Red X Identity Revealed In Tomorrow's Teen Titans Academy (Spoilers)

Posted on
by
|
Comments

The identity of the new Red X in Teen Titans Academy has caused much speculation as to the identity of this character this time around. Even as a Future State version of the comic book had still preserved the mystery, somewhat.

Red X Identity Revealed In Tomorrow's Teen Titans Academy (Spoilers)

But in tomorrow's Teen Titans Academy #12, the cat is out of the back. And Bleeding Cool has gotten an advance look. We'll run some set up, but seriously, going forward from here you only have yourself to blame.

Red X Identity Revealed In Tomorrow's Teen Titans Academy (Spoilers)

Okay, it's all down on you now.

Red X Identity Revealed In Tomorrow's Teen Titans Academy (Spoilers)

A previous display of the new Red X powers in Teen Titans Academy #11 did seem familiar to some. In that, the look of the power set seemed to mirror the look of Brick Pettirosso's own power set.

Red X Identity Revealed In Tomorrow's Teen Titans Academy (Spoilers)

That's Brick Pettirosso who first appeared in Teen Titans Academy #1, in the new character line-up.

Red X Identity Revealed In Tomorrow's Teen Titans Academy (Spoilers)

And in Teen Titans Academy #12 out tomorrow, but on sale from certain comic shops since the weekend, the big reveal… reveals all.

Red X Identity Revealed In Tomorrow's Teen Titans Academy (Spoilers)

Although as Stitch points out, everyone guessed it. There might, of course, be something they didn't guess…

Red X Identity Revealed In Tomorrow's Teen Titans Academy (Spoilers)

For more of the possibility of Daddy Dick Grayson, pick up Teen Titans Academy #12 out from DC Comics tomorrow. Say, if Nightwing is Batman's adopted son, does that make Batman a grandad superhero? And Flashpoint Batman a great-granddad?

Red X Identity Revealed In Tomorrow's Teen Titans Academy (Spoilers)

TEEN TITANS ACADEMY #12 CVR A RAFA SANDOVAL
(W) Tim Sheridan (A) Mike Norton (CA) Rafa Sandoval
It's all come down to this! As their lives are literally tumbling down around them, the Titans must contend with the betrayal of their most troubled student—who has just unmasked themselves as Red X—plus a familiar face from deep in their darkest days, determined to exact an unholy vengeance upon Nightwing. In the end, after the epic collision of past, present, and future, who and what of Teen Titans Academy will still be standing?
Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 02/22/2022

 

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.