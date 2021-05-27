Rebellion/2000AD Solicits and Solicitations For August 2021

Rebellion, publishers of 2000AD and Judge Dredd Megazine hav announced theri August 2021 solicits and solicitations for American comic book stores – Brits will get 2000AD and the Megazine earlier because they are better than anyone else. But here is what will be coming down the pipe in August and beyond…

HERSHEY DISEASE TP

REBELLION / 2000AD

JUN211732

(W) Rob Williams (A) Simon Fraser

You think you know her story. Chief Judge of Mega-City One, Barbara Hershey had been a powerful ally to Judge Dredd, until she became infected with an alien pathogen and – supposedly – died. But little do the citizens and judges of Mega-City One suspect that Hershey's death was faked. Now, join fan-favorite character Judge Hershey as she embarks on a new adventure beyond the grave and beyond the walls of Mega-City One, to right the wrongs of her past and dispense justice!

In Shops: Sep 15, 2021

SRP: 17.99

KEN REIDS FOOTBALL FUNNIES FIRST HALF HC

REBELLION / 2000AD

JUN211733

(W) Ken Reid (A) Ken Reid

From 1970 to 1974, famed British comic artist Ken Reid drew a number of football-related humour strips for Scorcher and Score. The first time that many of these uproarious strips have been reprinted, Football Funnies includes the first two years of those strips such as Sub, Manager Matt, Hugh Fowler, and the Football Forum pundits.

In Shops: Sep 01, 2021

SRP: 24.99

STAINLESS STEEL RAT DLX TP

REBELLION / 2000AD

JUN211734

(W) Kelvin Gosnell (A) Harry Harrison

Based on Harry Harrison's science-fiction classic, this collection features the stunning artwork of Carlos Ezquerra, including the stunning color spreads as they originally appeared in 2000 AD. James Bolivar diGriz, aka "The Stainless Steel Rat," is many things, including a con man, a thief, and a member of an elite law-enforcement agency known as the Special Corps. After escaping the corps, the Rat crosses paths with the beautiful but deadly Angela. Like Jim diGriz she is also a master criminal, albeit far ruthless. They are a match made in hell!

In Shops: Sep 15, 2021

SRP: 24.99

LAWLESS TP ASHES TO ASHES

REBELLION / 2000AD

JUN211735

(W) Dan Abnett (A) Phil Winslade

Colonial Marshal Metta Lawson was appointed to the frontier township of Badrock on the planet 43 Rega, intent on stamping her authority on the colony. But in doing so, Lawson made many enemies, including Munce, Inc., the mega-corporation that funds Badrock. Now, Munce is planning to dispose of Badrock once and for all… The third collection of 2000 AD's Sci-Fi Western epic set in the world of Judge Dredd that's perfect for fans of The Mandalorian!

In Shops: Sep 01, 2021

SRP: 19.9

2000 AD AUGUST 2021 PROG PACK

REBELLION / 2000AD

JUN211736

(W) Various (A) Various

Incredible SF action from the Eisner-nominated UK anthology! In Progs 2243-2245, Judge Dredd tracks down the Judge-killer in "Now That's What I Call Justice"; Dexter and his comrades brave the sewers in a bid to escape Downlode in "Somewhere, Beyond the Sea" by Dan Abnett and Tazio Bettin; Nolan Blake battles an old enemy in Skip Tracer: "Eden" by James Peaty and Paul Marshall; and Aquila faces off against a Titan in "The Rivers of Hades" by Gordon Rennie and Patrick Goddard! Prog 2246 is the third of 2021's Regened all-ages bumper issues, and it's another rip-roaring line-up of stories, including Cadet Dredd, sky-surfer Chopper, the dimension-jumping 'Splorers, and more!

In Shops: Sep 22, 2021

SRP: 25

JUDGE DREDD MEGAZINE #435

REBELLION / 2000AD

JUN211737

(W) Various (A) Various

More action and adventure in the future-shocked world of Judge Dredd! Justice Department must prevent an international fallout in the final part of "Project Providence" by Rory McConville and Staz Johnson; Devlin Waugh faces the Devil himself in "The Reckoning" by Ales Kot and Mike Dowling; The Returners battle monsters and madness in "Amazonia" by Si Spencer and Nicolo Assirelli; Nia's in the frame to be targeted by gang bosses in Diamond Dogs II by James Peaty and Warren Pleece; and Angel metes out Cursed Earth violence in a frontier town in Angelic: "Restitution" by Gordon Rennie and Lee Carter. Plus, in the bagged GN it's the latest instalment of the epic 2000 AD encyclopedia!

In Shops: Sep 15, 2021

SRP: 10.99