Remember, Remember The 4th Of October – A Big Week For Comic Shops

The 4th of October sees the release of G.O.D.S. #1, from Marvel, Transformers #1, from Image and Batman #138, from DC Comics.

I have no idea which of these will sell the most in store, just that between them they will all sell very well indeed and in all likelihood top the charts.

The 4th of October also sees the release of Ranger Academy #1 from Boom Studios. And the release of Alice Cooper #1 from Dynamite. As well as the likes of X-Men #27, Abbot: 1979 #1, Birds Of Prey #2, Blue Beetle #2, DC's Ghouls Just Wanna Have Fun, Zatanna And The Ripper and more.

What I'm saying is that it might be quite the busy week for direct market comic book stores. And they could do with one of them right now…

TRANSFORMERS #1 CVR A JOHNSON

IMAGE COMICS

AUG230407

(W) Daniel Warren Johnson (A/CA) Mike Spicer, Daniel Warren Johnson

SERIES PREMIERE. THE ALL NEW TRANSFORMERS ERA STARTS HERE! Superstar creator DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON (DO A POWERBOMB, Wonder Woman: Dead Earth), alongside ENERGON UNIVERSE showrunner ROBERT KIRKMAN (VOID RIVALS, INVINCIBLE), reimagines Hasbro's robots in disguise for a brand-new generation. Optimus Prime was supposed to have led the Autobots to victory. Instead, the fate of Cybertron is unknown, and his allies have crash-landed far from home, alongside their enemies-the Decepticons. As these titanic forces renew their war on Earth, one thing is immediately clear: the planet will never be the same. New alliances are struck. Battle lines are redrawn. And humanity's only hope of survival is Optimus Prime. Discover THE TRANSFORMERS like you've never seen them before! In Shops: Oct 04, 2023 SRP: $4.99 GODS #1

MARVEL COMICS

AUG230613

(W) Jonathan Hickman (A) Valerio Schiti (CA) Mateus Manhanini

JONATHAN HICKMAN RE-INVENTS THE COSMOLOGY OF THE MARVEL UNIVERSE! WHAT HAPPENS WHEN THE-POWERS-THAT-BE MEET THE-NATURAL-ORDER-OF-THINGS? The infinite détente between THE-NATURAL-ORDER-OF-THINGS and THE-POWERS-THAT-BE nears an end. Old acquaintances are reunited during a Babylon Event. The Lion of Wolves throws the worst parties. Don't look under the table. There's a John Wilkes Booth penny on the ground. This ENORMOUS EXTRA-SIZED first issue features DOCTOR STRANGE, who, while not boring at all, is easily the most boring person in the book. Rated T+In Shops: Oct 04, 2023 SRP: $9.99 BATMAN #138 CVR A JIMENEZ

DC COMICS

AUG232955

THE GOTHAM WAR CONTINUES! Batman is on the ropes as the Gotham War heats up following a shocking betrayal! It's father versus son, teacher versus student in the knockout fourth chapter of this brutal war. But who is really pulling the strings in this explosive event? Thousands of years have led to this moment! In Shops: Oct 03, 2023 SRP: $4.99

