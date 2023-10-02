Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: kyle higgins, massive-verse, radiant black

Radiant Black Splits Into Two Comics, Radiant Black #26 & #26.5

Back in July, we pointed out how Radiant Black #25 was published not just with variant covers. But it also had variant endings.

Back in July, Bleeding Cool pointed out how Radiant Black #25 was published by Image Comics not just with variant covers. But it also had variant endings. The comic book saw a decision being between leading characters Marshall and Nathan as to which would be Radiant Black going forward. Those who picked up the A cover or bought the digital copy saw that Marshall was Radiant Black.

But those in the comic store who picked up the B cover, showed a different choice has been made, that Nathan would be Radiant Black.

At San Diego Comic-Con, and on his newsletter, Kyle Higgins explained what was going on. "You see, the secret of the Catalyst War is that it is actually an event told across timelines. Premier and the his Empire are about to challenge Radiant Black in a monumental way, with the fate of the world also on the line. And for reasons that are central to the story… both timelines, coming out of issue 25, are still active. For the next five months, we'll be continuing with Marshall as Radiant Black under our A cover and Nathan as Radiant Black under our B cover. Eduardo Ferigato and Raul Angulo will handle art duties for the Marshall timeline and Marcelo Costa and Rod Fernandes will craft the Nathan timeline. The different choices that these two characters make and how they impact their worlds is at the center of what this event is about. And by the end, you will learn who won the vote and who will be Radiant Black going forward. That is, if either one of them survives :)"

And at the end of October, that means that Radiant Black, by Kyle Higgins, Marcelo Costa, Eduardo Ferigato, and Joe Clark, will be available in two separate issues, Radiant Black #26 and the Radiant Black #26.5. One storyline follows Marshall, one storyline puts the spotlight on Nathan, but both issues must be read to get the full experience. There are, after all, two sides to every story.

"The Catalyst War is the most ambitious story that I have ever been a part of," said Higgins. "This is a story that we've been building up to for over two years, an event told across timelines featuring two different art teams telling two different stories each month. Both timelines are integral to the event—the different choices that Marshall and Nathan make and how they impact their respective worlds is at the center of what The Catalyst War is about. And by the end of issue 30.5, you will learn who won the vote and who will be Radiant Black going forward. That is, if either of them survives…"

The ".5" storyline will run through Radiant Black #30 and Radiant Black #30.5 before twisting again… with December reprinting the Massive-Verse stories serialised in the Image! 30th Anniversary anthology, as the one-shot Shift as well as a new fifth story from Daniele Di Nucolo and myself, to round out the set.

He also reminded folks of the Inferno Red Kickstarter and a Massive-Verse Card Game with Solis Studios.

THE MASSIVE-VERSE FIGHTING CARD GAME, powered by the Pocket Paragons system, features 8 playable characters – RADIANT BLACK, <001>, ROGUE SUN, CATACLYSM, THE DEAD LUCKY, PYRE, INFERNO GIRL RED, and THE GRIFFIN. Each character deck features art pulled directly from the comics, plus character card art by the incredible Dan Mora! THE MASSIVE-VERSE FIGHTING CARD GAME is coming to Kickstarter later this year – be sure to head over to massive-verse.com/pocketparagons to sign up to be notified when it launches!

And then the was this warning;

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!