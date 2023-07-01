Posted in: Comics, Manga | Tagged: animanga, graphic noovel, Life With An Ordinary Guy Who Reincarnated Into A Total Fantasy Knockout, seven seas

Reincarnated as a Fantasy Knockout? Seven Seas September 2023 Solicits

Seven Seas launch a new gender-beding manga series, Life With An Ordinary Guy Who Reincarnated Into A Total Fantasy Knockout,

Seven Seas Entertainment launch a new manga series in their September 2023 solicit and solicitations, Life With An Ordinary Guy Who Reincarnated Into A Total Fantasy Knockout, the latest in the never-ending genre of sudden reincarnation fantasies that are filling the bookshelves. This one sees the relationship between a couple of guys changes when one of them turns into a bodacious babe overnight. No one tell the school board in Virginia, okay?

LIFE WITH ORDINARY GUY REINCARNATED KNOCKOUT GN VOL 01 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUL232352

(W) Yu Tsurusaki (A) Shin Ikezawa

In this comedic isekai tale, gender-bending hijinks ensue when two best buds wind up in a fantasy world together! Nerdy office worker Hinata has once again blundered at a singles mixer, no thanks to his hunky best friend, Jinguji, who's always by his side. While he's grumbling about it on the way home, a naked goddess appears out of nowhere and sends the two friends to another worldalso turning Hinata into a hot young woman! To get back Hinata's original body, Hinata and Jinguji set off on a journey to defeat the demon king, even if Hinata's new feminine form is giving them… unexpected feelings. Can they save this fantasy world before their lifelong bromance becomes a romance?

In Shops: Sep 13, 2023

SRP: 12.95

CALL TO ADV DEFEATING DUNGEONS WITH SKILL BOARD GN VOL 06 (C

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUL232335

(W) Aki Hagiu (A) Renji Kuriyama

Now that the monster swarm boss has been defeated, Haruki heads back into his garage dungeon to push his skills to the next level. But something weird is going on! All signs point to a boss battle, but he's not the one fighting it. Who else is in his dungeon?

In Shops: Sep 20, 2023

SRP: 12.99

COUNTRY WITHOUT HUMANS GN VOL 04

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUL232336

(W) Iwatobineko (A) Iwatobineko

Beneath the Brainstorm, Shii meets a strange boy who claims to be the heir to the throne. Big Basilta protects her from the boy's unabashed violence, but can the golem protect her from the truth? A mysterious project, a princess, a secret buried in Bulb's memories… Can Shii handle the shock of these revelations?

In Shops: Sep 13, 2023

SRP: 12.99

DINOSAUR SANCTUARY GN VOL 03

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUL232337

(W) Itaru Kinoshita (A) Itaru Kinoshita

Suma Suzume, the newest keeper at struggling Enoshima Dinoland, has reached the end of her three-month orientation period. It's time for a new challenge: working alongside each of the department heads to find her permanent place on the staff! First on the list is Igarashi Keisuke, and Suzume will learn what makes him tick as they care for the park's pachycephalosaurs and stegosaurs.

In Shops: Sep 06, 2023

SRP: 13.99

DUKE OF DEATH & HIS MAID GN VOL 08

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUL232338

(W) Koharu Inoue, Koharu Inoue (A) Koharu Inoue

The Duke and Alice return to the witches' world to see Daleth. Meanwhile, the Duke's brother has his own business in the witches' world. Conflict erupts! Will the two brothers ever get along?

In Shops: Sep 13, 2023

SRP: 12.99

DUNGEON PEOPLE GN VOL 03 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUL232339

An unexplored dungeon, filled with monsters and traps. An expert thief, searching for her lost father. When Clay delves into the dungeon deeper than any adventurer has ever gone, she is offered a job by the dungeon's caretaker! Now, instead of exploring, Clay must learn how to interview new monsters, set traps and position slimes around the dungeon. Will this new career path bring her any closer to finding her father?

In Shops: Dec 27, 2023

SRP: 13.99

ECCENTRIC DOCTOR OF MOON FLOWER KINGDOM GN VOL 03

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUL232340

(W) Tohru Himuka, Tohru Himuka (A) Tohru Himuka

Koyou rolls up her sleeves to perform yet another revolutionary medical procedure-an appendectomy. But even though she's armed with incredible knowledge and the tools to do it, Koyou is having a hard time convincing people to let her to cut someone open. With the life of a high-profile bureaucrat on the line, Keiun once again stakes his reputation and more on Koyou's skills. Will this first-time operation be a success for the young doctor? Or will it end in tragedy?

