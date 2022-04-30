Random House Buys K Rose's Debut Graphic Novel On Guard For 6 Figures

On Guard, a semi-autobiographical middle grade graphic novel from debut author-illustrator Kay Rose about a 12-year-old Grace as she navigates her rocky relationship with her mother after her parents' messy divorce and finds her people through the fencing club after going through a brutal friendship breakup. It has been bought by Shana Corey at Random House in a six-figure deal for two books. Random House will publish her first book, On Guard, in the spring of 2025.

Kay Rose is a full-time illustrator/designer with a BA in Illustration. working out of the greater Boston Area from her home studio as a UX Designer at Demiurge Studios. Kay has illustrated books such as The Mediators, The Day It Rained Iguanas, and The Day That Froze The Sea Turtles. Kay has also worked on comics such as her auto-bio comic The Punchline, part of the Bi-Visibility Anthology. In April 2020, Kay signed on with the Azantian Literary Agency, being represented by founder Jen Azantian, who negotiated a six-0figure deal for world rights to her first two graphic novels.

Founded in 2014, Azantian Literary is committed to guiding the careers of both new and established voices in fiction and nonfiction, particularly those who have been historically underrepresented. Jennifer Azantian established Azantian Literary in 2014 and focuses primarily on fiction across genres for MG, YA, and Adult readers. She represents bestselling and award-winning writers and is always on the lookout for new talent. She is currently open for children's graphic novels (young reader through YA) across genres and is looking for emotionally complex projects from contemporary to fantasy and everything in-between, with a particular soft spot for inter-generational stories, immigrant stories, and magical realism.

Random House is the largest general-interest paperback publisher in the world and became part of Penguin Random House, owned by German media conglomerate Bertelsmann.