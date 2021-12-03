Rashad Doucet's Art Club Gets A Graphic Novel

Rashad Doucet has a new middle-grade graphic novel Art Club lined up, in which Dale Donovan recruits talented artists at his school to create an after-school art club after the art programs are cut. And world rights have been picked up by Andrea Colvin at Little, Brown to be published in the autumn of 2023.

Rashad Doucet is a cartoonist from New Orleans by way of Eunice. He is a Ville Platte, Louisiana native who's been drawing comics since his grandma gave him a pencil and some paper to keep quiet during church. He's known for his work with Oni Press on comics like Invader Zim, Rick and Morty, and Alabaster Shadows. He's also worked with DC Comics, Stela, and was a part of the Eisner-winning Elements: Fire Anthology. He wrote the first volume of the Pax Samson graphic novel series, published this past summer. Rashad is also currently a professor of sequential art at the Savannah College of Art and Design in Savannah, Georgia. Rashad tweeted out the excitement, saying "my new book @littlebrown called Art Club has been announced!! Shoutout to @arocolvin for seeing the potential in it!!!"

Two years ago, Little, Brown had a directive to expand their graphic novel list for years going ahead, and appointed Andrea Colvin, former EIC and VP of Lion Forge as editorial director, Graphic Publishing to do just that. Publishing new fiction and nonfiction graphic novels for a range of ages, from early readers to young adults. Little, Brown has been doubling-to-tripling their comic book publishing line each scheduled year since then, with Suggs one of a number of beneficiaries of this publishing plan. It's another sign of major growth in the graphic novel market in bookstores, libraries and book fairs, as well as the greater range in content and comic book styles being published. It's a long way until the USA gets to the kind of breadth and depth enjoyed by Japan, Korea or France but it is one of a number of major moves in that direction.