Red X Identity Revealed In Tomorrow's Teen Titans Academy (Spoilers)

The identity of the new Red X in Teen Titans Academy has caused much speculation as to the identity of this character this time around. Even as a Future State version of the comic book had still preserved the mystery, somewhat.

But in tomorrow's Teen Titans Academy #12, the cat is out of the back. And Bleeding Cool has gotten an advance look. We'll run some set up, but seriously, going forward from here you only have yourself to blame.

Okay, it's all down on you now.

A previous display of the new Red X powers in Teen Titans Academy #11 did seem familiar to some. In that, the look of the power set seemed to mirror the look of Brick Pettirosso's own power set.

That's Brick Pettirosso who first appeared in Teen Titans Academy #1, in the new character line-up.

And in Teen Titans Academy #12 out tomorrow, but on sale from certain comic shops since the weekend, the big reveal… reveals all.

Although as Stitch points out, everyone guessed it. There might, of course, be something they didn't guess…

For more of the possibility of Daddy Dick Grayson, pick up Teen Titans Academy #12 out from DC Comics tomorrow. Say, if Nightwing is Batman's adopted son, does that make Batman a grandad superhero? And Flashpoint Batman a great-granddad?

