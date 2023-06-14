Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: kamala khan, marvel, ms marvel, spider-man

Remembering Ms Marvel In Amazing Spider-Man #27 (Spoilers)

In Amazing Spider-Man #26, Ms Marvel, Kamala Khan, died. In Amazing Spider-Man #27 out today, it seems that some time has passed.

In Amazing Spider-Man #26, Ms Marvel, Kamala Khan, died. And both Peter Parker and Norman Osborn discovered they were the same person. Intern at Oscorp Industries, member of the Champions, and now a sacrificial hero. Bleeding Cool has a new theory as just how she may be returned to life with a brand new – albeit familiar – set of powers, and we are keeping one eye on the Hellfire Gala. But in Amazing Spider-Man #27 by Zeb Wells and Ed McGuinness it seems that some time has passed. Just no one seems to know how long.

He kept her mask. I do hope he will return it to the… more appropriate people. Or maybe he'll be on hand to return it to her at the Hellfire Gala or something along those lines? While Norman Osborn is blaming himself for it all as well.

With great power, you see Norman Osborn, there must come great responsibility. Someone write that once, I think, it always keeps coming up.

Or with great money comes no responsibility. One way or another, Norman Osborn is going to fix something and probably fix it with even more money. Do you think that will work? Has it ever? I mean, in a Marvel Universe guilt repayment issue, that is. Obviously, it works in the real world. And there is a certain The Marvels movie coming up as well, so better get it together, Norman. And maybe keep an eye out for your grandkid while you are wallowing in all this, he's a Red Goblin now, you know.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #27

MARVEL COMICS

APR230688

(W) Zeb Wells (A/CA) Ed McGuinness

Grief looms over Peter after last issue's shocking death! Spider-Man's villains are more than happy to keep him distracted? Your eyes don't deceive you, DOCTOR OCTOPUS IS BACK! Rated T In Shops: Jun 14, 2023 SRP: $3.99

FALLEN FRIEND #1

MARVEL COMICS

MAY230677

(W) G. Willow Wilson, Various (A) Takeshi Miyazawa, Humberto Ramos (CA) Kaare Andrews

THE HEART OF THE MARVEL UNIVERSE HAS STOPPED BEATING. Kamala Khan died a hero's death in AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #26, saving our entire universe. Come join the other heroes of the Marvel Universe, the creators of Ms. Marvel, and comic fans everywhere in honoring and remembering one of Marvel's brightest stars! Rated T+In Shops: Jul 12, 2023 SRP: $4.99

