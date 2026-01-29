Ralphie May And Fred Perry in Antarctic Press April 2026 Full Solicits

Posted in: Antarctic Press, Comics | Tagged: fred perry, Ralphie may

Antarctic Press unveils April 2026 comic solicits with major new series and returning favorites.

Antarctic Press launched Pounds Of Power #1 by Lahna Turner and Hugo Petrus, inspired by Ralphie May, in their full April 2026 solicits and solicitations, as well as the return of Fred Perry's Legacy for a final four-issue mini-series.

POUNDS OF POWER #1 (OF 4)

(W) Lahna Turner (A/CA) Hugo Petrus

Antarctic Press pays tribute to one of the (literally) big names in stand-up comedy with this miniseries inspired by Ralphie May. Johnny is used to being background noise at his job. He fixes problems and keeps his head down. Then a classified project yanks him out of the basement tech department routine and into a world of brilliant ambition, corporate secrecy—and perhaps most importantly, a scientist who sees something in Johnny no one else ever has. As pressure builds inside the company, Johnny faces a simple, terrifying question: What if the thing that made him an easy target is exactly what makes him dangerous, valuable … maybe even heroic? Another fine book from Antarctic Press $4.99 4/22/2026

LEGACY THE FINAL CHAPTER #1 (OF 4)

(W/A/CA) Fred Perry

ALL NEW SERIES – Antarctic Press is proud to present THE RETURN of Fred Perry's (the creator of GOLD DIGGER) longest-running miniseries….Legacy! Acting as the avatar of the ancient demiurge known as the Wrath, Poindexter is all too pleased with the conquest and destruction he has achieved. The inheritors of the Legacy are on the brink of defeat! Except they're not…and the Wrath is going to give his avatar a most EXCRUCIATING view of how he's failed…$4.99 4/29/2026

CRITTERVERSE PRESENTS #3 CVR A RENE MICHELETTI

(A/CA) Rene Micheletti

Electric Youth takes a trip through the endless possibilities of his life with Paradox as his guide! But can the fastest hero in the Critterverse outrun his mistakes? $4.99 3/2/2026 CRITTERVERSE PRESENTS #3 CVR B IZONETO ADEMAR VAR(A) Rene Micheletti (CA) Izoneto Ademar

Izoneto Ademar charges up the visuals yet again with a dazzlingly dynamic variant cover, with Electric Youth showcasing his sizzling speed! Bolt for your favorite online local or online retailer to reserve your copy now, because it won't strike twice! $9.99

