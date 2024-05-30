Posted in: Comics, Heritage Sponsored, Vintage Paper | Tagged: Farrell Publications, golden age

Red Rocket Begins in Captain Flight Comics #5, Up for Auction

Captain Flight Comics introduced Red Rocket with this classic cover on issue #5 from Robert Farrell's Four Star Publications in 1944.

Famous 'bondage and hooded cultists' cover by an unknown artist.

Features characters Captain Flight, The Grenade, and Deep Sea Dawson.

Captain Flight Comics is an 11-issue series that ran from 1944-1947 from Four Star Publications, an imprint of the Robert W. Farrell publishing empire. While the series is best remembered for several distinctive L.B. Cole covers that finished out the run, the Red Rocket "bondage and hooded cultists" cover on Captain Flight Comics #5 by an unknown artist might be the most famous cover of the series. The Red Rocket character debuted in that issue with little explanation, background or origin story. The title character, Captain Flight, was a combination pilot, inventor, and spy in the pulp aviation mold. A desirable issue of a tough series, there's a Captain Flight Comics #5 (Four Star, 1944) CGC VG+ 4.5 Cream to off-white pages up for auction in the 2024 May 30 Adventures in the Golden Age Comics Showcase Auction #40261 at Heritage Auctions.

The series seemed to hit its stride with this issue, and in addition to Captain Flight, Red Rocket and the Secret Agent 2B-3 features, issue #5 features a brutal horror/superhero hybrid story featuring a character called The Grenade, some inventive science fiction in the Rock Raymond feature, and wild undersea adventure in Deep Sea Dawson. It's a pretty satisfying comic book from cover to cover.

For a mid-1940s series that is overall well-known and collected, the CGC census numbers are surprisingly low on this issue, with only 23 universal entries on the CGC census currently. A great cover on a highly desirable comic book, there's a there's a Captain Flight Comics #5 (Four Star, 1944) CGC VG+ 4.5 Cream to off-white pages up for auction in the 2024 May 30 Adventures in the Golden Age Comics Showcase Auction #40261 at Heritage Auctions. If you've never bid at Heritage Auctions before, you can get further information, you can check out their FAQ on the bidding process and related matters.