In Shops: Sep 13, 2023

SRP: 14.99

EVEN DOGS GO TO OTHER WORLDS GN VOL 02

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUL232341

(W) Ryuuou (A) Hana Ichika

Takumi knows he now has the magic gift of Herb Cultivation! He puts it to the test and makes a shocking discovery! Now he and Claire must explore the forest where Takumi and Leo first arrived in this other world. The so-called Fenrir Forest is apparently tied to an old legend. What further secret ties can the group uncover?

In Shops: Sep 27, 2023

SRP: 13.99

FREE LIFE FANTASY ONLINE IMMORTAL PRINCESS GN VOL 05 (MR) (C

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUL232342

(W) Kakeru (A) Kakeru

With the Martial Arts Bear vanquished, the conquering princess is not yet done with this VR MMORPG's bosses. This time Anastasia is joining her sister Akirina's party to beat the southern boss, Coatl. She could only buff in the last fight, because she had no physical attacks. But this time, she's gotten a new skill and gets to face a difficult foe with her dukes up!

In Shops: Sep 06, 2023

SRP: 13.99

GIRL FROM OTHER SIDE SIUIL RUN DLX ED OMNIBUS HC VOL 04

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUL232343

(W) Nagabe (A / CA) Nagabe

The final volume! Shiva has escaped, thanks to the king of the Inside's agonizing decision to betray his kingdom. Now, with locket in hand, Shiva has returned to the cottage to rejoin Teacher. What she discovers there will bring her to tears as an unimaginable truth comes to light. Nagabe's haunting, bestselling manga series has captivated critics and general audiences from its debut to its conclusion, inspiring an animated short film and a successful crowdfunding campaign for a feature-length anime. This final deluxe edition hardcover collects the final two volumes of the original manga and the special short story volume with color inserts and an exclusive cover by Nagabe.

In Shops: Sep 27, 2023

SRP: 42.99

HEADHUNTED TO ANOTHER WORLD SALARYMAN GN VOL 05

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUL232344

(W) Muramitsu (A) Benigashira

Uchimura tried to negotiate a deal with the Merchant's Guild to solve the post-calamity food shortage, but his attempts were all foiled by the wicked Viper and his tricks. Determined to turn the tables, Uchimura pulls out the aces up his sleeve: a former enemy and a frail young girl with the courage to come forward with the truth. "By the power invested in me as a Heavenly King for the Demon Army, you're under arrest." Viper finally faces the hammer of justice-only for the Demon Army to find itself in a new and unexpected bind!

In Shops: Sep 20, 2023

SRP: 12.99

HOMUNCULUS OMNIBUS GN VOL 02 (VOL 3-4)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUL232345

(W) Hideo Yamamoto (A) Hideo Yamamoto

Nakoshi Susumu, age thirty-four, lives out of his car. Between spending his days with the homeless and his nights in his vehicle, he has little to his name. When a medical student begins to stalk him, offering to pay Nakoshi a significant sum of cash to undergo a strange surgical procedure, Nakoshi initially refuses. But after his beloved car is towed, he finally agrees to take the offer and subjects himself to the operating table. What, if anything, will Nakoshi see differently once he awakens? Collects the original volumes 3 and 4.

In Shops: Sep 27, 2023

SRP: 27.99

HOW TO BUILD DUNGEON BOOK OF DEMON KING GN VOL 08 (RES) (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUL232346

(W) Yakan Warau (A / CA) Toshimasa Komiya

At the end of his life, after decades of painstaking research, Aur has finally achieved his dream of ascending to the role of Demon King. Using his newfound abilities, he summons an alluring succubus known as Lilu to serve him and immediately begins the task of creating a dungeon–an underground kingdom in his own vision filled with all manner of fantastical creatures. As he weaves the intricate and dangerous world of his dungeon, he'll learn what it takes to become a true Demon King and all the troubles, trials, and titillation that come with it. His enemies will cower in fear!

