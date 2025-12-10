Posted in: Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: aquaman, Joelle Jones, KO, wonder woman

Read Aquaman #12 Before DC's K.O. Wonder Woman Vs Lobo (Spoilers)

Read Aquaman #12 by Jeremy Adams, John Timms before DC's K.O. Wonder Woman Vs Lobo by Joelle Jones and Jason Howard (Spoilers)

Article Summary DC's K.O. event pits Wonder Woman against Lobo, embracing classic Lobo humor and chaotic energy.

Aquaman #12 sets up big changes, showing Aquaman's power upgrade and a fierce duel with Hawkman.

Major character evolutions include Wonder Woman's Golden Eagle Armor and Hawkman's elemental upgrade.

Darkseid manipulates Booster Gold and the Quantum Quorum as the high-stakes battles escalate further.

I am saying this now, Joelle Jones may be the natural successor to Keith Giffen, because of the way she writes Wonder Woman Vs Lobo for DC's K.O. crossover event this week, is basically how Keith Giffen writes Lobo. With DC K.O.: Wonder Woman vs. Lobo #1 by Joelle Jones, Jason Howard, Daniel Bayliss, Cary Nord.

It turns out that God watches the DC Universe on the television, still, while cutting his toenails. Hasn't even upgraded to HD. And so yes, just as last week, the characters of the DC Comics Universe find the whole DC's K.O. crossover event as ridiculous as God does.

With Aquaman up against Hawkman, in Aquaman #12 by Jeremy Adams and John Timms, which you will want to read before Wonder Woman vs Lobo. Does Lobo have any qualms about hitting a woman?

No, he's Lobo. And does Hawkman, a man who flies and drops heavy weaponry have any issues with fighting someone who talks to fish? I mean, yes, some…

But that's before he realises that Aquaman has had a bit of a power upgrade to become the Water Elemental of the Blue. Also the Aquaman/Hawkman fight seems to miss out the idea of subsequent rounds seeing participants take former or future forms of themselves…

So Wonder Woman gets some wings for herself as well as a helmet and sword, the Golden Eagle Armour from Kingdom Come and the Wonder Woman 1984 movie… Lobo gets the most reviled version of himself. Even worse than the original Omega Men version…

… it's the New 52 Lipstick Lobo version of the character, thin, fey, and metrosexual, and a light year from the Simon Bisley recreation of the character, who will be appearing in the Supergirl movie, and earning Bisley bupkiss. Still, it draws one reader for the final round…

But he is not the only God who stops by DC's K.O.

It turns out that Hawkman might like an elemental-style power-up himself.

Might this be one of the ways that DC's K.O. will affect the DC Universe going forward, with Hawkman as the Guardian of Horus? It could be…

Meanwhile, Darkseid is still possessing Booster Gold on the Justice League Watchtower and going against the remaining Quantum Quorum member, the World Forger and while Dan Jurgens may not like that, as Superboy Prime would put it…

…. at least there are a lot of him drawn from across time to fight himself.

I mean, yes, if that's how Booster Gold had to die, being crushed by multiple time-travelling versions of himself would be the way to go. But it isn't. Sorry, World Forger, there's the rest of the event to come…

Aquaman #12 by Jeremy Adams, John Timms

DC K.O. All Fight Month, round 2 of 8! Friends become foes in a battle with cataclysmic consequences!

DC K.O. All Fight Month, round 2 of 8! Friends become foes in a battle with cataclysmic consequences! DC K.O.: Wonder Woman vs. Lobo #1 by Joelle Jones, Jason Howard, Daniel Bayliss, Cary Nord

DC K.O. All Fight Month, round 3 of 8! Witness the ultimate smackdown as two heavy hitters fight for the crown!

