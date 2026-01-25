Posted in: Comics, Rebellion / 2000AD | Tagged: judge dredd, lunar

Rebellion Full April 2026 Solicits As Lunar Gets Judge Dredd Megazine

Rebellion/2000AD Full April 2026 solicits and solicitations as Lunar gets Judge Dredd Megazine

Article Summary Judge Dredd Megazine makes its US debut via Lunar Distribution in April 2026 with new and classic stories.

Rebellion's April 2026 solicits include Judge Dredd, 2000 AD, Action 50th Special, and Charley’s War Apex Edition.

New and essential Judge Dredd graphic novels highlight landmark stories like America and Origins this month.

First volume of The Complete 2000 AD by Alan Moore and a deluxe Charley’s War collection headline key releases.

The monthly Judge Dredd Megazine makes its debut in Rebellion's April 2026 solicits and solicitations, marking the first time they have managed to get the British publication to US shores outside of Diamond in living memory. Will the 2000AD weekly title be far behind? And to make the occasion, it's on the front of the Lunar Distribution Next Phase digital magazine for the month…

And telling us "Galactic Greetings, Retailers! Judge Dredd Megazine Is Now Available At Lunar! This 100 Page Monthly Magazine Has All- New Comics Featuring Characters Like Dredd And Anderson Alongside Features, Interviews And More. It's Easy To Jump Onboard For The First Time, Ideal For New And Returning Readers! We're Championing Fifty Years Of Controversial Comic Action With A New One-Off Special Featuring Garth Ennis, Rob Williams, John Higgins And More – And Our New Apex Edition Pays Tribute To The Incredible War Comic Charley's War, Beautifully Illustrated By Joe Colquhoun! And Classic Judge Dredd Stories Like "Ori- Gins" And "America" Are Available This Month As Part Of Our Bestselling Essential Range. Alongside The Modern Classic "Rend & Tear With Tooth And Claw", With Thrilling Art From RM Guera /Scalped!"

JUDGE DREDD MEGAZINE #491

WRITTEN BY John Wagner, Dan Abnett, Ned Hartley, Ken Niemand

ILLUSTRATED BY Chris Weston, Nick Roche, Phil Win- slade, Dan Cornwell

COVER ART BY Dylan Teague

Now shipping monthly from Lunar for the very first time – the iconic original Judge Dredd comic book! The 100-page monthly magazine dedicated to the world of Judge Dredd including new comics, features, inter-views and more! In this edition: 'Judge Dredd: Rojimbo' by Geoffrey D. Wessel & Nick Roche; wild west action in 'Lawless' by Dan Abnett & Phil Winslade; dark political machinations in 'Megatropolis' by Ken Niemand & Chris Weston; a fight for survival in 'Department K' by Ned Hartley & Mike Walters; and 1970s New York detectives Fergo & McBane mak- ing their return in 'Favoured Sons' by Ken Niemand & PJ Holden. Plus there's a new Atomfall story, sci-fi football ac- tion in Rok the World by John Wagner & Dan Cornwell! Judge Dredd returns to the US – monthly!

SCI-FI | SC TEEN | 98 pages COLOUR | $14.99 13 MAY 2025

REND & TEAR WITH TOOTH & CLAW

The hunter becomes the hunted as Dredd faces a bloodthirsty beast!

WRITTEN BY Rob Williams ILLUSTRATED BY R. M. Guéra COVER ART BY R. M. Guéra

After an aerial attack, Dredd and a judge squad find themselves stranded deep into the Northern Badlands, a hundred miles from the nearest city and with no way of contacting help.But fending off attacks from mountain gangs becomes the least of their problems: a great, murderous bear is on their trail, and Dredd and Cadet Moon will have to brave the elements and join forces with an unlikely ally to escape the frozen woods alive.

