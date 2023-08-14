Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Crisis, Current News, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: dawn of dc, Knight Terrors

Which Knight Terrors DC Comics Are 'Purple Skies' Crossovers This Week

This week sees DC Comics publish more second finale tie-ins from Knight Terrors mini-series Catwoman, Superman, Nightwing, Punchline and The Joker.

This week sees DC Comics publish more second finale tie-ins from Knight Terrors mini-series Catwoman, Superman, Nightwing, Punchline and The Joker. We've previously looked at which Knight Terrors tie-ins have the potential to matter to the main Knight Terrors narrative and which are "Purple Skies" crossovers that don't seem to have any further implications regarding their place in Knight Terrors but may impact their own ongoing series in different ways. Spoilers ahead, of course,

Knight Terrors: Catwoman #2 is a Purple Skies crossover, but her thoughts and fears tie into her big plan for Gotham War, which Bleeding Cool has been teasing all week.

Knight Terrors: Nightwing #2 may bring up all the Batgirls in Dick Grayson's head, in a variety of stages of reality, consciousness and dress sense…

… but it's definitely a Purple Skies ending. He wakes up and has to have a big think. Maybe he can sleep on it.

Knight Terrors; Punchline #2 promises a tie-in to the event conclusion Knight Terrors: Night's End…

While Knight Terrors: The Joker #2 really does not. Purple skies, everyone waking up, no one learning a thing. Well, it is the Joker…

Knight Terrors: Superman #2 may have the biggest impact on the Knight Terrors storyline as we learn why the Atlanteans were able to stay awake and be unaffected by Insomnia's powers.

And promises a Knight Terrors: Night's End conclusion as well as a tie-in to what comes next for Superman.

Knight Terrors: Wonder Woman #2 manages to have its cake and eat it, with the Justice League Dark taking their storyline right to Night's End…

But with Nubia giving us the biggest purple sky of all… and a brand new Dawn Of DC.

KNIGHT TERRORS CATWOMAN #2 (OF 2) CVR A LEILA LEIZ

(W) Tini Howard (A/CA) Leila Leiz

TRAPPED IN A TWISTED GOTHAM! Catwoman is stuck in a nightmare in which her sister, Maggie, parades around Gotham as its savior, Sister Zero. After rescuing Bruce from The Joker, Catwoman calls him Batman…to which he asks her how she knew that name, since he had only called himself that in his head. What year is it in this Gotham, why does The Joker have snakes for limbs, and can Sister Zero and Catwoman pray themselves out of this nightmare? Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 08/15/2023 KNIGHT TERRORS NIGHTWING #2 (OF 2) CVR A DANIELE DI NICUOLO

(W) Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad (A/CA) Daniele Di Nicuolo

NIGHTWING'S NIGHTMARE CONTINUES! Nightwing's worst nightmare is to wake up one day realizing he murdered someone he loves and doesn't even remember how or why he did it…and that's exactly the Knightmareverse in which Insomnia has placed him while memories of who Nightwing killed and how he did it start flashing back vividly in his head. To make matters worse, he'll have to work with his cellmates, Two-Face and Scarecrow, to get out of this one alive… Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 08/15/2023 KNIGHT TERRORS PUNCHLINE #2 (OF 2) CVR A GLEB MELNIKOV

(W) Danny Lore (A) Lucas Meyer (CA) Gleb Melnikov

PUNCHLINE VS. NIGHTMARE BATGIRL! It's Punchline versus a nightmare Batgirl for the control of the hearts and minds of Gotham! Can Punchline overcome her deepest fears and anxieties to defeat this bat-cowled beast?! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 08/15/2023 KNIGHT TERRORS SUPERMAN #2 (OF 2) CVR A GLEB MELNIKOV

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Tom Reilly (CA) Gleb Melnikov

SUPERMAN AND SUPERGIRL TEAM UP IN THE NIGHTMARE REALM! In the terrifying Nightmare Realm, Superman and Supergirl search for answers and the rest of their family, but Superman is pulled into a haunted part of Metropolis's past, where he learns more about Marilyn Moonlight! In the waking world, an unlikely DC superhero family works to save the world from the Sleepless Knights.Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 08/15/2023 KNIGHT TERRORS WONDER WOMAN #2 (OF 2) CVR A JAE LEE

(W) Josie Campbell, Stephanie Williams (A) Juan Ferreyra, Meghan Hetrick (CA) Jae Lee

NO WAY OUT OF THE NIGHTMARE REALM! No way out! The Justice League Dark find themselves trapped in a labyrinth of horror as Wonder Woman grapples with her deepest fears and insecurities. Will the warrior of truth fall to the lies of the Nightmare Realm? Plus, Nubia takes on the lost souls of Tartarus to prove her worthiness as queen of the Amazons! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 08/15/2023

