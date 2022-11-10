Rachelle Meyer's Last Guide to Literary Conflict You'll Ever Need

Comic book creator, and I use that word in its widest sense, Rachelle Meyer has spent the last weekend stitching together this limited-edition book for Thought Bubble, The Last Guide to Literary Conflict You'll Ever Need. She tells Bleeding Cool "This was my breakthrough publication with The New Yorker as an online Daily Shout. Because of the literary subject matter, I really wanted to publish it as a handcrafted book with an antique feel. It's an edition of 100, signed and numbered, and I expect to have 30 or so on hand at Thought Bubble. Here are some images. If you're there, feel free to drop by and say hello. I'll be in Bubbleboy Hall, table 53b."

We will! For now, take a look at the art of manufacture…

Thought Bubble is the UK's largest comic art festival; a week-long celebration of comics, illustration, animation, and more that culminates in this weekend's comic convention. Focused on those who create comic books, specifically the artists, and the writers, it is especially supportive of small press. The festival was founded in 2007 by Yorkshire artist, Lisa Wood, also known as Tula Lotay, and was organised as part of the Leeds International Film Festival to raise the profile of comics in the area. The first Thought Bubble was held on Saturday, 10 November 2007 in the basement of Leeds Town Hall and was attended by a couple of hundred people, but has grown a little since then. The convention originally ran throughout Leeds but, in 2019, due to issues with Leeds City Council and the need for more space, the convention moved to nearby Harrogate. And earlier this year, Lisa Wood stepped down from the role of director to be taken by Travelling Man's Nabil Homsi. This week's events are already underway and the convention begins on Saturday the 12th of November until Sunday the 13th of November. Bleeding Cool will be reporting from the show all weekend long. Do feel free to say hi!