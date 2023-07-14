Posted in: Black Mask Studios, Comics | Tagged: David Quinn, faust, omnibus, Tim Vigil

Put The Faust Omnibus Next To Watchmen & Dark Knight On Your Shelf

Faust is a mature readers superhero horror comic by Tim Vigil and David Quinn that has been published by Northstar Comics, Avatar Press, and Vigil and Quinn's own Rebel Studios. And now, thirty-six years after it was first published, it is getting an Omnibus, from Black Mask Comics.

Published alongside comics such as Watchmen, The One, The Crow, The Dark Knight Returns, Elektra Assassin and Bratpack, Faust was credited with popularizing the "deconstructed superheroes" genre and the notion that "comics aren't just for kids." It smashed the independent comic ceiling with issue 1 from 1987 selling over 100,000 copies, with later issues averaging 50,000 sales per issue.

Faust was irregularly published, coming to a final end with books 14 and 15 in 2012, twenty-five years after first publication,

In 2000, Lionsgate Films released the Brian Yuzna produced movie adaptation Faust: Love of the Damned and in July 2021, it was announced Sony Pictures Television would adapt the comic as an animated series.

And now Rebel Studios and Black Mask are to publish a final deluxe collected edition of the series, coming to comic shops in October, after a very successful Kickstarter. Might that accompany some news of the planned cartoon for San Diego Comic-Con?

"A man seduced by power plunges into an underground urban hell dominated by madness and the mystical. This is the world of FAUST: Love Of The Damned – the legendary, infamous, banned, outlaw comic book series that stunned, shocked and traumatized readers of the 80s and 90s. And now, it's back."

Writer David Quinn explains, "For the first time ever, comic shops can offer all 15 issues, created over more than three decades, lovingly restored in one huge, stunning deluxe hardcover. It includes the rarest "grail" issues, Acts 14 and 15, plus color cover galleries and behind the scenes content."

"David and I are kind of known for doing things our way at Rebel Studios," Rebel Studios Founder and Artist Tim Vigil explains. "A Black Mask partnership extends our reach to offer our publishing, media and merchandise. And Matt's dedication to creators gives us opportunities – without sacrificing independence."

Quinn interviewed multiple prospective co-publishers seeking the right alliance. "Matt Pizzolo and I found common ground in our DIY approach to entertainment and our dedication to transgressive and transformational drama. That alliance will help bring Faust, and other works, to longtime hardcore fans and new readers."

Black Mask Studios Publisher and Godkiller creator Matteo Pizzolo adds, "David Quinn and Tim Vigil were at the vanguard of two historic comics evolutions: transgressive comics for adults and independent creator-owned publishing – influences of Faust: Love Of The Damned reverberate across comics and media today. My relationship with Faust goes all the way back to making it my staff pick at the comic shop I worked in as a teenager, so it's been a unique thrill to work with David and Tim on this authoritative edition of the book that inspired a generation of transgressive artists. Faust pushed the limits of comics with shock and awe while telling an evocative and lyrically poetic tale of trauma, betrayal, and ambition. The world wasn't ready for Faust… but he just may be the hero for our times."

Here's the solicitation:

Faust: Love of the Damned Omnibus Hardcover The Wait is Over… Rebel Studios, in partnership with Black Mask Studios, collects the complete masterwork of "outlaw comics" in one outrageous oversize hardcover. Dare to go beyond good and evil, immersing yourself in this 500-page adult horror odyssey, including the rarest "grail" issues, Acts 14 and 15, plus color cover galleries and behind the scenes content, in an oversize (8"×12") deluxe edition. A man seduced by power plunges into an underground urban hell dominated by madness and the mystical. Haunted by tortured love, he rages through primal hallucinations in a blood-drenched nightmare of Attraction and Repulsion, Sex and Death, Revenge and Reclamation. Following a rocking Kickstarter that killed its goal in 20 minutes, this stunning oversize deluxe edition will be available in comics shops this October! www.blackmaskstudios.com 500 pages | B&W and Color Oversized 8"×12" HARDCOVER $89.95 | Rated 18+ / Adults Only

Oh and they have gone and put my quote from 2012 on the back cover:

"There was Watchmen. There was The Dark Knight, And there was Faust." – Rich Johnston, Bleeding Cool "The legend of the Ramones was that every town they played in spawned numerous bands the next day. Faust comics are my Ramones." – Ed Piskor – The Beats, Hip Hop Family Tree, X-Men Grand Design, Red Room, Cartoonist Kayfabe "It completely changed what a comic book could be in my imagination." -Jim Rugg – Street Angel, the PLAIN Janes, Hulk Grand Design, Cartoonist Kayfabe

