Raúl The Third's New Graphic Novel, The Snips, Bought by Little Brown

The Snips by Raúl the Third and Elaine Bay, is a new young graphic novel series about a crew of scissor-wielding hairdressers saving their city from evildoers bent on tonsorial destruction. And now Margaret Raymo at Little, Brown has acquired world English rights to The Snips and books one and two are scheduled for the autumn of 2024.

Raúl The Third is a New York Times bestselling and three-time Pura Belpre award-winning illustrator, author, and artist living in Boston and previously worked with colourist Elaine Bay on ¡Vamos! Let's Go to The Market!, Raúl's first authorial project followed by ¡Vamos! Let's Go Eat and ¡Vamos! Let's Cross the Bridge and many other spinoffs. Lowriders in Space was nominated for a Texas BlueBonnet award in 2016-2017, and Raúl was awarded the Pura Belpré Award for Illustration by the American Library Association for Lowriders to the Center of the Earth, followed by Lowriders Blast from the Past and Lowriders to the Rescue. He was also a contributor to the SpongeBob Comics published by Bongo Entertainment, is the co-creator of Strollercoaster with Matthew Ringler and Elaine Bay published by Little Browm, and with Jason Reynolds, Stuntboy In The Meantime from Simon and Schuster.

Raúl the Third and Elaine Bay's agent Jennifer Laughran at Andrea Brown Literary Agency did the three-book deal.

Two years ago, Little, Brown had the directive to expand their graphic novel list for years going ahead, and appointed Andrea Colvin, formerly of Lion Forge as editorial director, Graphic Publishing to do just that. Publishing new fiction and nonfiction graphic novels for a range of ages, from early readers to young adults. Little, Brown has been doubling-to-tripling their comic book publishing line each scheduled year since then, with Suggs one of a number of beneficiaries of this publishing plan. It's another sign of major growth in the graphic novel market in bookstores, libraries and book fairs, as well as the greater range in content and comic book styles being published. It's a long way until the USA gets to the kind of breadth and depth enjoyed by Japan, Korea or France but it is one of a number of major moves in that direction.