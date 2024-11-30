Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Anand RK, ram v

Ram V and Anand RK are Bringing Horses to Gotham

Ram V is continuing to tease a new project with Anand RK for DC Comics somewhere in and around Gotham, with all that this entails.

Horses are often given as the‪ comic book artists' biggest bugbears. More than bugbears for a start. Ram V is continuing to tease a new project with Anand RK for DC Comics. Together they previously created the graphic novel, Grafity's Wall, published in 2018 through Unbound and launched at Thought Bubble, then picked up and republished by Dark Horse Comics. It put Ram V on the map and did pretty well for Anand RK as well. Ram V bleets to Blue Sky, saying "Working with Anand RK on the next DC project. I might have hit peak levels of insufferable. Crowd scene, war and horses. All in one panel. I am thankful Anand and I are friends <3"

Previously they had teased the following…

Anand RK: "More sneaky peek. @ramvwrites @spicercolor @adityabidikar @dcofficial"

Ram V: "Sneaky peek at next DC thing with @an_anandrk from his instagram!

Ram V: "Might have another Gotham story to tell after all… Might be doing just a short thing with a long time favourite collaborator. Plans plans plans…"

Anand RK: "Been spending most of my time working away at new @dcofficial thing with fav collaborator @ramvwrites. Nice to be drawing comics again #comics #drawing #ink #dc"

Anand RK: "That new @dcofficial thing with @ramvwrites is coming along."

Grafity's Wall Expanded Edition Hardcover – Illustrated, 23 Dec. 2020

by Ram V, Anand Radhakrishnan, Aditya Bidikar, Jason Wordie, Irma Kniivila

When an aspiring street artist "Grafity" sees the illegal tenements outside his home destroyed, he finds in the debris, a lone, standing wall–one that'll go on to become a summer-long canvas for the lives of four friends getting by and growing up in the constantly changing and challenging environment that is the city of Mumbai.

As Grafity's mural on the wall grows, it chronicles the lives of his friends–Jay, a young man with dreams of being a rapper lured into the dangerous path of a gangster. Chasma, a bright but awkward boy who chronicles his struggles as an outsider trying to belong in this city, by writing letters to strangers, to the city itself. And Saira, who comes to Mumbai with Bollywood dreams but must first survive the reality in this place of gangsters, con-men, friends and lovers.

As the long Mumbai summer comes to a close, hearts are broken and leaps of faith, taken. This coming-of-age tale set in Mumbai's loving, unforgiving and chaotic embrace, is a unique exploration of that entirely universal experience–the falling, soaring, the grave permanence and fleeting transience of our adolescent years.

From rising comic book stars Anand R. K. and Ram V (Paradiso, These Savage Shores, Batman Secret Files).

