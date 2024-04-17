Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Venom, X-Men | Tagged: Blood Hunt, Blood Hunters, strange academy

All The Blood Hunt Event Previews I Can Find in One Handy Dandy Place

Marvel Comics has been sharing sneak peeks ahead of its Blood Hunt event to its media partners... and now here they all are in one.

Blade faces off with Dracula while Avengers fight vampires with a surprise villain.

Doctor Strange battles as a vampire with Clea in the aftermath of Blood Hunt #1.

Newcomers Blood Hunters debut as Strange Academy students seek the Darkhold.

Marvel Comics has been sharing sneak peeks ahead of its Blood Hunt event to its media partners Comic Book, AIPT, Games Radar and its own Marvel.com. Bleeding Cool is not a Marvel Comics media partner… but that does mean we can drag previews from everywhere and put them all in one place.

DRACULA: BLOOD HUNT #1 (OF 3)

Written by DANNY LORE

Art by VINCENZO CARRATÙ

ALL WILL BOW TO THE LORD OF VAMPIRES! Blade is Dracula's ultimate nemesis: the most formidable vampire hunter in the world. Blade is Brielle Brooks' father: the man who's training her to follow in his footsteps. But during the BLOOD HUNT, when day is night and all is not as it appears, these enemies may find their interests – however briefly – aligned…for the fate of humanity?!

AVENGERS #14

Written by JED MACKAY

Art by C.F. VILLA

NEW TEAM LINEUP DEBUTS! With the current Avengers tied up and under siege during BLOOD HUNT, Captain Marvel calls for aid – and who better to assemble a new team of Avengers than Steve Rogers? Captain America gathers the forces of Quicksilver, Hawkeye, Hercules and Hazmat to take on the hordes of vampires attacking all over the world. And when they encounter an organized army of vampires in uniform led by a surprise villain, it gets personal!

DOCTOR STRANGE #15

Written by JED MACKAY

Art by PASQUAL FERRY

DOCTOR STRANGE…THE VAMPIRE?! Picking up immediately after the shocking events of BLOOD HUNT #1, Strange and Clea must help the heroes of Earth fight back against the vampire army! But is it already too late for our Sorcerer Supreme?

BLOOD HUNTERS #1 (OF 4)

Written by MARK RUSSELL, CHRISTOS GAGE & ERICA SCHULTZ

Art by BOB QUINN, JAVIER GARRÒN & BERNARD CHANG

Hawkeye is on the run – but does he have enough trick arrows in his quiver to avoid both the long arm of the law AND vampires out for his blood?! Man-Wolf and J. Jonah Jameson do a little father-son bonding – while also fighting for their lives against a horde of bloodsuckers! And, in a continuing story, with Cloak missing in action, Dagger strikes out in search of new and surprising allies. Witness the genesis of Marvel's wildest team yet: the BLOOD HUNTERS!

STRANGE ACADEMY: BLOOD HUNT #1 (OF 3)

Written by DANIEL JOSÉ OLDER

Art by LUIGI ZAGARIA

The vampire onslaught of Blood Hunt knows no bounds, reaching all the way down to New Orleans, Louisiana, home of the Strange Academy! Doyle Dormammu, Zoe Laveau, Shaylee Moonpeddle, Germán Aguilar, and Toth get embroiled in an adventure that will take them around the Marvel Universe and right into the center of the Blood Hunt action! Their mission: find the ancient Darkhold and cast the spell that will destroy all vampires. There's just one problem… Agatha Harkness boldly transformed the Darkhold into a child in last year's Contest of Chaos!

As well as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles co-creator Kevin Eastman's cover for Wolverine: Blood Hunt #1 written by Tom Waltz, previouskly best known for TMNT: The Last Ronin, and the Blood Hunt #2 Red Band Edition Bloody Homage Variant Cover by Logan Lubera.

And a look ahead at Blood Hunt #1 too..

BLOOD HUNT #1

MARVEL COMICS

FEB240585

(W) Jed MacKay (A/CA) Pepe Larraz

THE BLOODIEST MARVEL EVENT EVER! The skies have gone dark, the sun hiding its face from the carnage to come. The children of the night, the vampires, have risen from the dark and hidden places of the world as one to drown the Marvel Universe in blood. Earth's final night has fallen – can even the heroes of this doomed world stem the tide of blood that is to come? Join the AVENGERS, BLADE, BLOODLINE, SPIDER-MAN, HUNTER'S MOON, TIGRA, DOCTOR STRANGE and CLEA as the dance of death begins in BLOOD HUNT #1! On-Sale in May! Rated T+In Shops: May 01, 2024 SRP: $5.99

