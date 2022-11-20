Rang-A-Tang the Wonder Dog and Blue Ribbon Comics, Up for Auction

Blue Ribbon Comics was the debut comic book title from MLJ Magazines, the publisher which would soon become known as Archie Comics. But MLJ's earliest star was a wonder dog named Rang-A-Tang. Created by Norman Danberg and Will Harr, Rang-A-Tang was a German Shepherd who ran away from a small-time carnival after being abused by his trainer. He soon comes to the aid of a police detective being attacked by criminals and helps the detective fight crime afterward. Rang-A-Tang was one of the first dog stars in Golden Age comic books, predating the likes of Green Lantern's Streak and Superboy's Krypto. An important dog star key and the beginning of an important comics publishing empire, there are a number of early issues of Blue Ribbon Comics up for auction in the 2022 November 20-21 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122247 at Heritage Auctions.

Blue Ribbon started out as a brand name used by Louis Silberkleit and Maurice Coyne in pulps, as the imprint Blue Ribbon Magazines and the titles Blue Ribbon Western and Blue Ribbon Sports. When Silberkleit and Coyne joined John L. Goldwater to form MLJ Magazines in 1939, Blue Ribbon Comics became their first comic book title. Titles such as Top-Notch Comics and Pep Comics soon followed, leading to the Archie Comics empire.

But Rang-A-Tang the Wonder Dog was one of the stars of the show in that first comic book title. The dog character was clearly inspired by the legendary film dog star Rin Tin Tin, and Rang-A-Tang went Hollywood himself by issue #4, which also introduced the Rang-A-Tang club to promote the character. Blue Ribbon Comics #6 subsequently introduces Richy the Amazing Boy, who became a regular part of the Rang-A-Tang saga's cast.

The very first comic book series from the publisher who would become Archie, there are a number of early issues of Blue Ribbon Comics up for auction in the 2022 November 20-21 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122247 at Heritage Auctions.