In Shops: Mar 27, 2024

SRP: 13.99

HUSKY & HIS WHITE CAT SHIZUN L NOVEL VOL 03 (RES)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUL232347

(W) Rou Bao Bu Chi Rou (A) St

A historical fantasy epic about a tyrant's second chance at life and the powerful cultivation teacher he can't get out of his mind. Massacring his way to the top to become emperor of the cultivation world, Mo Ran's cruel reign left him with little satisfaction. Now, upon suffering his greatest loss, he takes his own life. To his surprise, Mo Ran awakens in his own body at age sixteen, years before he ever began his bloody conquests. Now, as a novice disciple, Mo Ran has a second chance at life. This time, he vows that he will attain the gratification that eluded him in his last life: the overly righteous shall fall, and none will dare treat him like a dog ever again! His furious passion burns most fiercely for his shizun, Chu Wanning, the beautiful yet cold cultivation teacher who maintains a cat-like aloofness in his presence. Yet despite Mo Ran's shameless pursuit of his own goals, he begins to question his previously held beliefs, and wonders if there could be more to his teacher and his own feelings than he ever realized.

In Shops: Sep 27, 2023

SRP: 19.99

KEMONO JIHEN GN VOL 07

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUL232348

(W) Sho Aimoto (A) Sho Aimoto

Inugami, Kabane, and Kon visit Yashima in Shikoku, a well-known home of tanuki kemono. Kabane agrees to undergo a trial in order to gain the tanuki's illusion stone, but this will be no ordinary trial. Meanwhile, Kon has secret orders to take Kabane's stone, but a change is brewing inside her…

In Shops: Sep 20, 2023

SRP: 13.99

KILLING STALKING DLX ED GN VOL 04 (RES) (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUL232349

(W) Koogi (A) Koogi

The Mature-rated Boys' Love horror webtoon from Lezhin that became a global manhwa hit! Yoon Bum, a scrawny and quiet man, has a crush on one of the most popular and handsome guys in his college: Sangwoo. After the two cross paths again during their military training, Yoon Bum's feelings grow in intensity until they become an obsession-and he breaks into Sangwoo's home. But what he sees inside is not the Sangwoo of his fantasies; his dreams of this alluring man abruptly turn into a nightmare. Readers can own this full-color, deluxe paperback edition in English for the first time, with a special fold-out insert included in every volume!

In Shops: Sep 27, 2023

SRP: 29.99

KIRURU KILL ME GN VOL 05

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUL232350

(W) Yasuhiro Kano

Aoi Nemo has it made: He's brilliant, good-looking, and the heir to a gigantic pharmaceutical empire. The only thing missing in his life is love, and he's just fallen head over heels for a beautiful woman named Akaumi Kiruru. There's just one problem: Kiruru is a professional assassin! Desperate to see her again, Aoi Nemo puts a risky plan into action. To reunite with Kiruru, he puts out a hit… on himself!

In Shops: Sep 13, 2023

SRP: 12.99

LEVEL 1 DEMON LORD AND ONE ROOM HERO GN VOL 06

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUL232351

(W) Toufu (A) Toufu

The Demon Lord has been defeated by a brave warrior, but is destined to arise again! Ten years later, he emerges early from his slumber to exact his revenge. However, he returns to find that neither the world nor the legendary hero are what they once were. Can the powers of darkness triumph over… a shut-in slob?

In Shops: Jan 31, 2024

SRP: 12.99

MAGICAL ANGEL CREAMY MAMI SPOILED PRINCESS GN VOL 05

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUL232353

(W) Emi Mitsuki (A) Emi Mitsuki

The day of Mami's concert has finally arrived! There's just one very big problem: instead of getting her to the venue, Kidokoro messes up and takes her to a distant island. Can Megumi help Shingo hold onto hope and make the show a success?

In Shops: Sep 06, 2023

SRP: 12.99

OTAKU ELF GN VOL 06

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUL232354

(W) Akihiko Higuchi (A) Akihiko Higuchi

When a baby suddenly appears at the shrine, Elda, resident deity and homebody, and her miko, Koito, are entirely out of their depth! Left to watch over their baby niece in their sister's absence, Koito and sister Koyuzu sure do have their hands full with the active toddler. Just when they think the crazy spectacle is over, Elda has somehow managed to trigger a town-wide dance fad, gotten worked up over improperly minted coins, and even gotten a haircut. What will their self-indulgent deity get up to next?