A STAND-ALONE SURVIVAL THRILLER FOR FANS OF THE REVENANT, PREDATOR, AND JAWS

WRITTEN BY ROB WILLIAMS, THE CRITICALLY ACCLAIMED AUTHOR OF JUDGE DREDD: A BETTER WORLD

ART BY CELEBRATED ARTIST R.M. GUÉRA, FREQUENT COLLABORATOR OF JASON AARON, NOTABLY ON VERTIGO'S SEMINAL SERIES SCALPED

SCIENCE FICTION TPB

TEEN + 128 pages

COLOUR $24.99 22 APRIL 2026

ESSENTIAL JUDGE DREDD AMERICA

WRITTEN BY John Wagner, Alan Grant, Garth Ennis

ILLUSTRATED BY Colin MacNeil, John Higgins, John M Burns, Jeff Anderson

COVER ART BY John Higgins

In Mega-City One, the Judges are the law – acting as judge, jury, and executioner. But how do the citizens really feel about a system where they are powerless? America Jara and Bennett Beeny grow up as best friends, living a fairly trouble-free life in a dangerous city… bar the odd, negative encounter with a Judge. Time draws them apart, and when they are brought back together, Beeny is a successful singer and America has become involved with a terrorist organisation known as Total War, which has the Justice Department in its sights! This dark and complex tale, considered to be one of the best stories to ever come out of the Judge Dredd universe, has been contextualised with contemporary thematic stories with re-coloured art by Watchmen's John Higgins.Publication Details

SCIENCE-FICTION TPB

TEEN+ 160 pages

FULL COLOUR $25.00

WRITTEN BY John Wagner

ILLUSTRATED BY Carlos Ezquerra, Kev Walker

COVER ART BY Brian Bolland

The essential Judge Dredd graphic novel series – the ultimate introduction to the Lawman of the Future! The origin of Judge Dredd, and the Mega-City One Justice system – This is Judge Dredd: Year One An unusual delivery is made to the Grand Hall of Justice, a package that will force Dredd to lead a mission into the Cursed Earth and into the darkest recesses of the history of the Judges and Mega-City One. History is written by Dredd co-creators John Wagner (A History of Violence) and Carlos Ezquerra (Strontium Dog) with a special introductory tale featuring the art of Kev Walker (ABC Warriors: Chronicles of Chaos).Publication Details

SCIENCE-FICTION TPB

TEEN+ 192 pages

FULL COLOUR $25.00

ESSENTIAL JUDGE DREDD TOUR OF DUTY BOOK ONE

WRITTEN BY John Wagner

ILLUSTRATED BY Colin MacNeil, Patrick Goddard, Nick Dyer, Kev Walker

COVER ART BY Colin MacNeil

After Dredd's discovery of a mutant branch of his bloodline during Origins, the lawman has started to take a closer look at Justice Department's treatment of those unfortunates warped by the legacy of the Atomic Wars. Mutants are currently forbidden entry into Mega-City One, and exiled to facilities and townships in the irradiated wasteland, but Dredd believes it's time the law was changed – but is even he prepared for the turmoil he's about to unleash? This story affects the Dredd strip for years to come, and features work by writer John Wagner! Button Man and artist Colin MacNeil! Essential Judge Dredd: America!, Kev Walker (Star Wars), Patrick Goddard (Battle Action), and Rufus Dayglo (Tank Girl).

SCIENCE-FICTION TEEN+

FULL COLOUR TPB

228 pages $32.99

WRITTEN BY John Wagner, Al Ewing

ILLUSTRATED BY Simon Fraser, Carl Critchlow, Colin MacNeil, Cliff Robinson

COVER ART BY Dava Taylor

The essential Judge Dredd graphic novel series – this is the ultimate introduction to the Lawman of the Future! After Dredd and Hershey's decision to restore mutant access to Mega-City One is confronted with widespread criticism, Dan Francisco – a reality TV star who holds the people's favour – challenges Hershey's leadership as Chief Judge. Under his rule, the conditions of mutants across the Big Meg would be worse than ever. But when Judge Francisco is gunned down on camera in an alleged mutant attack, Dredd begins to suspect someone else might be masterminding the rushed election…

SCIENCE-FICTION TEEN+ FULL COLOUR TPB

224 pages $32.99

WRITTEN BY John Wagner, Robbie Morrison, Al Ewing

ILLUSTRATED BY Carlos Ezquerra, Kev Walker, Patrick Goddard, John Higgins

COVER ART BY Ben Wiltshire

For the lawman, it brought home the injustice inherent in Justice Department's Mutant policies. He believes that those unfortunates warped by the legacy of the Atomic Wars deserve to be treated with more humanity, as they are currently forbidden entry into Mega-City One, and exiled to facilities and townships in the irradiated wasteland. But Dredd's support of Mutants may see him join them to live out the rest of his life in The Cursed Earth.

