Religion, Gods And The Cross In X-Men Comics Today (Spoilers)

Of late, the mutants of Earth have become immortal. Able to be resurrected. The religious aspects of this were going to be picked up on. In Immortal X-Men #1 by Kieron Gillen and Lucas Werneck published by Marvel Comics, we learned that Exodus, the thousand-year-old Crusader mutant believed that Jesus Christ as also a mutant. n interesting take, especially in the realms of a mutant race that can resurrect themselves from death. Because if Jesus was a mutant and, courtesy of The Scarlet Witch, Krakoa can resurrect any mutant from all of time. Which means, yes, if they so wish, Marvel Comics can resurrect Jesus Christ as a mutant on Krakoa.

We also learned from Exodus in Immortal X-Men #2 that Hope Summers was a better shot than Jesus.

And in today's Immortal X-Men #5, Exodus takes this one further, reframing his own history

… and redefining the X-Men under the sign of the cross.

As previously seen in Wolverine And The X-Men #5, the gene that makes a mutant is indeed in the shape of an X.

Although the religious symbolism of this has rarely been made text…

While Exodus makes a new role for himself, fighting the Eternals who see the mutants as deviants, and defending Krakoa with the religious fervour of his earlier Crusading back in Medieval times.

Exodus is the new Mutant Pope of Krakoa. Pope Exodus The First. I wonder what Nightcrawler will say about that? Over in Legion Of X, he is having his own religious crisis (again).

With the Arakkii having their own take on religion and faith that goes against the standard approaches on Earth, that Exodus may have to consider.

To be fair, on Arakko, their gods walk among them, such as Ora Serrata.

Even if, in X-Men Red #5, they may come a cropper at the hands of an Eternal.

I believe that is known as an injury to eye motif…

IMMORTAL X-MEN #5

MARVEL COMICS

MAY220821

(W) Kieron Gillen (A) Michele Bandini (CA) Mark Brooks

THE BOOK OF EXODUS!

Bennet du Paris was born in the 12th century. Exodus marched forth with a sword in his hand and a shield in his heart to protect what he believes. It's now the 21st century. What's changed? Nothing. Absolutely nothing. And the Eternals who dared attack Krakoa are going to discover what that means. RATED T+In Shops: Aug 03, 2022 SRP: $3.99 LEGION OF X #4

MARVEL COMICS

MAY220908

(W) Si Spurrier (A) Jan Bazaldua (CA) Dike Ruan

A PACT WITH A GOD IS A BARGAIN WITH ONE'S SOUL!

The Skinjacker is once again out on the loose, body-jumping at an astounding pace and bringing the inhabitants of Krakoa to their breaking point. As the pressure to hunt down Switch and the Arakkii fugitive god reaches an all-time high, Nightcrawler and Zsen make discoveries about the case and themselves that could change the course of the investigation in unforeseeable ways. RATED T+In Shops: Aug 03, 2022 SRP: $3.99 X-MEN RED #5

MARVEL COMICS

MAY220832

(W) Al Ewing (A) Stefano Caselli (CA) Russell Dauterman

EXCESS DEVIATION!

No one who is not an Omega-level mutant has ever taken one of the nine seats of the Great Ring. Together, they are the greatest power Arakko has ever known – and it's nine against one. So, if the nine are losing…what does that say about the one? Judgment Day has come to the Red Planet – and it's Arakko's greatest test since X OF SWORDS!

RATED T+In Shops: Aug 03, 2022 SRP: $3.99