In Shops: Sep 06, 2023

SRP: 12.99

PLUS SIZED ELF GN VOL 02 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUL232355

(W) Synecdoche (A / CA) Synecdoche

Naoe has been helping Elfuda shed the pounds she's picked up since coming to the human world… but now he's started to gain weight, too! Turns out he's fallen under the spell of a succubus who loves to fatten up humans with her delicious cooking. Can Elfuda protect her human friend, or will they both succumb to their cravings?

In Shops: Sep 06, 2023

SRP: 13.99

PLUS SIZED ELF SECOND HELPING GN VOL 01 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUL232356

(W) Synecdoche (A / CA) Synecdoche

The hit series Plus-Sized Elf continues in its sequel series! Naoe-kun, a massage therapist, is about to head home for the day when he's saddled with a rather strange patient. This lovely lady has emerald eyes, pointy ears, and grew up in the forest-everything about her screams "elf," except for one thing: her bodacious body. It turns out she left her world but loves junk food in this one, and now her obsession has caught up with her. Can Naoe-kun help this lovable elf girl lose the weight-and keep it off?

In Shops: Sep 27, 2023

SRP: 13.99

REINCARNATED AS DRAGON HATCHLING GN VOL 04 (RES)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUL232357

(W) Nekoko (A) Rio

In a world full of dangerous monsters, our unnamed protagonist finds himself reborn at the very bottom of the food chain as an immobile, powerless egg. Even just hatching will require leveling up by fighting monsters-the same monsters who'd love to eat him as a snack. But with the help of the mysterious voice in his head, he's determined to grow into the most powerful creature in the world!

In Shops: Sep 27, 2023

SRP: 12.99

ROLL OVER AND DIE GN VOL 04

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUL232358

(W) kiki (A) Kinta

Flum has triumphed over Dein and thwarted his hostile takeover. With Milkit safe once again and her scars healed, Flum can finally remove Milkit's bandages and reveal the face of her beloved partner. Things take an abrupt turn, however, when a child without a face of their own arrives on Flum's doorstep, and the ghost of a defeated foe is revived by the Church of Origin. Just what sinister schemes are lurking behind their pious façade?

In Shops: Sep 20, 2023

SRP: 12.99

SCHOOL ZONE GIRLS GN VOL 05 (RES)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUL232359

(W) Ningiyau (A / CA) Ningiyau

Rei and Kei have been friends for years, and they've mastered the art of making trouble when life's a bore. High school might be a drag, but these girls know just how to inject a little chaos and comedy into their sloppy school life-all while inching closer to admitting just how deep their feelings for each other go!

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 13.99

SOLOIST IN A CAGE GN VOL 02

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUL232360

(W) Shiro Moriya

Years after narrowly escaping alone, Chloe returns to the prison city, clinging to the hope that her brother Locke is still alive somewhere inside. After successfully enlisting the help of an informant, she steels her heart and slips beyond the barricade to search for him. What awaits Chloe in this district, where not even the guards dare to set foot?

In Shops: Sep 13, 2023

SRP: 14.99

THERES NO FREAKING WAY BE YOUR LOVER GN VOL 02

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUL232361

(W) Teren Mikami (A) Musshu

High school gal pals Amaori Renako and Oduka Mai battled it out to decide if they'd be friends or lovers… and ended in a tie! Now they're trying a bit of both at once as "friends with Rena-fits." Their in-between arrangement could be the relationship of Renako's dreams, but then Ashigaya High's gorgeous ice queen Satsuki-san asks her on a date too! Caught between the two prettiest girls in school, what's an ex-social-misfit to do?

In Shops: Sep 06, 2023

SRP: 14.99

TITANS BRIDE GN VOL 04 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUL232362

(W) ITKZ (A) ITKZ

Senior Kouichi Mizuki is about to take his final exams and graduate from high school, when he suddenly finds himself in a world of titans. Not only is he no longer anywhere near home, but one of these giants, Prince Caius, has claimed Kouichi as his bride! Thanks to a disturbing, world-ending prophecy, the prince's upcoming nuptials cannot be with anyone of his world. Since Caius has no plans to send Kouichi back to earth, he is wholeheartedly set on taking Kouichi as his "wife"! Seven Seas' special print release of this Mature-rated favorite will feature the completely uncensored original art not available in other editions.

