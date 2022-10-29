Rafer Roberts & Mike Norton Creates The Rock Gods Of Jackson Tennessee

Dark Horse Comics is to publish a new graphic novel, The Rock Gods of Jackson Tennessee by Rafer Roberts, Mike Norton, Allen Passalaqua and Crank!

The heartwarming coming-of-age tale of four high school outcasts who start a band to gain fame and popularity…but have to defend their hometown from a hungry horde of monsters instead. It's 1989 and Marty Ward—Jackson, Tennessee's number one juvenile delinquent—never wanted to join the Rock Gods. After all, who wants to play with nerds like Jonny, Lenny, and Doug? But after the high schoolers stumble into the gig of a lifetime—opening for local rock legend Tommi Tungstun—the four outcasts must put aside their differences and play together if they want to achieve their dreams of fame, freedom, and popularity. Standing in these future superstars' way are: their parents, their teachers, a school full of jerks and bullies, a townful of bad bosses, sanctimonious preachers, and corrupt politicians, each other, and a rampaging horde of mutated monsters tearing through Jackson and eating everything in their path. Wait. Monsters?!?! Indeed! A secretive pharmaceutical company has converted the old perfume factory on the edge of town into an animal testing facility. Their newest concoction, a marvel of science designed as a cure, has disastrous results…transforming hundreds of pigs into horrifying demons with an appetite for human flesh. When the pigs attack, it's left up Marty, Jonny, Lenny, and Doug to save the city and everyone in it. If they can't figure out how to work together, they'll be pig food. But, if they can join together as a band, as friends, as family…they'll become Legends.

Mike Norton is the co-creator of Gravity and Revival, and is also known for drawing Angel/Faith, Green Arrow/Black Canary and Trinity comics. Refer Roberts is best known for Valiant comics such as Archer & Armstrong and Harbinger, and together they created the comic Grumble for AfterShock Comics.

The Rock Gods of Jackson Tennessee will be published on the 16th of May, 2023