Ray Fawkes & Alvaro Sarraseca Tell Us Purgatori Must Die in January

Writer Ray Fawkes is returning to the Chaos Comics character Purgatori with artist Alvaro Sarraseca for the rather final-sounding Purgatori Must Die!, being published by Dynamite in January 2023. Dynamite Entertainment says "Purgatori is always managing to piss somebody off. The ancient vampire-demoness has lived for thousands of years and accrued many enemies, mortal and beyond. But this time, she may have finally gone too far! Writer Ray Fawkes (Gotham by Midnight, Constantine) continues his chronicling of the character, following Vampirella vs. Purgatori and Purgatori. He's reunited with artist Alvaro Sarraseca, alongside colorist Salvatore Aiala and letterer Tom Napolitano."

"Everything I've ever written about Purgatori has been building to this story – the ultimate, no-holds barred war that she's been itching for over two thousand years. Now it's finally happening! If she's gotta go, you know she's gonna go out with a bang!," said writer Ray Fawkes. Recently in her comic book series, Purgatori's control of her own mind and restraint with her power has been slipping. Not only does she suck the blood of her victims, she also absorbs not only any abilities they may have, but also fragments of their memories and personalities. Her patchwork mind has become more and more tangled through the years, and she's recently embraced this twisted curse. Her latest victims? Gods. Who don't take too kindly to being hunted and eaten. The various pantheons have pooled their collective resources to offer up one historic, humongous bounty for the head of Purgatori, no matter which psycho takes it off her. Who would turn this challenge down? This third and potentially final act of the Purgatori saga brings together a who's who of Purgatori's nemeses and erstwhile allies from across the Chaos! and Dynamite mythos. Fans can also look for Vampirella, Evil Ernie, the Sacred Six, and plenty more to crash the party.

Covers from Collette Turner, Joseph Michael Linsner, Antonio Fuso and Alvaro Sarraseca , and probably lots more people. It is a Dynamite entertainment comic book after all.