In Shops: Dec 13, 2023

SRP: 14.99

TOKYO REVENGERS OMNIBUS GN VOL 07 (VOLS 13-14)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUL232363

(W) Ken Wakui (A) Ken Wakui

The decisive Christmas battle between Toman and the Black Dragons is finally over. Against all odds, Takemichi untangled a web of family drama and averted a bloody murder. But there's still the problem of his relationship with Hina. To try and keep her safe from the violence that surrounds the world of delinquents, he broke up with her in no uncertain terms. Just how will Takemichi's relationship echo back to a changed future, along with the lives he saved? Collects volumes 13-14.

In Shops: Sep 06, 2023

SRP: 22.99

TRAPPED IN DATING SIM WORLD OTOME GAMES GN VOL 08

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUL232364

(W) Yomu Mishima (A) Jun Shiosato

Leon defeats the Black Knight, and fends off the Principality's fleet, only for the Kingdom to be merciful and let the Principality off with a slap on the wrist! Meanwhile, Julius and his boys conspire to put an end to Leon. Will they take their revenge before Leon can move from overturning the social order of the youth to overthrowing the entire power system of the world? With his almighty airship Luxion at Leon's side, can anyone truly stop him?

In Shops: Sep 06, 2023

SRP: 12.99

WHAT HE WHO DOESNT BELIEVE IN FATE SAYS GN VOL 02

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUL232365

(W) Omu the Rice (A) Omu the Rice

Kosuke can see the red string of fate. But fate can be cruel. He can see that his crush, Yuka, is tied to someone else. One day, Kosuke sees the end of both his and Yuka's strings of fate. They have met the love of their lives. Each couple gets closer and closer to each other. Kosuke must watch helplessly as fate works its will…

In Shops: Sep 06, 2023

SRP: 14.99

WHO MADE ME A PRINCESS GN VOL 02 (RES)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUL232366

(W) Plutus (A) Spoon

The story of Athanasia, forsaken princess of the Obelian Empire, ends with her execution at the hands of her own father-or does it? Her tragic tale is the plot of the novel The Lovely Princess. But now, a modern woman who read the book has just woken up as baby Athanasia herself, filled with her own memories and knowledge of the story she's stuck in! Determined to survive her doomed fate, infant Athanasia embarks on this new life with a plan: avoid attention and hoard valuables to fund her escape. When her plan goes awry, she suddenly needs to charm her way into the good graces of her father, the beautiful tyrant emperor, so he doesn't kill her again!

In Shops: Sep 13, 2023

SRP: 19.99

YAKUZA REINCARNATION GN VOL 07

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUL232367

Ryu's skilltree has vanished! While escaping the chaos all around, Ryu and his party manage to arrive at the magical Altemeet. They are the only way Ryu can save Nyui from the dark-kin infesting her body. But outlaws can't enter the city gates. With their entry denied, things don't look good for Nyui…

In Shops: Sep 13, 2023

SRP: 12.99

MAGIKA SWORDSMAN & SUMMONER GN VOL 16 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUL232412

(W) Mitsuki Mihara (A / CA) MonRin

Parallel to our dimension is a world filled with magic, home to a host of mystical beings and fantastical powers. Humanity has learned to harness these forces and bring forth that world's entities to do their bidding through the power of "summoners." Our world has never been the same. Fifteen years later, Kazuki Hayashizaki is chosen as the first male summoner. His attendance in an all-female summoner class, however, is met with opposition-and none so strongly than from his own sister, the school's most skilled swordsman. As Kazuki is torn between the way of the sword and the world of summoning, can he overcome adversity and learn to harness his new powers?

In Shops: Sep 20, 2023

SRP: 12.99

IRINA VAMPIRE COSMONAUT LIGHT NOVEL VOL 06 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

JUL232368

(W) Keisuke Makino (A / CA) Karei

To cover up the UZSR's stagnation, the government forces a botched spaceflight-which kills an esteemed cosmonaut. Fueled by rage and sadness, Lev and Irina expose the Union's plan to collaborate with its Space Race rival… but the slippery Supreme Leader pounces on the announcement and turns the plot into policy. As agents abroad, can two human-vampire duos overcome historical barriers of East and West to make the joint moon landing a reality?

