Refrigerator Full of Heads #6 Preview: Series Finale

This preview of Refrigerator Full of Heads #6 is the last in the series. Where will they decide to put the heads next?! Maybe Car Trunk Full of Heads will be the next follow-up? Bathtub Full of Heads? Nice Leather Messenger Bag Full of Heads? They can go anywhere, really! Check out the preview below.

REFRIGERATOR FULL OF HEADS #6
DC Comics
0222DC109
0222DC110 – Refrigerator Full of Heads #6 Juan Ferreyra Cover – $4.99
(W) Rio Youers (A) Tom Fowler (CA) Mateus Manhanini
It all ends here, as Arlene declares war on Erika's biker gang—heads won't just roll, they'll jump, fly, talk, shout…sing?…as the full power of the Axe of Yggdrasil is unleashed across bloody Brody Island—as well as the full bite pressure of a certain great white shark head…
In Shops: 4/19/2022
SRP: $3.99

