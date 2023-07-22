Posted in: Comics, Current News, san diego comic con | Tagged: assassin's creed, enrico marini, Jonboy Meyers, mahmud asrar, massive, Niko Henrichon, Olivier Vatine, Rafael Albuquerque, Whatnot, yanick paquette

Rafael Albuquerque Creates New Assassin's Creed Comics For Massive

Massive Publishing & Studio Lounak are to publish new artist-led Assassin’s Creed comics based on the popular Ubisoft games franchise

Massive Publishing & Studio Lounak are to publish new Assassin's Creed comics based on the popular Ubisoft games franchise, beginning with Visionaries #1 in November. In Visionaries, artists from around the world are given carte blanche to create and share their own personal take on the Assassin's Creed franchise by creating their own assassin. Each issue will feature two stories by well-known comic book creators.

Assassin's Creed: Visionaries #1 will kick off with a story drawn by Rafael Albuquerque, written by Ale Santos and coloured by Marcelo Maiolo, set during the seventies' Brazilian Dictatorship, where a revolutionary fighter is captured and sent to a military basement, also known as Torture Rooms. Then writer/artist Stéphane Louis is joined by colourist Véra Daviet for a story set in a future where the Templars are on the verge, yet again, of eliminating the Assassin Brotherhood once and for all.

Every new Assassin introduced in the Visionaries comic series will be created by the comic book artist and appear for the first time in this new series. Future artists will include Enrico Marini, Mahmud Asrar, Olivier Vatine, Yanick Paquette, Niko Henrichon, Jonboy Meyers and more.

Massive Publishing and Studio Lounak have a full year of Assassin's Creed comics planned with longer format stories outside of the Visionaries brand including prestige format issues of their original, Assassin's Creed stories such as from Titan Comics, but some never before released through the direct market before. Massive Publishing are promoting Studio Lounak's upcoming Assassin's Creed Visionaries Comics this weekend at San Diego Comic-Con from booth #1529.

Studio Lounak has also collaborated on many of Ubisoft's creative licenses for which they've created motion comics such as Tom Clancy's Rainbow 6 Siege, Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon, Far Cry 5: DLCs and graphic novels/sequential pages for Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell: Echoes, Tom Clancy's Rainbow 6 Siege, etc), as well as marketing images and promotional items. Massive Publishing was founded in 2022 by Michael Calero, Trevor Richardson, and Kevin Roditeli, and launched with its first imprint Whatnot Publishing, a partnership with the social commerce platform, Whatnot.

