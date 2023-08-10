Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dynamite, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: fire and ice, kickstarter

Ralph Bakshi & Frank Frazetta's Fire And Ice, From Comic To Board

A year ago, Bleeding Cool reported that Dynamite Comics was to create a Fire And Ice comic book based on the 1983 animated fantasy film directed by Ralph Bakshi and a collaboration between Bakshi and Frank Frazetta, based on characters co-created by Bakshi and Frazetta, from a screenplay written by Conan comics writers Gerry Conway and Roy Thomas. Fire And Ice #1 by Bill Willingham and Leonardo Manco was published last week and did quite well.

They are now extending Fire And Ice into a roleplaying tabletop game, beginning with 12 figures, but with Kickstarter stretch goals to double those, as well as 10 sided dice, event cards, activity cards, token markers, rule book and four regional board games. And those whoback the game in the campaign in the first few days will receive an exclusive figure of the Subhuman Priestess. There's also a level for retailers to stock up.

The Fire and Ice game features a "tactical skirmish" design and can be enjoyed by two or more players. The heroes of Firekeep battle the diabolical forces of Icepeak, as they navigate across multiple maps. Through usage of cards, dice, and the intricately designed figures at the forefront, players can recreate the iconic combat from the rotoscoping animated classic. The game's systems also open up with "Rules-Lite" mechanics giving experimental players the chance to continue their adventure or make their own narratives through roleplay. The core game includes a set of 12 miniatures, including amazing sculpts of the central fan favorite characters of Darkwolf, Teegra, and Larn. But it doesn't stop there! Fans who back the campaign game in the first few days will additionally receive an exclusive figure of the Subhuman Priestess. And through the support of fans, Dynamite alongside the Frazetta and Bakshi families hope to unlock 12 more miniatures by climbing through stretch goals, including the vile Lord Nekron himself. Players could be getting as many as 25 incredible figures, plus other additions! In addition to the dozen figures, the core box is huge and includes a handy extensive rulebook, six character cards, 54 event cards, 12 activity cards, six 10-sided dice with fire and ice designs, over 200 token markers, and the four region game boards. Backers on Kickstarter can check out several additional fun extras to get alongside their game. A limited edition set of nine trading cards features some of the biggest names in artwork from Dynamite's revival of the franchise, including Bill Sienkiewicz, Leonardo Manco, Joseph Michael Linsner, and of course Frank Frazetta himself. The stunning Sienkiewicz piece is also available as a high quality lithograph, with a signed option. Premium metal cover and CGC graded editions of the new comic title's first issue are also available.

"My grandpa introduced me to his film, Fire and Ice when I was in grade school," said Sara Frazetta. "Watching movies together, especially Fire and Ice, bonded our relationship. We felt the intensity of the scenes together. We were transported into the world he created. It was magical. Fire and Ice has remained in my top favorite films of all time and to be able to reignite the property with the Bakshi family and Dynamite is incredibly exciting!" "Bakshi Productions is excited to work with the Frazetta Girls and Dynamite Comics to create new Fire & Ice media," shared Eddie Bakshi. "It is an honor to again explore the fantastic world that Frank Frazetta and Ralph Bakshi created. I know that Bakshi fans have been waiting a long time for more Fire & Ice material, and that's what we plan to give them."

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/dynamiteent/fire-and-ice-the-miniatures-board-game

