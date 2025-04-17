Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Titan | Tagged: conan, Rebel Moon

Rebel Moon: Nemesis in Titan Comics' July 2025 Solicits

Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon: Nemesis, Conan and Heat Seeker in Titan Comics' July 2025 solicits and solicitations

REBEL MOON: NEMESIS #1 (OF 4)

(W) Gail Simone

(A) Federico Bertoni

Publisher: Titan Comics

FC, 32pp, $4.99, On Sale July 16, 2025

BASED ON ZACK SNYDER'S HIT NETFLIX MOVIES!

WRITTEN BY AWARD-WINNING COMIC CREATOR GAIL SIMONE!

COMIC BOOK PREQUEL TO THE NETFLIX MOVIE, REBEL MOON!

A brand new comic series that recounts the origins of NEMESIS!

Taking place before she became the sword-wielding cyborg assassin, this is an action-packed and badass story in the style of a revenge western, in which an innocent woman finds herself in the path of Imperium soldiers who slaughter her family…

COVER A: KAEL NGU

COVER B: DANNY EARLS

COVER C: REZA AFSHAR

COVER D: ALICE MEICHI LI

COVER E: CHRIS CHRISTODOULOU POSTER VARIANT

CONAN THE BARBARIAN #22 (ONGOING)

(W) Jim Zub

(A) Fernando Dagnino

Publisher: Heroic Signatures & Titan Comics

FC, 32pp, $3.99, On Sale July 9, 2025

The Great Serpent's influence twists and turns, pulling Conan into their deadly coils as the Cimmerian and his allies are lured into Stygia…

What they find on this journey will make their blood run cold and set the stage for a conflict beyond their wildest imagination!

COVER A: DAN PANOSIAN

COVER B: RICCARDO FEDERICI

COVER C: VALERIO GIANGIORDANO

COVER D: JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER

COVER E: FOIL DAN PANOSIAN VIRGIN ($13.99)

SOLOMON KANE: THE SERPENT RING #4 (OF 4)

(W/A) Patrick Zircher

Publisher: Heroic Signatures & Titan Comics

FC, 32pp, $4.99, On Sale July 2, 2025

FINAL PART OF THE HIT MINI-SERIES!

WRITTEN AND ILLUSTRATED BY PATRICK ZIRCHER!

Kane battles from the Barbary Coast, across Southern Europe, to the canals of Venice, as a band of rogues forms around him in their quest for the fabled Serpent Ring of Set!

COVER A: JESSICA FONG

COVER B: JAMES CASTILLO

COVER C: PATRICK ZIRCHER

HEAT SEEKER EXPOSED: A GUN HONEY SERIES #2 (OF 4)

(W) Charles Ardai

(A) Ace Continuado

Publisher: Hard Case Crime (imprint of Titan Comics)

FC, 32pp, $4.99, On Sale July 2, 2025

When a relentless investigative reporter threatens to expose her criminal activities, mistress of misdirection Dahlia Racers needs to disappear – from the reporter, the police, and her own former clients who want to silence her… permanently!

Gun Honey universe praised by celebrated crime writers ED BRUBAKER, MAX ALLAN COLLINS & DUANE SWIERCZYNSKI!

COVER A: INHYUK LEE

COVER B: DERRICK CHEW

COVER C: BRÄO NUDE BAGGED ($10)

COVER D: ACE CONTINUADO

COVER E: PHOTO

COVER F: FOIL INHYUK LEE VIRGIN ($14.99)

COVER G: FOIL DERRICK CHEW TRADE ($14.99)

COVER H: UNIQUE BLIND BAG ($10)

RETURN TO SKULL ISLAND #2 (OF 4)

(W) Simon Furman

(A) Chris Jones

Publisher: Titan Comics

FC, 32pp, $4.99, On Sale July 16, 2025

KONG RETURNS! SPINNING OUT OF THE HIT NETFLIX SHOW!

Written by Transformers legend Simon Furman! Kong has his first encounter with the newest and biggest threat to Skull Island – leaving a trail of suffering and destruction in its wake!

Meanwhile, the team struggles to evade the toxic tendrils that are tightening their grip on the island.

COVER A: THE KNOTT

COVER B: CHRIS JONES

COVER C: DIEGO YAPUR

HEAT SEEKER: COMBUSTION A GUN HONEY SERIES

(W) Charles Ardai

(A) Ace Continuado

Publisher: Hard Case Crime (imprint of Titan Comics)

FC, SC, 112pp, On sale: July 15, 2025

ISBN: 9781787743304

FIERY HEROINE DAHLIA RACERS RETURNS IN THE HIGHLY DEMANDED SEQUEL TO THE ACCLAIMED GUN HONEY COMICS SPIN-OFF THAT FANS OF CRIME NOIR AND PULP FICTION WILL LOVE!

The incredible creative team of the first graphic novel returns, written by award-winning co-founder of Hard Case Crime Charles Ardai, with slick and sultry art by Ace Continuado.

Collects – Heat Seeker: Combustion #1-4

ACE CONTINUADO

DM EDITION: DAVID NAKAYAMA

DM EDITION: DERRICK CHEW

MINKY WOODCOCK: THE GIRL CALLED CTHULHU

(W/A) Cynthia von Buhler

Publisher: Hard Case Crime (imprint of Titan Comics)

HC, FC, 112pp, $24.99, On Sale July 9, 2025

Sensational artist, author, and playwright Cynthia von Buhler melds her glorious illustrations with the eldritch elements of H.P. Lovecraft and Aleister Crowley.

