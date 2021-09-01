Refuse x Last Resorts in Bad Idea Solicitations for November 2021

Refuse x Last Resorts is one of the not-Final Five comics from Bad Idea Corp, with new comics by Matt Kindt and Marguerite Sauvage, and Mark Russell and Adam Pollina, which I will be buying. Here is the solicitation for Bad Idea comic books shipping in November 2021…

*** REFUSE x LAST RESORTS ***

REFUSE

Written by MATT KINDT

Art & Cover by MARGUERITE SAUVAGE

LAST RESORTS

Written by MARK RUSSELL

Art & Cover by ADAM POLLINA

A PLANET-SIZED DOUBLE-SHOT $9.99 | 88 PGS. | NO ADS | ON SALE NOVEMBER 3, 2021

First, from the limitless imaginations of New York Times best-selling writer Matt Kindt (River Run) and Eisner Award nominee Marguerite Sauvage (Bombshells) comes a very special tale of discovery in the outer reaches.

A woman awakens on an alien planet with no memory of her previous existence. She begins a quest to survive, relying on her wits, skills, and instincts to adapt to an inhospitable environment. After months barely surviving, she discovers a mysterious spacecraft at the bottom of a frozen lake. She dredges it, only to discover a blurred holographic image and distorted messages. She repairs the craft and journeys across the galaxy — but what is the ship's destination, and who are the messages from?

Then, Mark Russell (Flintstones) joins forces with virtuoso artist Adam Pollina (Whalesville) for a tale of friendship and adventure in the far future.

Cyrus Garvey couldn't believe his luck: If he agreed to attend a timeshare presentation, he'd get a free transporter trip anywhere in the galaxy. And those things are expensive! Cy sat through the hour long presentation at Last Resorts Inc, passed on the timeshare, but took the vacation, and man was it a blast. A few days later, Cy's friend gets the same invitation, but she's reluctant to go — she can't say no to a salesman. Cy agrees to sit through the presentation under her name, and she's cool, as long as they can take a trip together.

Cy shows up to the presentation, takes a seat in the back and prepares to run out the clock on the hour, but is surprised to find a familiar face giving the sales presentation is…himself?!

Surely Last Resorts Inc., didn't take Cy's DNA from the transporter and clone him? Surely they didn't build a bunch of clones as slave labor…and surely Cy didn't agree to this in the fine print. Man, all Cy wanted was to get away for a few days…

*** PYRATE QUEEN #3 ***

Written by PETER MILLIGAN

Art & Cover by ADAM POLLINA

Colors by TAMRA BONVILLAIN

PLUS: An All-New BAD IDEA B-SIDE

FOUR ISSUES | MONTHLY

$7.99 EACH | 32 PGS. | NO ADS | ON SALE NOVEMBER 3, 2021

This September, embark on a tale of love, loss, life, death and bloody revenge! Meet Monday Ryan, a pyrate with a bad reputation and a price on her head. To be a pyrate is to live a short and merry life and to live it free. It ends for most with a length of rope and a four-foot drop.

After a series of successful attacks, Monday Ryan, her husband, and her crew of bandits are targeted and pursued relentlessly by the British Royal Navy. When a violent trap leads to their capture, Monday and crew are fitted for the gallows — until the Royal Navy learns that Monday's pregnant. Civility prevents the hanging of a pregnant woman, and Monday is spared the noose, but her crew and husband are not. Set adrift on a small raft and left to her fate on the open sea, Monday vows that the life growing inside her will be born into a world where its father's death has been avenged. She will find and kill every last soul responsible for her husband's death, and her baby will enter into this world free of vengeance, free of bloodshed, and free of a future drenched in violence.

Final cover will be in glorious color!

*** MONSTER KILL SQUAD #3 ***

Written by CHRISTOS GAGE

Art by TOMAS GIORELLO

Colors by DIEGO RODRIGUEZ

Cover by LEWIS LAROSA with DIEGO RODRIGUEZ

PLUS: An All-New BAD IDEA B-SIDE

FOUR ISSUES | MONTHLY

$6.99 EACH | 32 PGS. | NO ADS | ON SALE NOVEMBER 3, 2021

Once upon a time, monster attacks were rare. A forest witch might murder a few hikers, a killer clown might eat a few children, or a malevolent ghost might drive a young couple insane just for the hell of it. But these events were scarce, easily covered up, and soon faded into campfire stories good for a laugh.

But no one's laughing now. Over the past 90 days, cryptozoological attacks have increased a hundredfold, and the arcane has become everyday. Monsters of every shape and size strike at will, and the good, taxpaying folks of the US of A have had enough of this nonsense.

Enter: THE MONSTER KILL SQUAD. A Government Unit of the most dangerous motherfuckers on the planet, the deadliest folks alive are here to put a bullet in the brain of everything that walks, crawls, flies, or hides in shadows. And if it doesn't have a brain, all the better — we've got a gun for that, too.

Witches and wraiths. Demons and deadites. Goblins and ghosts. There have always been monsters. Now there are monster killers, and the MKS will kill it, and kill it good.