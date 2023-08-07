Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: dawn of dc, Knight Terrors

The Ends Of Knight Terrors This Week From DC Comics (Spoilers)

We've previously looked at which Knight Terrors tie-ins have the potential to matter to the main narrative and which are "Purple Skies" crossovers...

This week sees DC Comics publish Knight Terrors #3 as well as the second finale tie-ins from Knight Terrors mini-series Shazam, Green Lantern, Flash, Robin, and Zatanna. We've previously looked at which Knight Terrors tie-ins have the potential to matter to the main Knight Terrors narrative and which are "Purple Skies" crossovers that doesn't seem to have any further implications as to their place in the DC Universe.

Knight Terrors: Shazam sees the Shazam family, even in their dreams, getting their Shazam natures restored. Will this play out in the SHazam series as a whole?

It does promise a tie-in with Knight Terrors: Night's End #1 for later in the month.

Green Lantern: Knight Terrors sees Hal Jordan embrace the whole horror concept.

While Sinestro gets a family reunion.

And a promise of a Knight Terrors: Night's End #1 tie-in and the Sinestro stuff coming up in the next Green Lantern.

Knight Terrors: The Flash #2 also goes for the horror thing, and remembers to bring the monsters.

Also promising a continuance into Knight Terrors: Night's End #1… but not ever tie-in is so diligent.

Knight Terrors: Robin #2 just has folks wake up without any such promises. And a very definite end, rather than continuing into anything.

While Zatanna and Robot Man in Knight Terrors: Zatanna #2 finds a new allegiance between them…

…that according to come gossip may have a continueance after Knight Terrors…

And as we have discovered before, some comic books at DC Comics want to get in on the Knight Terors vibe even if they aren't actually crossing over, such as World's Finest: Teen Titans…

But no, this has even less to do with Knight Terrors as Knight Terrors: Robin. And for those who want to look away…

…Knight Terrors #3 won't let you.

…even if you are Batman. More on the long term effects on Batman to come…

KNIGHT TERRORS #3 (OF 4) CVR A IVAN REIS & DANNY MIKI

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Giuseppe Camuncoli, Stefano Nesi, Caspar Wijngaard (CA) Ivan Reis,Danny Miki

DEADMAN VS. DAMIAN! Welcome back, ghouls and ghosts! Deadman here–Boston Brand, again! My horror adventure continues as the Sleepless Knights attack us. But now I have a new problem: Batman's son Damian is furious and keeps trying to fight me! My only safe haven is…the House of Horror. Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 08/08/2023

KNIGHT TERRORS FLASH #2 (OF 2) CVR A WERTHER DELL EDERA

(W) Alek Paknadel (A) Daniel Bayliss (CA) Werther Dell Edera

CAN BARRY OUTRUN HIS BIGGEST FEARS? As Barry Allen plunges deeper into the Nightmare Realm, he's confronted with his biggest fears and experiences some of the most shocking events that took place before his return! Barry continues to run free of the terror, but something's gaining on him… Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 08/08/2023

KNIGHT TERRORS GREEN LANTERN #2 (OF 2) CVR A LUCIO PARRILLO

(W) Jeremy Adams, Alex Segura (A) Eduardo Pansica, Julio Ferreira, Mario Fox Foccillo (CA) Lucio Parrillo

EVEN SINESTRO HAS SOMETHING TO FEAR! As Hal Jordan is swallowed by the nightmare wave, Earth's Green Lantern shows this new malevolent threat what a man with the willpower to overcome fear can do. Meanwhile, as Sinestro grapples with the terrifying new dreamscape he's trapped in, we take a psychological roller coaster ride through his darkest fears–and most painful regrets. Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 08/08/2023

NIGHT TERRORS ROBIN #2 (OF 2) CVR A IVAN REIS

(W) Kenny Porter (A) Miguel Mendonça (CA) Ivan Reis

ROBIN VS. ROBIN VS. NIGHTMARE ROBINS! The undynamic duo of Tim Drake and Jason Todd are on death's door. Lost in their own personal hells with their worst nightmares around every corner and nowhere to run, the two Robins must put aside their differences and find the strength to overcome their fears and fight back. Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 08/08/2023

KNIGHT TERRORS SHAZAM #2 (OF 2) CVR A DAN MORA

(W) Mark Waid (A) Roger Cruz (CA) Dan Mora

MEET THE NIGHTMARE CAPTAIN! Trapped in the Nightmare Realm, Mary Marvel thinks she's discovered her greatest fear–but she is wrong. She won't emerge from her dreamscape the way she entered it…at least not if the Nightmare Captain has anything to say about it! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 08/08/2023

KNIGHT TERRORS ZATANNA #2 (OF 2) CVR A DAVID BALDEON

(W) Dennis Culver (A/CA) David Baldeon

TARGETED BY THE SLEEPLESS KNIGHTS! Insomnia's Sleepless Queen has transformed Robotman into one of her knights, and now the hunt is on for Zatanna to join them! If the Sleepless Knights succeed in making her one of their own, the Earth will never wake from its unending nightmare. Powerful magic comes with a powerful price, so Zatanna must decide whether she's willing to pay it to save the world. Which means things aren't looking good for Robotman! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 08/08/2023

WORLDS FINEST TEEN TITANS #2 (OF 6) CVR A CHRIS SAMNEE

(W) Mark Waid (A) Emanuela Lupacchino (CA) Chris Samnee

DONNA TROY JOINS THE TEAM! Welcome to Metropolis, Wonder Girl! Hoping to reconnect with her human roots, Donna Troy leaves Themyscira for the City of Tomorrow. There she meets Mal Duncan, a young man with the makings of a true hero. And just in time, too–the Titans will need all the help they can get as they investigate a cry for help that leads them to a haunted house that is not what it seems! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 08/08/2023

