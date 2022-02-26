Radiant Black Spins Off New Series The Dead Lucky from Image in 2022

The Dead Lucky by Power Rangers producer and actor Melissa Flores as well as artists French Carlomagno and Mattia Iacono is a newly announced-and-previewed series in this week's Supermassive one-shot published by Image Comics. A two-page teaser is intended to expand the Radiant Black universe that has been seen in Radiant Black, Radiant Red and Supermassive with an ongoing Rogue Sun to come next week, and all tied into the Image Comics superhero universe that includes Invincible and Savage Dragon.

Melissa Flores previously wrote for Radiant Black, French Carlomagno drew Power Rangers comics at Boom which birthed Radiant Black at Image, Firefly, and Dark Crystal. While Mattia Iacono worked on Radiant Black, Daredevil, Abbott: 1973 and X-Force.

SUPERMASSIVE (ONE-SHOT) CVR A MANNA & MONTI

IMAGE COMICS

DEC210098

(W) Kyle Higgins, Ryan Parrott, Mat Groom (A/CA) Francesco Manna, Igor Monti

THE SUPERHERO CROSSOVER EVENT OF 2022! 2021's hottest new superhero RADIANT BLACK launches into his first ever crossover event with the Image Comics debut of INFERNO GIRL RED and the first appearance of ROGUE SUN! The future of Image's superhero universe is here!

Power Rangers: Shattered Grid architects KYLE HIGGINS & RYAN PARROTT, MAT GROOM & FRANCESCO MANNA from Marvel's Ultraman, and colorist extraordinaire IGOR MONTI unite for a one-shot, extra-length crossover event so big it can only be called-SUPERMASSIVE. In Shops: Feb 23, 2022 SRP: $5.99 ROGUE SUN #1 CVR A SHALVEY

IMAGE COMICS

DEC210054

(W) Ryan Parrott (A) Abel, Chris O'Halloran (CA) Declan Shalvey

Yesterday: New Orleans' greatest hero, ROGUE SUN, was murdered.

Today: rebellious teenager DYLAN SIEGEL discovers that Rogue Sun was his estranged father, Marcus-and that he's inherited his father's mantle. Tasked with protecting our world from the forces of the supernatural-and solving his father's murder-Dylan will be forced to come to terms with the man he's spent the majority of his life hating.

From acclaimed writer RYAN PARROTT (Mighty Morphin, Power Rangers, Dead Day) and rising star artist ABEL (Harley Quinn, Crimes of Passion) comes A SUPERNATURAL MURDER MYSTERY that explores the complicated bond between father and son and cements itself squarely in a corner of the IMAGE COMICS' SUPERHERO UNIVERSE!In Shops: Mar 02, 2022 SRP: $3.99