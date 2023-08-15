Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: aquaman, harley quinn

Harley Quinn Continues To Diss Aquaman At Every Available Opportunity

Once upon a time, Aquaman was often regarded as a bit of a joke at DC Comics. Blame Seinfeld and Robot Chicken. But then he got buff, gruff and mean and the jokes… lessened.

But Harley Quinn will never let go of a gag. In the recent Harley Quinn Screws With The DCU, we saw Harley Quinn destroy all continuity by having sex with Aquaman's dad…

…before putting it all back again…

…but forgetting about Aquaman.

In today's Superman: Knight Terrors #2, it is Aquaman with his Insomnia-resisting Atlantean nature that enables he, Mera and the rest of the Atlanteans to help save the day…

But in Harley Quinn: Black, White & Redder #2, using Zatanna to summon all manner of superhero identities and abilities for Harley Quinn to use…

… when it comes to Aquaman, she's just not feeling it.

I get the feeling that this is all building to something, right?

KNIGHT TERRORS SUPERMAN #2 (OF 2) CVR A GLEB MELNIKOV

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Tom Reilly (CA) Gleb Melnikov

SUPERMAN AND SUPERGIRL TEAM UP IN THE NIGHTMARE REALM! In the terrifying Nightmare Realm, Superman and Supergirl search for answers and the rest of their family, but Superman is pulled into a haunted part of Metropolis's past, where he learns more about Marilyn Moonlight! In the waking world, an unlikely DC superhero family works to save the world from the Sleepless Knights.Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 08/15/2023

HARLEY QUINN BLACK WHITE REDDER #2 (OF 6) CVR A CHRIS SAMNEE

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Chris Samnee

THE RED-HOT ANTHOLOGY SERIES CONTINUES! Written by Kelly Thompson, Brandt & Stein, and Ryan Parrott Art by Annie Wu, Brandt & Stein, and Luana Vecchio In this issue, Kelly Thompson makes her DC debut, collaborating with superstar Annie Wu on a tale of Harley's attempts to escape her own origin story–with some begrudging magical help from Zatanna! Fan favorites Ro Stein & Ted Brandt throw Harley and her Legion of Doominals into the high-stakes Gotham Pet Show to go paw-to-paw with the beloved League of Super-Pets! And ROGUE SUN writer Ryan Parrott joins with Russ Manning Award-Winner Luana Vecchio to serve up a story of Jim Gordon and Harley sharing a diner booth, but what brought these two here is more complicated than you'd think! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 08/15/2023

