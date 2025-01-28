Posted in: Comics, Dynamite, Preview | Tagged: red sonja

Red Sonja #18 Preview: Kulan Gath's Reality-Bending Farewell Tour

Red Sonja #18 arrives this week, as our favorite She-Devil faces off against a newly empowered Kulan Gath in a reality-warping finale that will shake the Hyborian Age to its core.

In this issue: It all ends here! Lingering between life and death, Sonja watches as her world is consumed by moving shadows, its creatures condemned to suffer deaths beyond death. Kulan Gath has assumed a new form and, with it, a terrifying power that bends reality to his will. Once an observer, Gath is now an unstoppable force of destruction, and he drives the world into a final battle between gods, men, and devils alike!

(W) Torunn Gronbekk (A) Walter Geovani (CA) Lucio Parrillo

It all ends here! Lingering between life and death, Sonja watches as her world is consumed by moving shadows, its creatures condemned to suffer deaths beyond death. Kulan Gath has assumed a new form and, with it, a terrifying power that bends reality to his will. Once an observer, Gath is now an unstoppable force of destruction, and he drives the world into a final battle between gods, men, and devils alike! Woven in cloth-of-gold by TORUNN GR NBEKK and expertly tailored by WALTER GEOVANI, the closing chapter of Red Sonja #18 arrives in the afterlife bedecked in shimmering covers from GEOVANI, LUCIO PARRILLO, BJORN BARENDS, JOSEPH MICHAEL LINSNER, and cosplay by ELEONORA DELACY!