SCIENCE-FICTION TEEN+ FULL COLOUR TPB

208 pages $32.99

THE COMPLETE 2000 AD BY ALAN MOORE VOL. 1: FUTURE SHOCKS & OTHER STORIESTagline

The first volume in a new series collecting the complete 2000 AD works Alan Moore (Watchmen, V For Vendetta, The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen).Credits

WRITTEN BY Alan Moore

ILLUSTRATED BY Dave Gibbons, Alan Davis, Ian Gibson, John Higgins

COVER ART BY Steve Dillon

Alan Moore is the legendary comics writer credited with transforming the medium and how it was seen through his seminal works such as V For Vendetta, From Hell and, of course, Watchmen. But, before any of that, he cut his teeth at 2000 AD, the "galaxy's greatest comic". It was there that Moore honed his craft in preparation for the accolades that would follow. This first volume in a new series collecting all of Alan Moore's work for 2000 AD, brings together all of his Future Shocks as well as a host of other one-off stories. Includes the story "A Holiday in Hell" which has never been reprinted in English since its first publication in 1980. Moore's stories are complemented by the works of a string of legendary artists including Dave Gibbons (Watchmen), Ian Gibson (The Ballad of Halo Jones), Eric Bradbury (Rogue Trooper), Bryan Talbot (Grandville), Steve Dillon (Preacher), Brett Ewins (Bad Company) and more.

SCI-FI HC TEEN 256 pages PARTIAL COLOUR $53.99 8TH APRIL 2026

TREASURY OF BRITISH COMICS: ACTION 50TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL

Celebrating fifty years of Britain's most controversial comic of all!

THE COMIC THEY COULDN'T KILL IS BACK! HOOKJAW SWIMS THE SEAS OF BLOOD! DREDGER ON THE VENGEANCE TRAIL!Credits

WRITTEN BY Garth Ennis, Steve White, Rob Williams

ILLUSTRATED BY Patrick Goddard, John Higgins, Staz Johnson, Mike Dorey

COVER ART BY Steve White, John HigginsDescription

Before 2000 AD there was Action!… Celebrating 50 years since the first issue… Action presents a brutal lineup of its heaviest hitters. Hook Jaw, the killer shark takes on a gang of international drug-dealers… Dredger seeks vengeance against the men who killed his partner, and footballer Kenny "Lefty" Lampton has a memorable meeting with the King of England. Action is back, and more controversial than ever! The return of the comic that the UK government once tried to ban!

ACTION SC MATURE 64 pages COLOUR $9.99 13 MAY 2026

TREASURY OF BRITISH COMICS: CHARLEY'S WAR BY JOE COLQUHOUN APEX EDITION

The finest war story in the history of British comics receives its own Apex edition

WRITTEN BY Pat Mills

ILLUSTRATED BY Joe Colquhoun

COVER ART BY Joe ColquhounD

Charley's War began serialisation in Battle in 1979… one of the greatest strips in the history of British comics… This book collects pages from the first few years of the series, including many complete episodes, printed at their original size…Bullet Points

• EACH PAGE OF THIS BOOK HAS BEEN SCANNED DIRECTLY FROM JOE COLQUHOUN'S ART AND PRESENTS EACH PAGE AS IF YOU WERE LOOKING AT IT IN PERSON.

• CHARLEY'S WAR IS THE FINEST WORLD WAR I COMIC, AND JOE COLQUHOUN IS ONE OF THE MOST RESPECTED COMIC BOOK ARTISTS.

Deluxe oversized facsimile edition! ART BOOK HC TEEN 144 pages BLACK & WHITE $140.00 29 APRIL 2026

