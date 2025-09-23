Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Afterburn, red 5

Red 5 Comics December 2025 Full Solicits With Afterburn: Bad Blood #1

Red 5 Comics are back, joining Lunar Distribution as well as eking it out with Diamond Comics, as the solicit Afterburn: Bad Blood #1 through Lunar and #4 through Diamond, as well as Something Beyond The Petrichor and Something In Chains, depending upon how you are ordering it…

AFTERBURN BAD BLOOD #4

RED 5 COMICS

OCT250140

(W) Scott Chitwood (A / CA) Etienne Derepentigny

Now a major motion picture starring Dave Bautista and Samuel L. Jackson! As the mutant warlord Nokona closes in, Jake and his friends prepare to make a final stand at a Burn Zone oil refinery in the explosive conclusion to the series!

In Shops: Dec 03, 2025

SOMETHING BEYOND THE PETRICHOR #4

RED 5 COMICS

OCT250141

(W) Dakota Brown (A / CA) David Lujan

As seen on Free Comic Book Day! In the explosive conclusion to the series, Jocelyn and Quigley discover the shocking source of the destructive acid rain. But how do they stop it and save the world?

In Shops: Nov 12, 2025