Inspired by a true WWII maritime operation, shocking satanic events, monstrous men, and one salacious sea creature, this third series tells the tale of Minky's encounter with legendary horror writer H.P. Lovecraft, creator of the dreaded Cthulhu.

Collects #1-4 of Minky Woodcock: The Girl Called Cthulhu.

REGULAR: CELINA

LENORE: THE TIME WAR

(W/A) Roman Dirge

Publisher: Titan Comics

HC, FC, 112pp, $24.99, On Sale July 23, 2025

"I LOVE LENORE!" Rosario Dawson (Star Wars, Daredevil, Sin City)

"ROMAN DIRGE HAS THE BEST IMAGINATION THIS SIDE OF TIM BURTON." CAROLINE THOMPSON (WRITER, NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS, EDWARD SCISSORHANDS)

Roman Dirge's cute little dead girl, Lenore, faces off against the legendary Time Goats in the G.O.A.T. fight of the century! Join Lenore, Pooty, Ragamuffin and Taxidermy for an adventure 100 million and six years in the making!

Collects Lenore #12 and Lenore: The Time War #1-3.

REGULAR: ROMAN DIRGE

CONVENTION DIRECT MARKET EDITION: KIT WALLIS

PEANUTS: ALL THIS AND SNOOPY, TOO

(W/A) Charles M. Schulz

Publisher: Titan Comics

SC, B&W, 128pp, $7.99, On Sale July 16, 2025

THE 19TH BOOK IN THE SERIES FEATURES 128 PAGES OF CLASSIC PEANUTS STRIPS FROM 1960-1962. Witness classic characters, including Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, Linus, Pig Pen, and many more.

Join them as they navigate their way through school, first crushes, the complexities of baseball, and the world of the forever unseen grown-ups and their crazy rules.

COSMIC CENSORSHIP VOL. 1

(W/A) RYU-ICHI SADAMATSU

Publisher: Titan Manga

B&W, SC, 256pp, $12.99, On Sale July 2, 2025

MECHA MASTERMIND RYU-ICHI SADAMATSU CREATES A WORLD THREATENED BY DESTRUCTIVE WEAPONS AND FORMIDABLE FOES!

Maki Makino's life of normality is changed forever after a mysterious man saves her life.

The encounter warps the meaning of time, and she is presented with a formidable power amidst the chaos caused by a new threat to earth!

WELCOME TO GHOST MANSION VOL. 2

(W/A) Nebukuro

Publisher: Titan Manga

B&W, SC, 192pp, $12.99, On Sale July 30, 2025

FOR FANS OF HORROR COMEDY, THIS IS THE SECOND VOLUME OF THE FEEL-GOOD SPOOK-FEST!

Kaoru can't catch a break — just as she's finally got the spirit tenants of Ghost Mansion settled in, an exorcist moves into the building! Tsuzumi comes from an ancient family of exorcists and occultists, but can she put aside her training and live in harmony with Kaoru and her laid-back attitude to the legion of ghosts?

ATOM: THE BEGINNING VOL. 11

(W) Osamu Tezuka & Masami Yuuki

(A) Tetsuro Kasahara

Publisher: Titan Manga

B&W, SC, 224pp, $12.99, On Sale June 25, 2025

THE ELEVENTH VOLUME OF ATOM: THE BEGINNING MARKS THE TEAM'S RETURN FROM THEIR ADVENTURES IN VIETNAM, WHERE THEY WERE ABLE TO UNCOVER CLUES ABOUT THE 'ROBOT BOY' FROM THE FUTURE.

They have the chance to ponder the various pieces of information they gathered, whilst resuming their research and daily life. But before everything can become completely normal again, an unexpected visitor disrupts the harmony!

CORPSE BLADE VOL. 3

(W/A) Hajime Segawa

Publisher: Titan Manga

B&W, SC, 192pp, $12.99, On Sale July 16, 2025

TSUTSUKI FINALLY UNCOVERS THE TRUTH ABOUT HIS LOST SISTER — CAN HE BOTH SAVE HER AND ESCAPE FROM THE NIGHTMARE HE'S BECOME ENTRAPPED IN?

Lost after the devastating battle of Akihabara, Tsutsuki and his allies must push forward to finally save his sister. However, there are dark truths to be learned, about both himself and the mysterious sword known as the CORPSE BLADE.

MARVEL'S WOLVERINE: THE FIRST 50 YEARS

FC, HC, 128pp, $24.99, On Sale July 2, 2025

A CELEBRATION OF 50 YEARS OF MARVEL'S PREMIERE TOUGH GUY, WOLVERINE!

This book explores the comic book history of Wolverine, looking in-depth at his greatest battles, deadliest enemies, and his unlikeliest allies.

Lavishly illustrated with stunning art, this tribute to one of Marvel's most iconic characters also includes profiles of the talented creators behind his ongoing adventures.

The latest in Titan's "The First…" series, with previous volumes celebrating the anniversaries of Spider-Man, Fantastic Four, Deadpool, Captain America, and the Marvel Comics brand.

• Doctor Who Tardis 2025 T-Shirt

• Doctor Who Fifteenth Doctor Retro Ringer T-Shirt

• Doctor Who Fifteenth Doctor in Denim T-Shirt

