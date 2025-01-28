Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: dune, Redcoat

Redcoat Meets Johnny Appleseed Meets… Dune? (Spoilers)

Redcoat Meets Johnny Appleseed Meets... Dune? Redcoat #9 from Bryan Hitch and Geoff Johns from Image Comics (Spoilers)

Article Summary Redcoat #9 introduces Johnny Appleseed, fresh from American folklore, into the Ghost Machine imprint saga.

Geoff Johns intertwines legendary 18th-century figures in a thrilling comic narrative with surprising twists.

Dune-esque elements emerge as Redcoat battles creatures that hint at fantasy and sci-fi collisions.

Blending history and fiction, Redcoat #9 by Johns and Hitch promises a wild ride with humorous undertones.

Redcoat meets Johnny Appleseed in tomorrow's Redcoat #9 from Bryan Hitch and Geoff Johns, part of the Ghost Machine imprint publishing through Image Comics. But is there more than one ancient franchise colliding here? Geoff Johns will have had to explain Johnny Appleseed to Bryan Hitch as he is not part of the British canon. An 18th-century American pioneer nurseryman who introduced trees grown with apple seeds, as opposed to trees grown with grafting, to large parts of Pennsylvania, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Ontario, and West Virginia, becoming a legend in his own lifetime, a real-life legendary figure. Thank you Wikipedia. But it seems that the immortal British soldier in the New Americas, Redcoat, is fighting against something right out of Dune.

Ride the worm! Dragons and serpents were often referred to as worms in that time. They hadn't even worked out that dinosaurs were a thing. But this one looks particularly phallic. And Redcoat seems to be rubbing it the wrong way.

Well, it will get bigger if you keep riding it and rubbing it like that, Redcoat. While Johhny is off spreading his seed.. They are doing all this on purpose, right? Or am I just reaching? Redcoat #9 from Bryan Hitch and Geoff Johns, is published by Image Comics tomorrow.

REDCOAT #9

IMAGE COMICS

NOV240501

(W) Geoff Johns (A) Andrew Currie (A/CA) Bryan Hitch, Brad Anderson

Everyone has a drinking buddy, but there's none more magical than Johnny Appleseed! An American legend, Johnny lived an adventurous life, particularly when he crossed paths with our immortal British redcoat Simon Pure, who shared his pursuit of a good time with good drink. What secrets does Simon reveal in his inebriated state? Plenty.In Shops: Jan 29, 2025 SRP: $3.99

