Red Sonja Hell Sonja #1 Preview: Indigestion

RED SONJA HELL SONJA #1

DYNAMITE

(W) Jordan Clark (A) Miriana Puglia (CA) Lucio Parrillo

HELL ON EARTH! Hell itself has begun caving in, forcing Hell Sonja to escape through a portal… She finds herself stranded on Earth, powerless, but still hunted by the evil from her home dimension. There is only one warrior strong enough to help her fight back against horrendous creatures from Hell: Red Sonja!

In Shops: 12/14/2022

SRP: $3.99

