERROR! As the nightmare rages on and the monstrous versions of the team roam the halls of Titans Tower, a young girl finds herself trapped inside the building. How did she get there, and what heroes can possibly save her as the Titans face their worst fears?

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 08/22/2023

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!