In Shops: Sep 27, 2023

SRP: 14.99

KUMA KUMA KUMA BEAR NOVEL SC VOL 15

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

JUL232369

(W) Hitoma Iruma (A / CA) Non

Fifteen-year-old Yuna prefers staying home and obsessively playing her favorite VRMMO game to doing anything else, including going to school. When a strange new update gives her a one-of-a-kind bear outfit that comes with overpowered abilities, Yuna is torn: the outfit is unbearably cute, but too embarrassing to wear in-game. But then she suddenly finds herself transported into the world of the game, facing down monsters and magic for real, and the bear suit becomes the best weapon she has!

In Shops: Sep 13, 2023

SRP: 13.99

MOST NOTORIOUS TALKER RUNS GREATEST CLAN NOVEL SC VOL 05

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

JUL232370

(W) Sasami Nitori (A) Sasami Nitori

The war between Noel and the Mafia begins, thanks to the machinations of the mad clown Finocchio. Lacking the skills to represent himself in a duel of honor, crime boss Albert orders Koga to fight in his place, setting in motion Noel and Koga's long awaited rematch. The two Seekers have come to respect one another, but Koga dare not hold back if he wants to live. If the Mafia doesn't waste him, that coldhearted handsome devil Noel might! It's the ultimate warrior versus the most notorious talker in a fight to the death!

In Shops: Sep 20, 2023

SRP: 14.99

RAVEN OF INNER PALACE NOVEL SC VOL 03

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

JUL232371

(W) Kouko Shirakawa (A) Ayuko

The Yamei Palace has become a much less lonely place-despite Jusetsu's predecessor's warnings-but the Raven Consort still cannot truly escape the emptiness in her heart. There's no shortage of visitors who come in the evenings to ask for her help, and tonight is no exception. A mystery within the Hakkaku Palace leads Jusetsu to come across the Eight True Teachings, a religion threatening faith in Uren Niangniang. Meanwhile, Koshun discovers a glimmer of hope that could free Jusetsu from the Raven once and for all.

In Shops: Sep 27, 2023

SRP: 14.99

RESTAURANT TO ANOTHER WORLD LIGHT NOVEL VOL 06 (RES)

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

JUL232372

(W) Junpei Inuzuka (A / CA) Katsumi Enami

In Tokyo lies a small restaurant called "Western Cuisine Nekoya," ordinary in every way-save one. Every Saturday, its door connects to another world! Follow along as a cavalcade of curious guests from half-elves to samurai, dragons, halflings, and vampires enter its premises, all with the same goal in mind: to fill their stomachs with the most mouth-watering of foods.

In Shops: Jan 31, 2024

SRP: 13.99

STRANGE ADVENTURE OF BROKE MERCENARY NOVEL SC VOL 09

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

JUL232373

(W) Mine (A) Tejas Venugopal

One by one, the mercenaries who raised Loren fell in a terrible, bloody battle. The lone survivor in a hard world with only his wits and his sword to his name, Loren hires himself out as an adventurer. His new party, however, proves all too willing to run headlong into danger using him as their meat shield. Only Lapis, the party's sly priest, sees his true worth, just as Loren sees hers. They must rely on each other, or else neither of them will live to see the end of their first adventure.

In Shops: Dec 27, 2023

SRP: 14.99

TRAPPED IN DATING SIM WORLD OTOME GAMES NOVEL SC VOL 10

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

JUL232374

(W) Yomu Mishima (A) Monda

Ivy, Sora, and Druid are ready to set off! But before they can depart, the group gets roped into helping a village with their failing crops. Then, there's an uptick in monster rampages to solve! Between rescuing the village, building her savings, finding the perfect equipment for her travels, and cleaning up Druid's filthy house, it seems like Ivy's preparations for her journey will never end…

In Shops: Sep 20, 2023

SRP: 14.99

WEAKEST TAMER BEGAN A JOURNEY TO PICK UP TRASH L NOVEL VOL 0

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

JUL232375

(W) Honobonoru500 (A) Nama

Ivy, Sora, and Druid are ready to set off! But before they can depart, the group gets roped into helping a village with their failing crops. Then, there's an uptick in monster rampages to solve! Between rescuing the village, building her savings, finding the perfect equipment for her travels, and cleaning up Druid's filthy house, it seems like Ivy's preparations for her journey will never end…

In Shops: Sep 06, 2023

SRP: 14.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!